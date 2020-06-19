Door County Cherry Bounce

A fun way to make your own cherry-infused liquor dessert drink. Tart cherries are the real 'star' of this recipe. Warning: The cherries are very strong after a few months, so eat responsibly. Serve over ice with Sierra Mist® or Sprite® to cut liquor strength.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.