Chicken with Peas & Quinoa
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 499.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 36.6g 73 %
carbohydrates: 63.2g 20 %
dietary fiber: 10.3g 41 %
sugars: 4.2g
fat: 11.3g 17 %
saturated fat: 1.6g 8 %
cholesterol: 66.5mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 1801.3IU 36 %
niacin equivalents: 18.4mg 142 %
vitamin b6: 0.8mg 48 %
vitamin c: 13.2mg 22 %
folate: 119.4mcg 30 %
calcium: 48mg 5 %
iron: 4mg 22 %
magnesium: 124.5mg 45 %
potassium: 552mg 16 %
sodium: 1079.3mg 43 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 32 %
calories from fat: 101.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved