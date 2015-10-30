Parmesan Peppercorn Wing Sauce

Rating: 3.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Serve on or on the side of hot wings!

By Meghan Hess

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine ranch dressing, Parmesan cheese, butter, black pepper, and garlic powder in a saucepan over medium-low heat; cook and stir until sauce is smooth and thickened, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 18.7mg; sodium 359mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Graham Llewellyn
Rating: 4 stars
05/24/2020
Don't listen to Amanda. She over heated the ranch and butter, thus it will separate. Slowly simmer, stirring OFTEN, adding in the cheese - and it won't break. I add more pepper and cheese, to move further away from the ranch based flavor. Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Daria Kaminskyj
Rating: 3 stars
05/13/2019
This was a good recipe! The butter mixed in well (when melted first) and to make it a little thinner I added some sour cream since I wanted to coat the wings with the sauce. Read More
Amanda Langdon
Rating: 1 stars
09/24/2018
My fiance LOVES Quaker Steak & Lube's Parm-Pepper wings. When the only Colorado location closed we tried to make our own. The Ranch base of this was disgusting and the Ranch separated from the butter and would not blend no matter what I tried. It was inedible: we weren't going for a ranch flavor it was greasy and there was no distinguishable Parmesan flavor at all. BEWARE! Read More
Daria Kaminskyj
Rating: 3 stars
05/13/2019
This was a good recipe! The butter mixed in well (when melted first) and to make it a little thinner I added some sour cream since I wanted to coat the wings with the sauce. Read More
Robin Andres
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2015
I added some spices because I'm using it as a sauce for my wings after I fry them. I love it though could definitely be dip for anything as well. Read More
