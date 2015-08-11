Chicken with Peas & Quinoa

Rating: 2.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Ever tried quinoa? It makes a nice substitute for rice or couscous, and this recipe is a delicious introduction to its fabulous taste and texture.

By Campbell's Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 10 minutes or until well browned on both sides. Remove the chicken from the skillet, cover and keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Add the paprika and quinoa to the skillet and stir to coat. Stir in the broth and sauce and heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium. Cover and cook for 15 minutes or until the quinoa is tender. Stir in the peas. Return the chicken to the skillet. Cook until the chicken is cooked through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
499 calories; protein 36.6g; carbohydrates 63.2g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 66.5mg; sodium 1079.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

ohgal
Rating: 4 stars
09/27/2019
I prepared this as written with white quinoa, and will make it again in the future. It was easy to prepare, and dh enjoyed it. Read More

Most helpful critical review

chefzuko
Rating: 1 stars
03/06/2019
What is the goal of this recipe? Honestly this recipe is for people who have no taste buds. Too many strong flavors and not enough actual flavor. No thanks. I ll take my quinoa without the marinara and peas. Read More
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
chefzuko
Rating: 1 stars
03/06/2019
What is the goal of this recipe? Honestly this recipe is for people who have no taste buds. Too many strong flavors and not enough actual flavor. No thanks. I ll take my quinoa without the marinara and peas. Read More
ohgal
Rating: 4 stars
09/27/2019
I prepared this as written with white quinoa, and will make it again in the future. It was easy to prepare, and dh enjoyed it. Read More
CatCannon
Rating: 2 stars
11/25/2018
Nice concept and I had everything on hand but the quinoa didn t cook up right at all. Had to add more water to it. If I did it again I d cook everything separate but then the dinner wouldn t have the benefit of one pan dinner Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022