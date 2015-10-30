Parmesan Peppercorn Wing Sauce

1 of 5

Rating: 4 stars Don't listen to Amanda. She over heated the ranch and butter, thus it will separate. Slowly simmer, stirring OFTEN, adding in the cheese - and it won't break. I add more pepper and cheese, to move further away from the ranch based flavor. Helpful (1)

Rating: 1 stars My fiance LOVES Quaker Steak & Lube's Parm-Pepper wings. When the only Colorado location closed we tried to make our own. The Ranch base of this was disgusting and the Ranch separated from the butter and would not blend no matter what I tried. It was inedible: we weren't going for a ranch flavor it was greasy and there was no distinguishable Parmesan flavor at all. BEWARE!

Rating: 3 stars This was a good recipe! The butter mixed in well (when melted first) and to make it a little thinner I added some sour cream since I wanted to coat the wings with the sauce.