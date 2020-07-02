Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Rating: 4.53 stars
97 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 69
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 1

Sweet and delicious buttermilk pancakes with a butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon swirl filling. These are great any time of the day and less time consuming than making real cinnamon rolls!

By squeeziebrb

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 pancakes
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Pancakes:
Cinnamon Swirl Filling:
Cream Cheese Icing:

Directions

  • Stir milk and vinegar together in a bowl; set aside until milk "sours", about 5 minutes.

  • Mix flour, white sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a separate bowl. Whisk egg, 2 tablespoons melted butter, and 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract into milk mixture. Slowly pour milk mixture into flour mixture while whisking constantly until batter is just moistened and evenly mixed. Lumps are fine.

  • Combine brown sugar, 1/4 cup melted butter, and cinnamon in a small bowl. Place a 1-quart resealable bag into a glass or cup. Pour cinnamon mixture into the bag; refrigerate until filling is as thick as toothpaste, about 10 minutes.

  • Mix 1/4 cup softened butter and cream cheese together in a microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave for 40 seconds. Stir mixture with a whisk or fork until smooth. Continue heating in microwave and stirring until mixture is completely melted. Stir confectioners' sugar and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract into cream cheese mixture until icing is smooth.

  • Heat a griddle or skillet over medium heat and spray with cooking spray. Pour about 2/3 cup batter into the center of griddle. Cook pancake until bubbles start to appear, 2 to 3 minutes. Cut 1 corner off the center of the bag with filling. Swirl filling over pancake, leaving enough space around edges that filling doesn't touch the griddle.

  • Flip pancake and cook until other side is lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Drizzle icing over pancake. Repeat with remaining ingredients, spraying the griddle with cooking spray between each pancake.

Cook's Note:

It is very important to wipe the pan/griddle with a damp clean cloth in between each pancake to remove excess cinnamon mixture. Doing this will prevent the residual mixture from scorching and ruining the next batch of pancakes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 37.9g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 405.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (97)

Most helpful positive review

Bernadette
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2015
A bit time consuming but they were worth it. My kids loved these (teenagers). They really did taste like cinnamon rolls. However, there was enough glaze and swirl topping for a double recipe of the pancakes. I used 1/4 cup for each pancake (my norm) and the single recipe when made this way netted 8 pancakes. I will make these again but not as a 'regular' weekend breakfast - this is more of a 'special occasion' breakfast for us. Read More
Most helpful critical review

Debbie Avery
Rating: 3 stars
12/09/2019
I will say this they tasted good I did swap techniques half way through. I did 1/4c batter (store bought) to make extra pancakes. When I added the butter/sugar mix it just seemed to leak out but it also kinda made the pancake a bit soggy. It took a really long time to get it crispy but then it would start to burn on the griddle. So half way through I just cooked the pancakes as normal and then spread the sugar cinnamon like butter on the pancakes and then drizzled the powder sugar frosting (I just used milk,vanilla, and p. Sugar). Family tried it both ways and seemed to like it better the second way so save yourself some extra effort and add it at the end. Read More
Reviews:
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2015
My rating reflects the little girls' declaration that these get 100 stars! I would have given it less, but then they were the target audience after all. The directions to making the pancakes were easy enough to follow until I got to actually making them. The recipe says to pour about 2/3 cup of batter for each pancake. I started to do that until I realized that I would have only gotten a couple of pancakes from this and that they would have been way too big to even begin to turn! I cut them to 1/3 cup of batter, but if I were to make these again, I'd even make it 1/4 cup of batter. As it was with the 1/3 cup, I only got 5 and 1/2 pancakes---for the 8 servings I should have been able to get. I couldn't make the frosting drizzle, so I put that into a bag, too, and the results weren't very pretty. But I have to say that my eaters inhaled the results, and that's all that really matters, isn't it?! Thanks for making me look like a hero, squeeziebrb! Read More
leslieannabelle
Rating: 4 stars
11/26/2015
Tasty! I cheated and didn't make the pancakes from scratch, I'm sure it would have been even better if I did. But when making them for myself (and let's be honest, the dog may have helped a little), I couldn't bring myself to make the whole enchilada. I halved the recipe for the cinnamon mixture and the frosting. I made silver dollar sized pancakes (2Tbs batter) and had enough drizzle to make 8. My tip is to turn down your griddle a little lower than you normally would. The longer the cinnamon swirl sits on top, the less that leaks out all over the griddle when you flip. Read More
kmcbryde
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2017
My daughter wanted cinnamon rolls for her birthday. These are just as good as without all the work. We use a cast iron pan and instead of flipping, just stick in a 350 oven until they are done. You'll have to eyeball this. We make these so frequently, I bought some squeeze bottles for the sauces. Works great! Read More
Tephie
Rating: 4 stars
02/19/2016
This was really good. I also cheated and used pancake mix. On top of that, I did something a little different. I left out the swirl of cinnamon sugar in the pancake and made it a butter spread and lots of little pancakes. I spread a little between two pancakes and then put the icing on top. Tasted great and the family raved on and on. Thanks! Read More
esn13
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2017
I've made these twice. The first time was such a hassle. When I put the cinnamon swirl on and flipped the pancake it smoked so bad. I had to take it off. I ended up making the pancakes as normal and drizzling the cinnamon sugar mix over top to prevent burning of the sugar and sticking to the pan. They turned out awesome. The second time around I knew better. So good!! Read More
TribePride
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2015
We thought this was amazing! Rather than making the cream cheese frosting, however, I just used some pumpkin goat cheese as a topping because my husband doesn't like cream cheese frosting. Otherwise, I followed the rest of the recipe and it was delicious. For me personally, the pancakes didn't need quite so much of the sugary swirl; it makes for a VERY sweet pancake. But I will definitely make these again! Read More
Joel Nagel
Rating: 2 stars
11/26/2018
It was good, but not worth the work. Definitely tastes like cinnamon rolls mixed with pancakes. However, you might as well make cinnamon rolls from the Pillsbury tube...same basic flavor with a third of the effort. Read More
