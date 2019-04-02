Yummy Ice Cream Bread

I’m so impressed with this! Many times when I try something new, I prepare myself for disappointment, but I didn’t need to at all with this recipe! I didn’t have any self-rising flour, so I substituted it with 1-1/2 cups of flour combined with 2-1/4 tsp baking soda and 3/8 tsp salt. It has a cake-like crumb, so I’m not sure this would do well as French toast. I used maple-walnut ice cream; the scent was heavenly and the flavor wasn’t overly strong.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.