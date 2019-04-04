Perfect Every Time Pizza or Calzone Dough

This calzone pizza dough is ready in a snap; my kids love it! My dear chef friend Darrin Gleason shared this recipe with me over ten years ago while attending college. It has been a go-to recipe for my family for all these years, and I thought I should share it with my cooking community.

Recipe by Angela

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together 1/2 cup lukewarm water and yeast in a small bowl. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes.

  • Combine 1/2 cup water, olive oil, honey, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Add 1 cup flour and mix well. Mix yeast mixture into flour mixture. Add remaining flour, 1 cup at a time, until dough is well combined.

  • Knead dough on a floured work surface until dough is soft, smooth, and elastic, about 8 minutes. Roll dough into 4 calzone shapes or 1 large pizza.

Tips

The dough should be as "soft as a horse's nose" after kneading.

To make a calzone or pizza: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Fill the dough with your favorite ingredients, or if used as a pizza crust, top with your favorite toppings. Bake in the preheated oven until crust is lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
438 calories; protein 10.4g; carbohydrates 80.9g; fat 7.7g; sodium 295.8mg. Full Nutrition
