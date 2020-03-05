Blackberry Crisp

Rating: 4.73 stars
49 Ratings
  5 star values: 41
  4 star values: 5
  3 star values: 2
  2 star values: 0
  1 star values: 1

Simple quick recipe of berries of your choice, with a brown sugar oats crumble crust that is my husband's absolute favorite treat in the summer. Serve with favorite topping of ice cream or Cool Whip®.

By Kari

13 more images

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8-inch square pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine oats, brown sugar, and 1/2 cup flour in a bowl. Cut butter into oat mixture using a pastry blender until mixture is moistened and crumbly.

  • Spread blackberries into an 8-inch square baking dish and mix in the remaining 1/4 cup flour until berries are coated. Sprinkle crumb topping over berries.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 49.7g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 91mg.
Reviews (51)

Most helpful positive review

ember eastridge
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2016
i was so good i made it three times!!!!!!
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

lana_alcorn
Rating: 3 stars
07/13/2017
Easy to make but tasted just ok. Nothing special. I added some cardamom to the crumble topping, but couldn't taste it. Next time I have a lot of blackberries to use up, I'd try cinnamon and pecans or slivered almonds in the topping.
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Denise M Hansen
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2017
Used more berries and with 1 tsp cinnamon - tossed 1/4 cup cane sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon and flour with the berries. Then used less brown sugar in the topping. Delish!
Helpful
(7)
Leslie Payne
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2016
Great recipe! Easy to prepare exactly as written. I used fresh blackberries and had to have it with whipped cream. My husband had only one criticism, I hadn't sweetened the blackberries! Lol
Helpful
(3)
Therese Stys
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2019
We live in Oregon and harvested 20 pounds of blackberries last fall. I have been making this recipe at least once a week since then and it is absurdly good. My tweaks are adding a cup of finely chopped walnuts and some cinnamon to the topping, but it's also phenomenal as is. We also prefer brown sugar for the sugar in the topping. I'll make this recipe for the rest of my life.
Helpful
(2)
Amy Jasmin-Triplett
Rating: 3 stars
10/11/2017
Did anyone else notice that the recipe calls for berries to be tossed in 1/4 cup of flour? I have never made any crisp before so I followed this recipe to the T...I reread it over and over thinking this doesnt sound right. The 1/4 cup flour must be a mistake. It left an unmixed flour coating on the bottom. Change the 1/4 cup flour to sugar and make add something like a few tsps of water and it would be better.
Helpful
(2)
AUDREYWAITE
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2017
While this is super yummy it is also too sugary for me. It's probably because I only had 2 cups of blackberries/blueberries but followed the recipe anyway. I'm going to try using the correct 4 cups of fruit next time because I plan on making this again - It's delicious even with the sugar overload!
Helpful
(1)
Rainbow
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2017
I used frozen blackberries & increased the bake time & it was great!
Helpful
(1)
Ann Ballentine
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2016
Incredible. I couldn't stop eating it. Add sugar or Slenda to berries before baking about 1/2 cup. Then double topping. I really tasty dessert with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Helpful
(1)
