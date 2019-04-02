Easy Mexican Chicken Spaghetti

25 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 9
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This Mexican chicken spaghetti dish is an easy meal that my mom used to make when we were little. It is so easy, and it is delicious!

By KLSTEVE

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat olive oil in an oven-proof skillet over medium heat; cook and stir garlic until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add onion; cook and stir until onion begins to soften, about 2 minutes. Add chicken; cook and stir until chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 5 minutes.

  • Mix cream of mushroom soup and diced tomatoes with green chile peppers into chicken mixture. Mix spaghetti into chicken mixture and top with Colby-Monterey Jack cheese.

  • Place the skillet in the preheated oven and bake until cheese is melted and slightly brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
725 calories; protein 38.3g; carbohydrates 95.1g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 64.8mg; sodium 953.2mg. Full Nutrition
