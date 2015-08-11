Pork with Apples and Mushrooms

Packed with savory flavor and a great source of lean protein, this simple pork dish comes alive with herbs, apples, mushrooms and the creamy goodness of mushroom soup.

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season the pork with the thyme and black pepper.

  • Heat the oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook until browned on both sides. Remove the pork from the skillet.

  • Cook the mushrooms and onion in the skillet for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the apple and cook for 5 minutes or until the apple is tender-crisp. Stir in the soup, vinegar and broth and heat to a boil. Return the pork to the skillet. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 5 minutes or until the pork is cooked through. Serve the pork and sauce with the rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 40.1g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 66mg; sodium 462.6mg. Full Nutrition
