Sandy's Sweet Heat Asian Wing Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A great alternative to teriyaki wings - with a kick!

By Sandy Schoon

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine brown sugar, jalapeno pepper, soy sauce, lime juice, honey, rice vinegar, red wine vinegar, sesame oil, fish sauce, and red pepper flakes in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until slightly reduced, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
50 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 0.3g; sodium 251mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2016
This sauce is excellent. They only thing I would add is a bit of ginger. I used Sambal Chili garlic sauce in place of the chili flakes. I should have reduced my sauce a bit more than I did. In the future I would make the sauce in advance and get it a bit thicker. Sweet spicy messy and a bit addictive. Yum. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lara L. Jacobsen
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2018
The best wing sauce my husband and I have ever had!!!! Read More
