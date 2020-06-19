Dad's Homemade Corn Dogs

Fast version tips: 1. Always make the full amount of batter, even for one package of Hotdogs, and keep it cool. 2. Definitely dry them thoroughly, possibly go through the extra step of Cornstarch/flour. 3. Put batter into a tall, slim cup for easy dipping. 4. Make sure batter is proper consistency, otherwise it will not be smooth. Add extra milk (slowly, by the tsp) if needed to get a smooth consistency. 5. Hold the corn dogs up in the oil at first so it isn't raw batter sticking to your pan. 6. Pepper isn't needed The long version... Made these without the pepper, but everything else the same. I halved the recipe as I only had one package of hot dogs, and I think that was my mistake. The batter was SO THICK, and even after following the other commenters recommendations of drying off the hot dogs, it still didn't stick. Half of the recipe also only made enough to fill half of a pint size Mason jar, so it really was not much. I put it into a smaller cup and it worked, but only for 4 hot dogs. The rest of the hot dogs got put back in the fridge. I think the batter was just too thick to begin with. I'll add some extra liquid next time.