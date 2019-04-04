Perfect Every Time Pizza or Calzone Dough

This calzone pizza dough is ready in a snap; my kids love it! My dear chef friend Darrin Gleason shared this recipe with me over ten years ago while attending college. It has been a go-to recipe for my family for all these years, and I thought I should share it with my cooking community.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
The dough should be as "soft as a horse's nose" after kneading.
To make a calzone or pizza: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Fill the dough with your favorite ingredients, or if used as a pizza crust, top with your favorite toppings. Bake in the preheated oven until crust is lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
438 calories; protein 10.4g; carbohydrates 80.9g; fat 7.7g; sodium 295.8mg. Full Nutrition
I've made this many times by hand following the recipe exactly as written. It isn't perfectly textured, but it is super easy, fast, and delicious. I pre-bake the crust at 425 for about 5-6 minutes, then add toppings and bake for another 8-10 minutes. I make homemade pizza at least one weeknight a week, so thank you very much for posting this recipe - it's been a huge timesaver and a nice treat for everyone.
I've made this many times by hand following the recipe exactly as written. It isn't perfectly textured, but it is super easy, fast, and delicious. I pre-bake the crust at 425 for about 5-6 minutes, then add toppings and bake for another 8-10 minutes. I make homemade pizza at least one weeknight a week, so thank you very much for posting this recipe - it's been a huge timesaver and a nice treat for everyone.
Very easy to make. I doubled the recipe and was able to make 4 large pizzas. I used the dough hook on my mixer to mix and get to a ball. Then I kneaded by hand until smooth. I did add 1tsp garlic powder and 2 tsp oregano. I will definitely use this recipe again.
We had impromptu company so I didn't have time to make dough in the bread maker. I've never kneaded dough, so I put on some reggae and went to town for the 8 minutes it suggests. I'm not sure if it was as soft as a horse's nose, but the finished result was beautiful! I rolled it out with a rolling pin a little larger than the round pan, placed in to the pan, and rolled the edges to match the pan. It turned out just like a delivery pizza! I brushed it with olive oil and pre-cooked it for 5 minutes, added toppings, and cooked for another 20 min. Perfect! Loved this!
Nice recipe and very versatile. Pizza, calzones, bread sticks. The method works and the ratio of water to flour is good. Depending on the humidity where you live, you may need a little more or less flour. I used my stand mixer, for mixing and kneading. Very easy. Thanks for a solid recipe.
Made with bread flour and it was great. I added the ingredients to my bread machine and let it mix and knead the dough, refrigerated it in an oiled bowl overnight, then made breakfast pizza the next morning. I have tried tons of different recipes for homemade pizza, and I just deleted all of them. This one is a keeper.
I made it for the first time and made bread sticks, turn out great. Now I'm ready to try pizza and calzones. Works up fast and easy. Only one problem, I could have eaten the entire batch! Glad I had some help with them, everyone enjoyed them. Next time I will try brushing on some butter and a bit of garlic salt.
I love this recipe. It's quick, easy and tastes fantastic. The honey gives the dough a hint of sweetness. I made calzones and took the advise of others by adding herbs into the dough. I like a sweet and salty taste, so I'm going to try a gentle sprinkling of sea salt over the tops before baking next time. I will definitely be making this again and again.
My first attempt at homemade pizza dough and it came out great! I used the dough hook on my Kitchen Aid for the mixing and kneading so it was super simple. The only change I made was to exchange one cup of white flour for whole wheat.
I thought this was easy and quick, the only reason I rated this 4 stars is because I used whole wheat instead of white and so it made the texture weird so if you are making this don’t use whole wheat lol
Besides using coconut oil (I was out of olive) & leaving it for a few minutes to rise because I had some stuff to do, I followed the recipe exactly as is and i have no regrets. It was sooo delicious. Restaurant quality I tell you! Thank you do much for this.
The best I have ever tried! Most of the homemade crust recipes I've tried were tasteless and brittle, but this one has great taste and texture! Easy to make. I only used 1 tbsp of honey because I added 1/2 tbsp of sugar to the yeast and water. I make this crust a couple times a month and would gladly pass it on to someone if they were looking for an awesome pizza crust recipe!
