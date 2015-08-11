Chicken & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

...I made the recipe spot on and passed all but one pepper on to my friends. I'm a 8 year veteran RnY gastric bypass patient .... most all my food has to be the size to fit thru a straw in order to digest it and eliminate 'after eating' issues. This recipe is one of the few 'semi solid meat/veggie/grain' dishes I chew and have been able to tolerate and really enjoy without any follow up issues. My 'Stuffed Pepper' lasted me (2) days at the portions I eat. I had to share my thoughts because there are very few recipes posted that are Gastric Bypass friendly. I only rate what recipes are gastric friendly to me. If you are a GBP patient you know what I'm talking about. To the author...?....I bet you didn't even know you posted a 'heck-of-a-meal' for me!!! Thanks! Semper Fi! Godspeed!!

