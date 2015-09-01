Beef and Vegetable Soup

1 of 35

Rating: 4 stars I thought this was okay, but I did feel the need to add some spices such as onion powder, salt and black pepper. If I were to make it again, I would add some chopped onion to give it a little more flavor. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This was an easy, tasty way to make beef soup! I used the carrot chips in a bag & frozen beans & peas. I used Umami Taste #5 in a tube for the tomato paste, it added a great punch! I also skipped the flour since Yukon Golds tend to thicken everything. I will be making this one again! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This is good. I do saute and add sweet onion and celery to this recipe.... and a little Chipotle smoky pepper. Adding the tyme makes this taste a little more hearty like beef stew..... I like making vegetable beef soup with leftover pot roast and juice from the crock pot. Thank you I added diced tomatoes and that was very goo too. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars For my first ever beef vegetable soup it actually came out pretty good. I actually mixed this recipe with the recipe that my mom uses flower I mixed cornstarch and hot water and port a little bit of it into the soup mix and then I took the drippings from the beef tips and marinated the potatoes in that. I used Frozen mixed vegetables and I put that directly into the soup slash broth mix. after I marinated the potatoes and the beef tip drippings I poured the potatoes and the beef tip drippings into the soup which helps make it thicker on top of the cornstarch mixture that I used in the broth and I also added a lot of water and then let it cook down. Actually turned out really great I'm going to also make beef Stromboli to go with it and I think I'll be good Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe just as written. This is our favorite beef vegetable soup recipe...so deeply flavorful and hearty. Extra good with some crusty bread! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I make Beef with Vegetables Soup every winter, but I haven't made it in a long time, so I had to do it. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Turned out excellent. Added yellow squash to it and the whole can of tomato paste. Also added two cups of water with beef bullion instead of salt. Really good!!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I added minced garlic salt and pepper. I did not put the flour in it and turned out great Helpful (1)