Good taste and easy to make. Not my preferred texture, but perhaps I should have kneaded it longer. I added garlic powder & dried basil to the dough but couldn't really taste them.I used bread flour, not all purpose flour. Will make it easier again.
Yum! This makes me miss Fresh and Easy and their pizza dough balls a little bit less. Their whole wheat was the BEST, I'm trying this recipe next with whole wheat flour. I put cilantro and garlic salt IN the crust, and then made bbq chicken pizza. Also, sprinkling just a little cornmeal on the pizza stone or pizza pan under the dough gives it that extra salty zing.
This is my go-to recipe. The only change I make is doubling the recipe to feed 6 hungry folks. I let it proof either o the counter or in the fridge for 24-48 hours and you absolutely cannot beat the flavor. Make sure you’re using honey and a good olive oil. Totally worth it!
Wasn't very good. Texture was okay, but flavor was bland. My usual dough recipe uses brown sugar, but I thought I would try something different. I will never use this one again. Not sure why it doesn't call for rising after the initial mixing, but maybe that would help (couldn't hurt). I do not recommend.
Followed recipe to the T. Had to ad a little more H2O in order to get right consistency. Delicious, light airy crust. I baked at 475 for 10 minutes but I think my oven is out of whack so keep close eye on it so you don't burn it. Super easy and fun to make
I substituted bread flour so the crust gets a little crispier. I also use 1.75 tsp yeast instead of 1.5 tsp and 3/4 cup of water for the dough (still 1/2 cup with the yeast.) While I do know what a horse’s nose feels like, I suspect that some folks might not.
I pretty much follow the directions except I add the full one cup of warm water. My family loves it. I always bake my pizzas or calzones on a puzzle stone. Perfect every time and I always get compliments on how yummy it is!
Yah, we loved it. The dough was soft and tasty. We made it into calzones that were baked on a half sheet lined with a silpat. 400* for 15 minutes. Perfect. In the last 3 minutes we brushed a very very light coating of butter across them too and sprinkled parmesan on after out.
This is not my favorite tasting dough, but I’m rating it based on ease and speed, which is what it touts. I used for 1 Stromboli and it was a little more dough than I needed. I will use recipe again only if I’m in a pinch.
If you don't use sugar to cure the yeast pre-mixing, it cuts the too sweet. I added powdered garlic to the dough, knowing I was using it for individual calzones for a potluck dinner's main course: pepperoni; sausage and bell pepper; ham; spinach; mushroom and tomato; and plain eight cheese calzones. Even the six year olds complimented the meal! Served with burgundy wine marinara on the side.
Cooked up a great pizza, my three yr old has been taking an hour to eat anything lately and even he gobbled up his portion of cheese pizza in no time. Had onion, olives, garlic and mushroom on mom n dads side, mom absolutely loved it and wants me to make it again soon.
Omg this was super easy and sooo good! I mostly followed the recipe except I added 1/2 the honey to the warm water to help the yeast bloom. Also made two pizzas from the recipe as is, next time I might just make one for a real deep dish pizza.
Wow! I have made pizza dough and breads for years and wanted to try a different recipe than my go to one. This is amazing. The ratios are perfect and create a very smooth pizza dough. I did not even need extra flour to roll out or to put on my roller. I made this by hand, not machine, and folded it over itself about 25 times to create lots of air pockets for a nice rise. Thank you so much for posting!
I just made these and they are delicious. The recipe was easy to follow and the dough was not too bad to work with, however it was more effort than I thought, even using my Kitchen Aid mixer! Great recipe!
This recipe is a keeper. I worked in a family owned pizza parlor during my early college years and this very closely resembles the flavor of the good old days. Great recipe to bring back great memories!
Great recipe!!! delicious!!! When I make pizza with this recipe I usually have to cook it about 30-35 minutes at 400degrees. maybe I'm putting too many toppings though? anyways, this recipe is awesome.
The dough turned out so nicely for our calzones! The crust baked perfectly and the inside was piping hot...all fresh filling with pork sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green olives, onions, mozzarella, ricotta and my homemade pizza sauce. Pressed some fresh grated parmesan on top prior to baking. I was able to take a pre-bake photo, but we were all so hungry that the post bake didn’t happen...next time!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2022
It was nice soft dough. Worked out perfectly!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.