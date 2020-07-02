Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

1 of 97

Rating: 5 stars A bit time consuming but they were worth it. My kids loved these (teenagers). They really did taste like cinnamon rolls. However, there was enough glaze and swirl topping for a double recipe of the pancakes. I used 1/4 cup for each pancake (my norm) and the single recipe when made this way netted 8 pancakes. I will make these again but not as a 'regular' weekend breakfast - this is more of a 'special occasion' breakfast for us. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars My rating reflects the little girls' declaration that these get 100 stars! I would have given it less, but then they were the target audience after all. The directions to making the pancakes were easy enough to follow until I got to actually making them. The recipe says to pour about 2/3 cup of batter for each pancake. I started to do that until I realized that I would have only gotten a couple of pancakes from this and that they would have been way too big to even begin to turn! I cut them to 1/3 cup of batter, but if I were to make these again, I'd even make it 1/4 cup of batter. As it was with the 1/3 cup, I only got 5 and 1/2 pancakes---for the 8 servings I should have been able to get. I couldn't make the frosting drizzle, so I put that into a bag, too, and the results weren't very pretty. But I have to say that my eaters inhaled the results, and that's all that really matters, isn't it?! Thanks for making me look like a hero, squeeziebrb! Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars Tasty! I cheated and didn't make the pancakes from scratch, I'm sure it would have been even better if I did. But when making them for myself (and let's be honest, the dog may have helped a little), I couldn't bring myself to make the whole enchilada. I halved the recipe for the cinnamon mixture and the frosting. I made silver dollar sized pancakes (2Tbs batter) and had enough drizzle to make 8. My tip is to turn down your griddle a little lower than you normally would. The longer the cinnamon swirl sits on top, the less that leaks out all over the griddle when you flip. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars My daughter wanted cinnamon rolls for her birthday. These are just as good as without all the work. We use a cast iron pan and instead of flipping, just stick in a 350 oven until they are done. You'll have to eyeball this. We make these so frequently, I bought some squeeze bottles for the sauces. Works great! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars This was really good. I also cheated and used pancake mix. On top of that, I did something a little different. I left out the swirl of cinnamon sugar in the pancake and made it a butter spread and lots of little pancakes. I spread a little between two pancakes and then put the icing on top. Tasted great and the family raved on and on. Thanks! Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars I will say this they tasted good I did swap techniques half way through. I did 1/4c batter (store bought) to make extra pancakes. When I added the butter/sugar mix it just seemed to leak out but it also kinda made the pancake a bit soggy. It took a really long time to get it crispy but then it would start to burn on the griddle. So half way through I just cooked the pancakes as normal and then spread the sugar cinnamon like butter on the pancakes and then drizzled the powder sugar frosting (I just used milk,vanilla, and p. Sugar). Family tried it both ways and seemed to like it better the second way so save yourself some extra effort and add it at the end. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I've made these twice. The first time was such a hassle. When I put the cinnamon swirl on and flipped the pancake it smoked so bad. I had to take it off. I ended up making the pancakes as normal and drizzling the cinnamon sugar mix over top to prevent burning of the sugar and sticking to the pan. They turned out awesome. The second time around I knew better. So good!! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars We thought this was amazing! Rather than making the cream cheese frosting, however, I just used some pumpkin goat cheese as a topping because my husband doesn't like cream cheese frosting. Otherwise, I followed the rest of the recipe and it was delicious. For me personally, the pancakes didn't need quite so much of the sugary swirl; it makes for a VERY sweet pancake. But I will definitely make these again! Helpful (5)