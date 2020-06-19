Dad's Homemade Corn Dogs

My son loves corn dogs, but I despise all the additives in store-bought. This recipe makes us both happy!

Recipe by BetterCookingForSingleFathers

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Combine cornmeal, flour, white sugar, baking powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl; stir in milk and egg until batter is smooth. Refrigerate until batter is chilled.

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil; cook hot dogs until heated through, about 7 minutes. Let hot dogs rest for 10 minutes and dry hot dogs on a paper towel.

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Insert 1 skewer into each hot dog.

  • Pour batter into a large drinking glass. Dip hot dogs into the batter until well coated.

  • Fry 2 to 3 hot dogs at a time in the hot oil until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients. The actual amount of breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
545 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 38g; cholesterol 71.3mg; sodium 1347mg. Full Nutrition
