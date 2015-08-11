Original Ranch Mashed Potatoes

4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Tender Idaho potatoes are blended with a creamy, spicy butter sauce for a delicious variation on a classic side dish.

By Hidden Valley Ranch

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes in large pan with water over high heat and boil until tender but still firm, about 15-20 minutes. Heat butter, half-and-half and peppers in saucepan over low heat until combined. Drain potatoes and place in mixer with butter sauce. Add dressing mix and process until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 30.4mg; sodium 175.3mg. Full Nutrition
