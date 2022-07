Egg Souffle

I wing it al little and followed the suggestions to add fresh onions. I also did cube left over load of Italian bread in buttered 8 " pan I did remove crust bot I don't think you have to unless it a very crispy crust. I did not use cornflake. I did however mix cheese and eggs together well with cubes to make sure all soak a little. If you vary the size of cubes some are fluffier than others which creates awesome texture to the final dish. I then sprinkled cheese on top. I used 6 cheese Italian blend shredded but made with Swiss too all are good, depends on what you like. I have added mushrooms tomatoes and spinich to this with out any problems. I have also added some sour cream or cottage cheese to increase richness when using fat free milk. Reduce milk what eve amount of u add of any creamy substitute. Use your eye it needs to maintain a good yellow egg appearance or will end up runny. I have added an extra egg at the end and had it perfect. So , if you think youngest to far with additions do t worry. Just add more eggs! Cook at 375 about 40 min. Keep an eye on it. It rises to be easily twice it size when fully cooked look for edge and top to brown slightly and you will see some bubbling from buyer on edges of dish when fully cooked. Awesome.