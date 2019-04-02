Yummy Ice Cream Bread

This is a easy, fast and delicious breakfast or dessert bread using only two ingredients! If there is any left, it can also make delicious French toast!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour an 8x4-inch loaf pan.

  • Mix ice cream and flour together in a bowl just until moistened; spread into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cooked through, 35 to 40 minutes. Enjoy warm or at room temperature.

Cook's Note:

Use any flavor of ice cream. Low-fat and no-sugar versions do not work well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 14.5mg; sodium 324.1mg. Full Nutrition
