Turkey Croquettes

This is a great recipe to use up leftover turkey or chicken. It does not taste anything like leftovers. Makes about six 2-inch croquette balls. Definitely need to double or triple recipe for large groups as I can eat 2 croquettes easily.
I posted this recipe, but there is one thing that is missing that sends it over the top. The cranberry wine sauce. It is simply one can of 'jellied' cranberry sauce heated in a saucepan with 1/4 quarter cup white wine. I don't normally mix cranberry with turkey, but I want this wine sauce on every bite of the croquettes. I don't know where the picture on this recipe came from--I did not post it.
Made this recipe with ground turkey and it was honestly one of the best recipes I've found on this site. They were nice and creamy and wonderful. I doubled the recipe. I plan to quadruple it next time.
We made these yesterday and they turned out delicious, however, we needed to make a couple of changes. We added more of the same spices that are in the croquette to the breading because it was too bland. Also, we made about 30 much smaller balls to ensure they would cook through. Lastly, we fried them because they were just no turning brown and crispy on the outside. Will definitely make these again. Yum!
Made this recipe with my left over turkey ground in the food processor. I added to the turkey mixture thyme, rosemary and a little sage for flavoring. (I remember my great grandmother making these that way) and also seasoned the rue. I did double the recipe and froze 1/2 of the croquettes. Next time I will quadruple the recipe. It is a wonderful version (almost like my great grandmothers) and very creamy. Served with fresh turkey gravy and mashed potatoes just like grandma with seasoned green beans. Thanks for the memories.
I used the dark meat from thanksgiving turkey that I NEVER know what to do with, 1 tsp. Salt, 1/4 tsp pepper and 1/2 tsp. Sage . Used a bit more than 2 c. Turkey and I cut it up fine instead of dicing. Put turkey gravy over it. Mmmm....
I thought this recipe was awesome. It was very easy to make since most of the ingredients I had on hand. I followed the amounts but used corn starch instead of flour, and 4-C gluten free bread crumbs to make this more gluten free. I froze instead of refrigerated the croquettes before coating them and just baked them for 40 minutes, so I can see this also being a make-ahead dish for me. This was a very successful recipe for me to make and I’ll definitely make again.! Thank you for Posting!
Absolutely delicious. I made this and must have done something wrong. The croquettes were too soft and loose out of the oven. I set the foil lined sheet aside while I quickly made Salisbury steaks for dinner. After dinner I addressed the turkey croquettes and they had solidified while cooling. The flavor was delightful. I stored them for the next night. Perfect.
I made this for dinner and they were a huge hit! I’m not a big turkey fan myself, but even I liked these. I used sourdough breadcrumbs and added some spices to the breadcrumbs as well, and it turned out wonderfully. They were filling, too! Planning on making more and freezing them.
I made these for a Christmas party and was a bit nervous because it is not the normal type of food we serve around here. Being in south Louisiana most of the foods are pretty spicy and these were rather mild, I did add garlic and they were a huge hit.
