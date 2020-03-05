Praline Chestnuts and Sprouts

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Fresh chestnuts and Brussels sprouts roasted with shallots, brown sugar, salt, and pepper.

By Escapechef



prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3



Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Arrange chestnuts and Brussels sprouts in a baking dish (see Cook's Notes). Sprinkle shallots over chestnuts and Brussels sprouts and season with salt and black pepper. Sprinkle brown sugar over mixture and dot with butter.

  • Roast in the preheated oven, stirring twice, until browned and crispy, about 40 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

This recipe will produce chestnuts and sprouts with a bit of crunch. Boiling both the nuts and sprouts for 15 minutes between steps 2 and 3 is recommended if you prefer them more well done.

You can buy chestnuts in a jar or prepare fresh ones yourself. To shell chestnuts, use a sharp paring knife to score the flat side of each chestnut with an X. Place the chestnuts into a large pot filled with water and bring to a boil. Cook for 10 minutes, then remove chestnuts from the pot. Allow to cool slightly, then peel outer shell and brown skin. Return chestnuts to the pot and continue to boil over medium heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and proceed with the recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 58.8g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 20.4mg; sodium 207.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/07/2015
This is a definite must to accompany your turkey and dressing. I will definitely add some bacon the next time it was screaming for something salty to offset the sweet. Thanks for your unusual but delicious recipe. Read More
