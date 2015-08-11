Pork with Apples and Mushrooms
Packed with savory flavor and a great source of lean protein, this simple pork dish comes alive with herbs, apples, mushrooms and the creamy goodness of mushroom soup.
We really enjoyed this recipe! The flavors were great and pretty simple to prepare. For my next try I would only add half the balsalmic vinegar, as this was too bold of a flavor in the dish for me, and I would also add another medium apple instead of just one, as the apple went very well with the dish! Overall, I would definitely make this again!
This was my 1st time and it was easy for this single guy. Most times me and cooking are a disaster waiting to happen! LOL I bought two pork tenderloins on "special" today and now I have at least 3 meals. GREAT!
You really have to like Thyme to like this recipe
Great recipe! I made it with chicken thighs.
Did not care for this, was very bland. Used chops, but were not done in time frame quoted in recipe, so needed more time. Only had button mushrooms, so may account for some blandness. We ate it, but would think twice about doing it again.
Got distracted talking to my guests and forgot to add the balsamic vinegar. This recipe made a beautiful, delicious sauce just like the photo. I had been highly skeptical about it since it contained canned mushroom soup. I might add more apples next time since they were sooo tasty. I doubled this recipe quite easily, just using a larger skillet. This recipe is a keeper.
Have made this dish for years! Delish!
Was a little bland. I added several dashes of hot sauce and it made a big improvement
Excellent! I didn't have the cream of mushroom soup, so I used cream of chicken, but it turned out wonderfully. I used a Granny Smith apple, sliced thin. My foodie son raved about it!
I served mine with garlic mashed potatoes and sting beans. Hubby loved it!
I cooked it as the recipe reads except for the mushrooms, I only had button type. But, I was disappointed. Campbell's has reduced the salt in their soups to the point where they no longer cook up as well as they used to (say 10 years or so). So, I found this a rather bland dish. I might have considered adding some sour cream, and using rosemary instead of thyme.
My family loved this dish. We had leftover pork tenderloin and this was the perfect compliment to leftover stuffed pork.
This was pretty good! The pork, apples, and onions were really good, the mushrooms not so much. Overall very tasty, would probably make again.
This was very tasty, quick, moist and nutritious. I did use a low sodium chicken broth to cut back on the sodium and found it was even good as a leftover......as I had not 'halved' the recipe and there are only 2 of us!! Better yet!
I was very disappointed. It sounded good but very tasteless. I added a lot of salt but I'm struggling to finish this. I had a feeling that slicing the porkloin and cooking it on the stove was going to be a waste of a good pork loin. I see now the recipe is by "Swanson" ...trying to sell their stuff
Delicious! Doubled the recipe, used regular Cream of Mushroom Soup, and glad that we did - the leftovers are also really good. We used green apples; added an extra onion (love onions) and a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce to the recipe, but only half of the recommended amount of vinegar. Just the sauce by itself over rice was great. This is a keeper - will definitely make it again.