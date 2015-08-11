Original Ranch Mashed Potatoes
Tender Idaho potatoes are blended with a creamy, spicy butter sauce for a delicious variation on a classic side dish.
I have made this a few times and it is well... the way it sounds... AMAZING!!!
This was a very different and interesting way to do potatoes but I think it could have easily called for half of the ranch powder and no salt. The ranch overpowered any flavor from the chipotles
We added milk to taste, and you can replace sour cream and powdered seasonings for ranch dressing, I would make it again!!