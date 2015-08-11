Chicken & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

50 Ratings
  • 5 29
  • 4 16
  • 3 1
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

These delicious cheese-topped stuffed red peppers get flavor, texture and fiber goodness from a tasty combination of quinoa, spinach and creamy mushroom soup. They're easy to prepare and packed with veggie goodness.

By Campbell's Kitchen

Gallery
27 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 pepper halves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Set the oven to 350 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the stock and quinoa in a 1-quart saucepan over high heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 13 minutes or until the quinoa is tender.

  • Cook the chicken, garlic and onion in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until the chicken is cooked through, stirring often to separate meat. Stir in the spinach, soup, quinoa and 3 tablespoons cheese.

  • Place the pepper halves into a 11x8x2-inch baking dish. Spoon the chicken mixture into the pepper halves.

  • Bake for 30 minutes or until hot. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

  • Bake for 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 38.6g; carbohydrates 38.2g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 78mg; sodium 547.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022