Egg Souffle

I have a slightly different version: 1. oil or butter generously the baking pan 2. do not need to cube the bread just simply place slices to the bottom of the baking dish. ( or butter slices of bread and put them butter side down) 3. spread the layer with cheese ( could be cheddar or any other you like) and a finely chopped onion ( i even tried it with parboiled broccoli and worked fine) ( no need for onion powder, fresh is better) 4. add salt and pepper to the egg and milk mixture 5. omit the cereal topping it just makes it kind of fake.... but add extra cheese on top just before baking ( if needed, in the morning push the bread under the egg-milk and add a bit of extra egg and milk if you think it seems dry) no need to cover if there is no cornflakes... I bake it at 350 for 4-50 minutes, but check as it seems to bake a bit fast, but if puffs up really beautifully !!!

