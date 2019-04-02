Easy Mexican Chicken Spaghetti

I thought this was okay. I used leftover chicken from the grill from the other day I shredded. That worked fine. I also used an extra piece or two. For some reason, I doubled the soup and tomato and chili ingredients to keep the spaghetti from being too dry and seemed to be exactly enough to coat the pasta. I am not sure how this would have turned out without doing that. I also opted to save time, and avoid the spaghetti from drying out, by just cooking it on the stove and adding the cheese to the top to melt. This tasted very similar to other chicken spaghetti recipes I have tried with just a slick kick from the chilis. I did use mild and it was plenty hot for my liking. Otherwise, this was fast to make with leftover chicken. ty