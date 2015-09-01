Beef and Vegetable Soup

Rating: 4.73 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Here's a hearty and satisfying soup that's guaranteed to warm you through and through. Tender chunks of beef and vegetables simmer in a combination of savory beef broth and tomato paste. The result is a homemade soup that's simply delicious.

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Season the beef as desired.

  • Heat the oil in a 4-quart saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the beef and cook until browned, stirring often.

  • Add the potatoes and carrots to the saucepan and cook for 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add the flour and cook and stir for 1 minute.

  • Stir in the broth, tomato paste and thyme and heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover and cook for 40 minutes or until the beef is tender, adding the green beans and peas for the last 20 minutes of the cooking time. Season as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 17.2mg; sodium 383.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (35)

Most helpful positive review

Erica Brown
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2015
This was an easy, tasty way to make beef soup! I used the carrot chips in a bag & frozen beans & peas. I used Umami Taste #5 in a tube for the tomato paste, it added a great punch! I also skipped the flour since Yukon Golds tend to thicken everything. I will be making this one again! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Sheila LaLonde
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/26/2015
I thought this was okay, but I did feel the need to add some spices such as onion powder, salt and black pepper. If I were to make it again, I would add some chopped onion to give it a little more flavor. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Erica Brown
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2015
This was an easy, tasty way to make beef soup! I used the carrot chips in a bag & frozen beans & peas. I used Umami Taste #5 in a tube for the tomato paste, it added a great punch! I also skipped the flour since Yukon Golds tend to thicken everything. I will be making this one again! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Melissa
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2017
This is good. I do saute and add sweet onion and celery to this recipe.... and a little Chipotle smoky pepper. Adding the tyme makes this taste a little more hearty like beef stew..... I like making vegetable beef soup with leftover pot roast and juice from the crock pot. Thank you I added diced tomatoes and that was very goo too. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Monique Guidry
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2017
For my first ever beef vegetable soup it actually came out pretty good. I actually mixed this recipe with the recipe that my mom uses flower I mixed cornstarch and hot water and port a little bit of it into the soup mix and then I took the drippings from the beef tips and marinated the potatoes in that. I used Frozen mixed vegetables and I put that directly into the soup slash broth mix. after I marinated the potatoes and the beef tip drippings I poured the potatoes and the beef tip drippings into the soup which helps make it thicker on top of the cornstarch mixture that I used in the broth and I also added a lot of water and then let it cook down. Actually turned out really great I'm going to also make beef Stromboli to go with it and I think I'll be good Read More
Helpful
(3)
Muttisox
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2018
I made this recipe just as written. This is our favorite beef vegetable soup recipe...so deeply flavorful and hearty. Extra good with some crusty bread! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Allida Webb
Rating: 4 stars
04/10/2019
I make Beef with Vegetables Soup every winter, but I haven't made it in a long time, so I had to do it. Read More
Helpful
(2)
James Wilson
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2020
Turned out excellent. Added yellow squash to it and the whole can of tomato paste. Also added two cups of water with beef bullion instead of salt. Really good!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
sherryjhicks
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2016
I added minced garlic salt and pepper. I did not put the flour in it and turned out great Read More
Helpful
(1)
Anthony Zeigler
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2018
Loved it but added vegetable broth and more beef base. And onion and celery Read More
Helpful
(1)
