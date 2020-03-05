Mustard BBQ Sauce

Rating: 4.61 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A sweet mustard-based BBQ sauce with a bit of a bite, excellent on chicken and pork. Also makes a great dipping sauce for chicken fingers! Baste on meat while grilling or serve on the side. Will store covered in refrigerator for 2 to 3 weeks.

By alaskaninthesouth

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix mustard, honey, brown sugar, cider vinegar, garlic powder, paprika, mustard, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Cover jar and shake until sauce is well combined.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
31 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 0.3g; sodium 118.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Kristin Dennis
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2017
Spicy and sweet and just the right amount of thickness. I used some to marinate center, thick cut pork chops and used the rest to coat after grilling. This recipe, made almost as listed (I added 1 T onion powder, but kept the rest of the listed ingredients the same), is going to be my go to recipe until I die. Read More
Lyn Marie
Rating: 4 stars
07/08/2017
This was a very good sauce I will definitely make it again. I only used 1 tablespoon of garlic powder I thought Two would be too much. Read More
Casey
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2017
Loved it....I followed the receipt exactly except I put all in saucepan and heated initially. Very simple and a very tasty change to the tomato based bbq sauce I normally make. Read More
Linda T
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2016
Quite tasty... it thickens up quite a bit overnight so do make it the night before Read More
Linda
Rating: 4 stars
08/04/2019
Good recipe different. I could not see shaking all in a jar so I heated slowly on the stovetop. Blended those flavors and allowed me to adjust to suit our bbq. Will make again thanks. Read More
Melissa Knudson Penny
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2019
I used smoked paprika - amazing! Took the advice to cut to 1Tbs garlic powder and it is still very garlicky (and good) Hits all the flavor notes for me - tangy sweet and spicy (which you can dial up and down with the cayenne to your liking...my family is fairly wimpy so we just add a pinch). So good! Read More
samdgood
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2020
I cut up a small chicken and cooked it in the slow cooker with this sauce. It was delicious! I also found it very easy to make. I stopped buying BBQ sauces in the store when I started reading ingredients. I love making anything homemade, fewer ingredients and all real food. Read More
Lisa Jaycox
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2021
Delicious! Read More
James Kuligoski
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2018
Sweet to start then tangy and finally the spice brings up the rear to really give this sauce a good finish Read More
