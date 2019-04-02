Easy Mexican Chicken Spaghetti
This Mexican chicken spaghetti dish is an easy meal that my mom used to make when we were little. It is so easy, and it is delicious!
This Mexican chicken spaghetti dish is an easy meal that my mom used to make when we were little. It is so easy, and it is delicious!
My family loved it! I felt it was a little too bland. When I make this again I am going to put the spaghetti in a 9 X 12 casserole, add mushrooms and black olives to the chicken mixture, then top with sour cream and the cheese. I'll let y'all know how it turns out!!Read More
The flavor was good, but definitely needs more moisture. I will be adding broth, cream, cream of mushroom soup (or something) to the leftovers (there was a lot leftover). Too bad for the family, but they'll be eating this one again this week. Hopefully, the added moisture will help! Again, not a terrible recipe just a bit dry. :)Read More
My family loved it! I felt it was a little too bland. When I make this again I am going to put the spaghetti in a 9 X 12 casserole, add mushrooms and black olives to the chicken mixture, then top with sour cream and the cheese. I'll let y'all know how it turns out!!
Very good! We loved it!! Easy to make and delicious!
I thought this was pretty good but hubby wasn't too pleased. I followed the recipe as written except I used penne pasta instead of spaghetti noodles and I upped the cheese to 1 1/2 cups.
I made a couple of changes and it was still excellent. I used processed cheese slices because that's all I had and also a good dose of Frank's red hot sauce. Easy weeknight meal, thank you!
My husband and I enjoyed this recipe and even discussed what we could add to it to make it even yummier. It was very easy and pretty quick to make. I did add about a cup more of cheese and I seasoned my chicken with a dash of salt and pepper and some seasoning salt.
I had leftover spaghetti noodles and a rotisserie chicken, so I decided to make this casserole. I only used half of the amount of noodles and doubled the amount of chicken. I only had regular canned diced tomatoes, so I added a small can of diced peppers. I also added a half cup of cotija cheese since I had it and one cup of shredded Mexican cheese. I also used cream of chicken soup since my family doesn’t like mushrooms. For spices, I added black pepper, cumin, and smoked paprika. It was tasty and enough food for leftovers!
The flavor was good, but definitely needs more moisture. I will be adding broth, cream, cream of mushroom soup (or something) to the leftovers (there was a lot leftover). Too bad for the family, but they'll be eating this one again this week. Hopefully, the added moisture will help! Again, not a terrible recipe just a bit dry. :)
The recipe was super easy to make with what we had on hand. I used grilled chicken strips from the freezer to save time. We love spices and a bit of heat so I added cumin cilantro salt pepper and some seasoning mix to the chicken while it was cooking. I had to make 1.5 times the recipe so I think that helped offset the amount of liquid.
I tweeked the recipe and it turned out to be a very big hit for my guests. I added a whole green bellpepper, half pint of heavy whipping cream and used the entire can of rotel tomatoes. I just wanted it to be a bit mor wet when I baked it. The original recipe is very dry.
I am taking take this to pot luck, it's amazing and I know everyone will love it. I personally will cook the chicken first next time and then add in onions and garlic just before the chicken is done. Yummmy
Very good !
Thick, rich & delicious!! The only thing I changed is that I used cream of chicken soup instead of cream of mushroom, because we don’t care for mushrooms.
I thought this was okay. I used leftover chicken from the grill from the other day I shredded. That worked fine. I also used an extra piece or two. For some reason, I doubled the soup and tomato and chili ingredients to keep the spaghetti from being too dry and seemed to be exactly enough to coat the pasta. I am not sure how this would have turned out without doing that. I also opted to save time, and avoid the spaghetti from drying out, by just cooking it on the stove and adding the cheese to the top to melt. This tasted very similar to other chicken spaghetti recipes I have tried with just a slick kick from the chilis. I did use mild and it was plenty hot for my liking. Otherwise, this was fast to make with leftover chicken. ty
Very easy to make and smells Devine! I added a second can of tomatoes/green chillies, as well as tsp of chilli powder and 1/2 tsp of cumin
I'm not a big fan of the cream of soups but this was pretty good. I did add sliced black olives because I always do when making chicken spaghetti and I used a mexi-blend cheese that I had on hand. In my opinion the 1/2 cup of cheese the recipe calls for is not enough. I think you at least need 1 cup to cover everything or 2 cups if you are like us and like things extra cheesy. This recipe was super simple and one I will make again.
Great !
Was really good. The only thing ill change next time is only using 1/2 the onion , and half the can of rotel.
Thick, rich & delicious!! The only thing I changed is that I used cream of chicken soup instead of cream of mushroom, because we don’t care for mushrooms.
It was very different from anything I've ever made, but it was still really good. I read one of the reviews saying how they doubled the sauce and it was exactly enough, so that's what I did too...but I wish I hadn't. That's what killed the dish for me - there was wayyy too much sauce (which was my own fault of course). The next time I make this I'm going to make it a bit differently. Instead of pasta, I'm going to use the same recipe and put the chicken mixture in soft tortillas, making it an adapted chicken enchilada recipe. I think it'd taste great!
Dish looked interesting but I didn’t have 1/2 the ingredients. I used cheddar cheese soup instead of mushroom, salsa in place of Rotel tomatoes and chilies. Then used penne. Baked with cheese and bread crumbs. Family loved it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections