Carrot Ginger Dressing and Dip

Rating: 4.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A version of the thick, orange-colored salad dressing served at Japanese restaurants. Great on iceberg lettuce, as a dip for celery sticks, or spooned into hollowed-out cucumber rounds topped with sesame seeds and scallions. Vegan and low-fat.

By hollybee

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine carrots, ginger, and shallot in a food processor; pulse until minced. Scrape sides of the bowl and add miso, vinegar, grapeseed oil, and sesame oil to carrot mixture and blend until smooth.

Cook's Notes:

Any neutral oil can be used in place of the grapeseed oil.

If necessary, add water, 1 teaspoon at a time, to reach the desired consistency.

Serve immediately or cover tightly and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 3.3g; fat 5.4g; sodium 172.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/19/2017
This is quite delicious. I used brown miso, not white. I intended to use it as a dressing so added water as written, and added a bit too much. Regardless, it was tangy and biting. Thank you for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2017
This is quite delicious. I used brown miso, not white. I intended to use it as a dressing so added water as written, and added a bit too much. Regardless, it was tangy and biting. Thank you for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
James
Rating: 4 stars
01/24/2018
I didn't have the miso paste and I'm not sure how that would have changed taste. Since I planned to use it as a dressing then I added a little more rice vinegar and some water. I minced all the vegetables and did some immersing on 2/3 of mixture. I could taste the carrots and sesame oil which I like. Next time I'll try get some miso paste. Read More
Kelee
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2020
I added water double the vinegar and honey for a perfect salad dressing! Read More
npg
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2019
I made a no sodium version. Used 3 carrots no miso doubled the ginger and used double the amount of oil(flax seed). Also had to add about 1/3 cup of water. Came out pretty good. Will likely make again. Read More
