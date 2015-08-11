Chicken & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers
These delicious cheese-topped stuffed red peppers get flavor, texture and fiber goodness from a tasty combination of quinoa, spinach and creamy mushroom soup. They're easy to prepare and packed with veggie goodness.
...I made the recipe spot on and passed all but one pepper on to my friends. I'm a 8 year veteran RnY gastric bypass patient .... most all my food has to be the size to fit thru a straw in order to digest it and eliminate 'after eating' issues. This recipe is one of the few 'semi solid meat/veggie/grain' dishes I chew and have been able to tolerate and really enjoy without any follow up issues. My 'Stuffed Pepper' lasted me (2) days at the portions I eat. I had to share my thoughts because there are very few recipes posted that are Gastric Bypass friendly. I only rate what recipes are gastric friendly to me. If you are a GBP patient you know what I'm talking about. To the author...?....I bet you didn't even know you posted a 'heck-of-a-meal' for me!!! Thanks! Semper Fi! Godspeed!!Read More
Very bland. I usually avoid recipes that are lacking in a variety of spices but thought I'd try it anyway. If you want loads of flavour this won't satisfy unless you make some major adjustments to the recipe. Might be good for picky kids.Read More
Recipe is simple and my family loved it! I substituted instant brown rice for quinoa, added paprika, Adobe seasoning and more parmesan. Substitutions aside a great recipe I will make again.
Added zucchini, kalamata olives and Greek seasonings
Delicious! I found myself eating the filling even after filling the peppers. Great flavor and healthy!
When making it the second time, I added some petite diced tomatoes with sweet onion. Adding tomatoes or a tomato sauce improved it.
Didn't have enough quinoa so I used half brown rice. It was delicious!
These were deelish! I didn't have spinach so didn't include it. I substituted a can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes for the can of soup. I used a quinoa mixture that was red, white, and black, which was very flavorful. I didn't add the cheese as I don't eat dairy. Very flavorful!
Awesome easy recipe. Used ground turkey, extra onion & garlic seasoned w/ adobo and black pepper. I also switched out shredded taco cheese for the parmesan since that's what I had on hand. easy and delish! My husband loved it too.
Sub ground turkey and red quinoa. This was delicious, the red quinoa made it super rich.
I added a ton of spices and herbs to boost the flavor, but this was still so bland, and totally mushy except the bell pepper. No flavor, no texture. two stars because it's fairly healthy.
Add hummus!
I found this recipe totally legit. The taste is amazing, and it's really not that complicated. Quick and easy and tasty = awesome. I did substitute the Campbells soup with Amy's organic cream of mushroom, and I added some baby shrimp as well as the ground chicken. My husband and I loved it, my kid threw it on the floor. Whatever. It's so good. One thing I would change next time is that I wouldn't season my chicken with salt. I know the recipe actually doesn't tell me to do that, but it's a force of habit I guess. The soup was plenty salty and really needed no other seasoning in my opinion. I will make this for the rest of my life. Printing it out for the recipe binder for sure.
My family thought this was just ok. They thought the filling was bland. I made a few changes based on what I had on hand, finely chopped rotisserie chicken and fresh finely chopped spinach and a few mushrooms. We all thought it needed more spices. The dominant flavor was of the pepper
Great! Thanks
Very tasty!
Will definitely make this again! Loved it! Unless we have company though we'll half the recipe. Used ground turkey because we had it. Used red quinoa at suggestion of another allrecipe chef. We also chose different colored peppers . The dish was so pretty! Very festive looking. My husband liked the red pepper the best as far as the flavor went. My husband is somewhat of a traditionalist, I was surprised he liked the quinoa as much as he did. I would suggest a little salt and pepper in the stuffing, I prepped the dish with cooking spray, and all ingredients were organic.
Great recipe. Used a box of red pepper and basil quinoa. Skipped the chicken stock. Still delicious.
I added Italian seasoning and Cajun spices to taste to this dish. I substituted chicken and opted for turkey instead. My wife and I loved it and I will make this dish again.
This is very easy to make, I used fresh spinach, Tri-color quinoa and Pacific organic cream of mushroom instead of Campbell’s. This dish is only missing one thing, the flavor!! I found it to be very bland. I added dried Italian seasoning, thyme and sage, and fresh basil. Still lacking in the flavor department. It’s needs more depth, I think some acid would help. I suspect I would have liked it better with tomato sauce rather than mushroom soup.
This was not bad-- it's better than it looks (or smells!). I added salt, pepper and red pepper flakes, used condensed cheese soup and fresh mushrooms and spinach, and green peppers because I prefer them. Edit: also used ground turkey; chicken probably would've been better.
