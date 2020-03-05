Blackberry Crisp

i was so good i made it three times!!!!!!
Used more berries and with 1 tsp cinnamon - tossed 1/4 cup cane sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon and flour with the berries. Then used less brown sugar in the topping. Delish!
Easy to make but tasted just ok. Nothing special. I added some cardamom to the crumble topping, but couldn't taste it. Next time I have a lot of blackberries to use up, I'd try cinnamon and pecans or slivered almonds in the topping.
Great recipe! Easy to prepare exactly as written. I used fresh blackberries and had to have it with whipped cream. My husband had only one criticism, I hadn't sweetened the blackberries! Lol
We live in Oregon and harvested 20 pounds of blackberries last fall. I have been making this recipe at least once a week since then and it is absurdly good. My tweaks are adding a cup of finely chopped walnuts and some cinnamon to the topping, but it's also phenomenal as is. We also prefer brown sugar for the sugar in the topping. I'll make this recipe for the rest of my life.
Did anyone else notice that the recipe calls for berries to be tossed in 1/4 cup of flour? I have never made any crisp before so I followed this recipe to the T...I reread it over and over thinking this doesnt sound right. The 1/4 cup flour must be a mistake. It left an unmixed flour coating on the bottom. Change the 1/4 cup flour to sugar and make add something like a few tsps of water and it would be better.
While this is super yummy it is also too sugary for me. It's probably because I only had 2 cups of blackberries/blueberries but followed the recipe anyway. I'm going to try using the correct 4 cups of fruit next time because I plan on making this again - It's delicious even with the sugar overload!
I used frozen blackberries & increased the bake time & it was great!
Incredible. I couldn't stop eating it. Add sugar or Slenda to berries before baking about 1/2 cup. Then double topping. I really tasty dessert with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.