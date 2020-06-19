Dad's Homemade Corn Dogs

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients. The actual amount of breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.
545 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 38g; cholesterol 71.3mg; sodium 1347mg.
We used this to make something I've been thinking of for some time now. Deep fried chili balls. Just freeze your chili in ice cube trays, then dip the cubes into the batter and fry. Nothing better than cornbread and chilly, so why not chili fries with a cornmeal batter!!
I couldn't get the batter to stick to the hot dog. It was my first time making corn dogs, but I followed the recipe exactly. Th batter was incredibly thick and mostly slid off the hot dog :( Saved it the best I could but I will never make it again
AWESOME!!!! The batter is perfect in every way! I cut my hot dogs in 1/2 and used a metal skewer to dip them into the batter and then into the hot oil. I then removed the skewer and cooked them that way. The kids went crazy for these, and they were so easy that I will def be making them again~YUM!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
Best corn dogs I’ve ever had. Way cheaper than the fair also. I make a big batch then freeze the leftovers. When it comes to line to reheat them I let them thaw then pop them in the oven at 375° for about 12 minutes.
Followed the recipe exactly, [so I feel entitled to actually review the recipe unlike those people that change the recipe and review their version of the recipe] This is a very good basic recipe for corn dogs. I used German sausages as a very nice improvement. My batter seemed a bit thick so I used the back of a spoon to thin the coating prior to putting it in the fryer. I also went a little longer than the light brown stage called for because I wanted to make sure the batter was done. These got very good reviews from everyone who had one!
They were yummy!!! I care for a child who has a wheat allergy, so I used gluten-free flour. Because of that the batter was not as thick as I would have liked, so I added a couple more tablespoons and it worked just fine. The kids loved them and asked for more! I will definitely be making these again! THANKS DAD!!!
We’ve made these a lot over the past couple years. This time, I substituted a cup of buttermilk and the egg was about as fresh as you can get (our hen just laid it today) gave the batter a great flavor. Also, I added a couple shots of decent hot sauce in my ketchup. This recipe is always a hit with the kids! They love to help skewer the dogs and dip them in the batter.
On a whim, I wanted corndogs for supper. My mom used to make them for us when we were growing up however I could count on one hand (if any) the times I actually made corndogs. Thus, I searched and found your recipe. I'm hooked as well as my son!! These are terrific. I fried my hot dogs vs. boiling. I also skipped the skewers, rolled the wieners in the mixture and dropped them in a deep pot for frying. Turned out great. Have wondered about subbing buttermilk vs. milk but haven't tried. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Fast version tips: 1. Always make the full amount of batter, even for one package of Hotdogs, and keep it cool. 2. Definitely dry them thoroughly, possibly go through the extra step of Cornstarch/flour. 3. Put batter into a tall, slim cup for easy dipping. 4. Make sure batter is proper consistency, otherwise it will not be smooth. Add extra milk (slowly, by the tsp) if needed to get a smooth consistency. 5. Hold the corn dogs up in the oil at first so it isn't raw batter sticking to your pan. 6. Pepper isn't needed The long version... Made these without the pepper, but everything else the same. I halved the recipe as I only had one package of hot dogs, and I think that was my mistake. The batter was SO THICK, and even after following the other commenters recommendations of drying off the hot dogs, it still didn't stick. Half of the recipe also only made enough to fill half of a pint size Mason jar, so it really was not much. I put it into a smaller cup and it worked, but only for 4 hot dogs. The rest of the hot dogs got put back in the fridge. I think the batter was just too thick to begin with. I'll add some extra liquid next time.
I did NOT precook the beef hot dogs prior to dipping and frying them. They turned out perfectly. Will add a little less liquid next time, and refrigerate the batter longer than I did, (I only chilled it for 2 hours). Will definitely make again!
I love those recipe. I cheated a little by using a jiffy cornbread premix. I added a little extra milk to it to thin it out a bit. We used little smokies cheese filled weenies for ours and they turned out fantastic!!!
I used whole whea flour, brown sugar, olive oil and thin sausages. They not look as pretty as other pictures but soft and delicious. Thank you for sharing the recipe. Big difference with the one from the supermarket
The flavor of the breading itself for this was spot on, but, for me, it tasted too much like cornmeal. Will play around with a little bit more with the flour/cornmeal ratio next time I make these. Even though it didn't taste quite like I thought it would, it's still good and would recommend!
These were fun to make and very good, it was first time I have had a corn dog since I was a child at a carnival, I'm sure this recipe was healthier. I'm sure the all Beef Franks were for sure. I followed the recipe exactly. My husband thought I had gone of the deep end when he saw what I was serving for dinner but he loved them and ate four and at 80 he has become a very light eater. I found a sauce on another site, very easy to make and better than just mustard.
made this recipe but added a few more things. About a teaspoons of seasoning salt, a teaspoon of garlic and herb mix...aka mrs. Dash and another teasoon of sugar. add milk to right consistance. use whole egg. made both recipes and they are both really good. try it.??