Halved this recipe. Used leftover rotisserie chicken in place of ground. Popped the onion and garlic in the chicken broth and quinoa. Mixed everything together and then when the peppers were stuffed I added spoonfuls of 4 cheese spaghetti sauce enough to cover the peppers only. . They weren't quite done after 20 minutes so I put them in the micro for 5. They were delicious, filling and good for us. Hubby didn't even know it was quinoa!
Great base recipe. Only made a few minor changes. I seasoned my ground turkey breast with garlic salt, a little chili powder and paprika. I also added all the cheese into the mixture instead of adding more on top. Make sure you taste the filling before adding it to the peppers, that way you can adjust the seasoning, need be. My mixture was a tad salty before I added the quinoa, but once I mixed everything together and baked it the seasoning was perfect (I suspect the quinoa absorbed some of the saltiness)! Will def. make this one again!
It was just ok...a bit bland. It needs a kick.
First time using this app and first time cooking quinoa. I consider it a success. Only a couple changes made to the recipe. I used fresh spinach, shaved Parmesan and mozzarella . I also used cream of chicken instead of cream of mushroom. I will try it again and add seasoning to the chicken for just a little kick. Overall a good trial run for app and quinoa.
It was good. I wish the bell pepper was more cooked. I don't think I would make it again.
I did make a change in that I used a small amt of heavy cream and fresh mushrooms instead of cream of mushroom soup, and I used a spicy cheese and a fresh diced jalapeno on top. The quinoa was a tri colored mix. I loved this and everyone had seconds!! Glad I made a double batch.
Sooooo good! I added extra cream of mushroom and a little extra Parmesan. I’m vegetarian, so I made mine with sautéed mushrooms instead of chicken. I made my husbands with ground chicken though and he loved it! It’s now going to be on our rotation of dinners for sure!
I've made these twice now. My husband, is not a fan of quinoa, but absolutely, loves this recipe. I do, however; use cream of celery, instead of cream of mushroom, because hubby hates it. Still excellent. Definitely a keeper. The filling, by itself, is yummy, too!!!
Since I read the reviews prior to making this dish, I made sure to season the chicken. We used oregano, basil, smoked paprika, salt, garlic salt and thyme. Also, I used cream of mushroom with roasted garlic soup and added baby bella mushrooms to the mixture. We really enjoyed this for its healthy factor. good lean protein, good fiber. We increased the flavor to suit our needs. We will keep this in our arsenal.
This was sooooooooo bland as-is. I’m going to try it again with either spicy sausage or add some other flavorful ingredients (a lot) to give it some kind of taste. It may turn out better on orange or yellow peppers, as well. The sweetness may give your tastebuds SOMEthing, at least.
WILL MAKE AGAIN! I used a tricolor quinoa and mixed ground chicken and turkey instead. SOOOOOOOOO flavorful!
Love this recipe. Let's just say I'm not a frequent or great cook, but I've made this several times and tweaked the recipe so that it's very good for my tastes (though the original was great too). I substitute cream cheese for parmesan because of migraines and certain food triggers. I made sure to use no-MSG chicken stock. I find cayenne pepper to taste is good, and add two chopped small chicken sausages. I've added a photo. For presentation, I add a small flat square of cream cheese to the top and then sprinkle pre-grated Mexican cheese mix to the top before baking: it adds a nice browned cheese look to the top. It's so successful, I've even made two batches for my ex-wife and her family when she was ill, and they liked it and - believe me - THAT was a test !! :-)
Trying to eat healthy meals and wasn't sure my son would even touch this one....he loved it! I added sun dried tomatoes for some extra flavor and actually forgot to put in the spinach. It was still yummy!
It was good. I'd make it again. Nothing spectacular, but it wasn't a fail either. 3/19 It was delicious this time in the bell peppers and over zoodles!
Really enjoyed making this dish! Fairly simple to make, very filling, and healthy for the amount of food each serving receives. However, I forgot to look at the recipe pictures and did not cut my peppers in half. Though I was still able to make the recipe, it was very difficult to load the peppers without spilling.
Added a little creole seasoning on top and used chicken breast diced into quarter inch cubes, amazing
This was delicious! I made it with turkey, doubled the garlic, and topped it with shredded mozzarella. We also added spices to the mixture because on its own it was rather plain. We felt like it needed a kick so we added cayenne pepper which made this dish pop. This is the first stuffed pepper recipe that my SO actually liked, and as we were cleaning up he insisted we add this one "to the book." We will definitely be making this again!