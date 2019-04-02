Turkey Croquettes

This is a great recipe to use up leftover turkey or chicken. It does not taste anything like leftovers. Makes about six 2-inch croquette balls. Definitely need to double or triple recipe for large groups as I can eat 2 croquettes easily.

Recipe by DCHMKH

Credit: Baking Nana
prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place bread in a blender and blend until soft crumbs form. Place bread crumbs in a shallow bowl.

  • Heat butter in a saucepan over medium heat until melted. Stir flour into melted butter until dissolved. Mix milk and broth into butter-flour mixture; cook and stir until mixture is thick, about 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and cool mixture.

  • Mix turkey, parsley, rosemary, salt, and pepper into cooled mixture. Form turkey mixture into balls. Place balls on a plate and refrigerate until chilled, at least 3 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Dip balls in the beaten egg, allowing excess to drip back into bowl. Press balls into bread crumbs until coated. Arrange balls on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cooked through and browned, 25 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Chicken can be substituted for the turkey and dried parley can be substituted for the fresh.

You can spice up even more with thyme, sage, poultry seasoning, and onion powder if you like.

We like to make a bunch and freeze them for future meals.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 33.2g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 157.4mg; sodium 485.9mg. Full Nutrition
