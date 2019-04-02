Egg Souffle

This simple dish can be made the night before and then popped in the oven for brunch. It's packed with cheese goodness and topped with a crunchy cornflake crust.

Recipe by CARRIE5171

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
13 hrs 20 mins
total:
14 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
7 to 10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly butter a 9x13 inch baking dish. Cut bread slices into 1/2 inch cubes. Line bottom of pan with one half of bread cubes. Sprinkle cheddar cheese and 1 cup Swiss cheese on top of bread cubes, reserve 1/2 cup Swiss cheese. Spread remaining bread cubes on top of cheese.

  • Mix the eggs, milk, onion powder and mustard. Pour egg mixture over the bread. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup cheese over the egg mixture. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.

  • The next morning, preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place cornflakes in a bowl and drizzle with melted margarine. Spread cornflakes on top of casserole.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes covered, then uncover and bake for an additional 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
521 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 40.8g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 218.5mg; sodium 803.7mg. Full Nutrition
