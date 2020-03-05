Mustard BBQ Sauce

1 of 14

Rating: 5 stars Spicy and sweet and just the right amount of thickness. I used some to marinate center, thick cut pork chops and used the rest to coat after grilling. This recipe, made almost as listed (I added 1 T onion powder, but kept the rest of the listed ingredients the same), is going to be my go to recipe until I die. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars This was a very good sauce I will definitely make it again. I only used 1 tablespoon of garlic powder I thought Two would be too much. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it....I followed the receipt exactly except I put all in saucepan and heated initially. Very simple and a very tasty change to the tomato based bbq sauce I normally make.

Rating: 4 stars Quite tasty... it thickens up quite a bit overnight so do make it the night before

Rating: 4 stars Good recipe different. I could not see shaking all in a jar so I heated slowly on the stovetop. Blended those flavors and allowed me to adjust to suit our bbq. Will make again thanks.

Rating: 5 stars I used smoked paprika - amazing! Took the advice to cut to 1Tbs garlic powder and it is still very garlicky (and good) Hits all the flavor notes for me - tangy sweet and spicy (which you can dial up and down with the cayenne to your liking...my family is fairly wimpy so we just add a pinch). So good!

Rating: 5 stars I cut up a small chicken and cooked it in the slow cooker with this sauce. It was delicious! I also found it very easy to make. I stopped buying BBQ sauces in the store when I started reading ingredients. I love making anything homemade, fewer ingredients and all real food.

Rating: 5 stars Delicious!