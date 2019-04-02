Egg Souffle
This simple dish can be made the night before and then popped in the oven for brunch. It's packed with cheese goodness and topped with a crunchy cornflake crust.
The best egg casserole I've tried. I always get asked for the recipe~Read More
I have a slightly different version: 1. oil or butter generously the baking pan 2. do not need to cube the bread just simply place slices to the bottom of the baking dish. ( or butter slices of bread and put them butter side down) 3. spread the layer with cheese ( could be cheddar or any other you like) and a finely chopped onion ( i even tried it with parboiled broccoli and worked fine) ( no need for onion powder, fresh is better) 4. add salt and pepper to the egg and milk mixture 5. omit the cereal topping it just makes it kind of fake.... but add extra cheese on top just before baking ( if needed, in the morning push the bread under the egg-milk and add a bit of extra egg and milk if you think it seems dry) no need to cover if there is no cornflakes... I bake it at 350 for 4-50 minutes, but check as it seems to bake a bit fast, but if puffs up really beautifully !!!Read More
omg, what an great recipe!! my boyfriend & i both thought this was simply delicious! i modified the ingredients a little by adding a full tsp. of mustard (spicy brown instead of dijon) & tossed in 3 chopped scallions. the crispy cornflake topping works well with the oh so fluffy souffle. thank you carrie!
I made this for a Sunday brunch, and everyone loved it. This is a big time-saver, since you can prepare the dish the night before it is needed.
Had unexpected out of town guests overnight , pulled this recipe off the net and had instant success for breakfast the next day. Everyone throughly enjoyed the meal & couldn't believe I came up with such a great meal with such short notice. Of course I didn't give out any of my secrets !!! Thank you for sharing this with others like me !
Great recipe. Easy to prepare and steals the show at any brunch. Try using Wonder Bread...
This turned out really well. My 2 year old loved it
Disappointing. All the bread made this "souffle" a heavy, doughy, unsavory mess.
I'm not exactly sure why there are so many people who like this recipe. We made this for Easter, followed the recipe exactly, and 8/8 people thought is was terrible. Nothing but a mushy, heavy, egg-soaked bread mess! Completely ruined our Easter meal. Should have went with an egg frittata instead.
I made these in ramekins so everyone could have their own and the puffed up so nicely; looked like chef hats in the center of the table. I used sourdough bread and cut it into small cubes. It was a huge hit and the leftover ones were reheated the next day and were just as good.
We really love this recipe and have it often for brunches. There is never any left after a party! For an added variation, add crumbled bits of cooked breakfast sausage in between the 2 bread layers.
Good basic recipe! I like to jazz mine up with more spices like rosemary. It is great to add veggies and meats, too. Don't worry about what you add, just do long as it tastes good with eggs and bread!
My mother has made this as a Christmas Brunch for many years, with the addition of chopped ham pieces. I have added sausage or bacon from time to time. All time best, and reheats very well, so double the batch!
Great recipe! Perfect if you are hosting breakfast or brunch. It was nice to just throw it in the oven in the morning. My book club loved it. I added turkey bacon to mine.
My husband thought it seemed "heavy." Maybe it would be better if there were fewer slices of bread. I think 2 cups of cornflakes would be enough as well.
This egg soufflé is fantastic. I'd never made it before, but tested it on our quarterly birthday brunch group, and they said it was the best egg dish they'd ever eaten (and they are all foodies and great cooks)! I did modify it slightly: no corn flakes on top, 1 tsp. of Dijon mustard, one layer of bread pieces on the bottom (and used sourdough). Made it the night before (which I think is why it cooked so well and was so airy). I then baked at 375 covered for 40 minutes, uncovered for 20, then let it rest for 5 (but not too long, because it's meant to be puffy) . Also, one reviewer suggested adding parboiled broccoli, which I chopped up and did. It was really terrific, and so easy, to boot.
Absolutely delicious! I made this for a bruch & everyone was asking about it. The crunchy crust really makes it unusual & tasty. I am definitely not an experienced cook & even I was successful with this easy recipe.
Had some friends over for a speech for school and made this for a snack/brunch. It was extremely good, though I made it slightly different. I used a different kind of cheese and didn't let is sit or refrigerate before cooking. It turned out great!
I changed this a little bit because I don't like Swiss cheese. I put pepper Jack and velveta instead of the cheddar and less milk and 1 more egg. It's always a hit.
Scaled the recipe to fit in a round casserole dish. 10 slices bread, 5 eggs and 2 cups milk. Other ingredients were scaled accordingly. Omitting the corn flake crust did not impact the dish. It was delicious and the family asked me to definitely make it again.
I made this dish and took it to work for a "belated" Boss's Day breakfast, and it was a huge hit! I will definitely make this again to share with family. ??
My sister just had her 2nd baby so I made this dish for her family, they all loved it. I made a few changes (which is why I left off the 5th star): I did not cube the bread, just layered the slices. You can use probably whatever cheese you like, I used a mix of Pepper Jack & Mozzarella. I left off the cereal topping, felt it to be unnecessary. My advice is, be mindful of your own ovens, I baked the casserole covered for 40 min & uncovered for 20 (at the suggested 375).
Baked for an hour and a half. Still "soupy". I won't be making this again.
I wing it al little and followed the suggestions to add fresh onions. I also did cube left over load of Italian bread in buttered 8 " pan I did remove crust bot I don't think you have to unless it a very crispy crust. I did not use cornflake. I did however mix cheese and eggs together well with cubes to make sure all soak a little. If you vary the size of cubes some are fluffier than others which creates awesome texture to the final dish. I then sprinkled cheese on top. I used 6 cheese Italian blend shredded but made with Swiss too all are good, depends on what you like. I have added mushrooms tomatoes and spinich to this with out any problems. I have also added some sour cream or cottage cheese to increase richness when using fat free milk. Reduce milk what eve amount of u add of any creamy substitute. Use your eye it needs to maintain a good yellow egg appearance or will end up runny. I have added an extra egg at the end and had it perfect. So , if you think youngest to far with additions do t worry. Just add more eggs! Cook at 375 about 40 min. Keep an eye on it. It rises to be easily twice it size when fully cooked look for edge and top to brown slightly and you will see some bubbling from buyer on edges of dish when fully cooked. Awesome.
It was edible at most. I guess I'm just spoiled with breakfast pizza, which has meats and biscuit crust instead of plain bread.
I've been making this recipe for years! Always make for holiday breakfasts & brunches and when having overnight guests. A crowd pleaser for sure!!
I cut the recipe in half since there is just the two of us. I used 4 eggs and added crumbled breakfast sausage to the egg mixture. My husband is a egg lover and enjoyed it,but I on the other hand am not an egg fan so it was just ok to me.I would make it again for my husband,but I would cut it in half again.It was too much for the two of us even cut in half.
Very easy! Turned out really good, and it is also easy to modify for different people's tastes...can add mushrooms, spinach, etc...great for vegetarians!
My family has done this with ham every Christmas morning for about 50 plus years. Very tasty, always a hit and something to look forward to!
