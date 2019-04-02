Peanut Butter Chocolate Bark

This stuff was the hit of our Christmas dinner. Everyone raved at how beautiful it was and they just couldn't get enough of it. It is really delicious! The only change I made was we used Ghirardelli dark chocolate melting wafers, and we didn't add the vanilla extract. Also, we found that storing it in the fridge helps if you don't eat it all in one meal. Sooo easy and so yummy!
I made this twice for the 1st time recently. The 1st time was w/ the stores brand choc chips etc. and the 2nd time was w/ name brand choc chips. Both times the choc chips melted great BUT as soon as I put the optional vanilla in, the smoothly melted chips became a solidifying mess. I thought it was the no-brand chips but when it happened both times realized it had to be the vanilla. DON"T ADD THE VANILLA. I tried salvaging what I could by heating the pan full of white choc/peanut butter and frankly it tastes okay but it ain't pretty by any stretch! If I try again, I will not add vanilla.
This was one of several barks I made as office gifts last year, and it's definitely going to be on the list again this year. I made multiple batches: some exactly as written, one with pretzels mixed in, and one with candy-coated chocolates mixed in. Quick, easy, and oh so yummy.
Excellent taste and texture! I had problems with the peanut butter being too soft in all of the other buckeye bark recipes I tried. The use of white chocolate stirred into the peanut butter makes it firm enough to handle, while adding just enough sweetness. This will be my go to recipe for peanut butter bark.
I made this as directed and what a treat. The pan size is not listed so I used a small cookie sheet (10x15") which made the bark thicker. Next time I will use the large pan (11x17"). Definitely a keeper recipe and so very easy to make.
So delicious! This is a keeper! If you’re a huge fan of the famous brand peanut butter cups, you’ll love this. The only problem was that my chocolate seized up after adding the vanilla, so I added a little light cream and microwaved again. It was still slightly seized up but it didn’t affect the flavor. Will make this often!
There were super good! The peanut portion was very smooth and mixed well with the chocolate. I might have missed it in the instructions, but I did not let the peanut/white chocolate part set. As soon as the dark chocolate melted, I poured it on top. It did not go on evenly, but I was able to spread it around with a spatula and it turned out like the picture. Great recipe!
This recipe was a huge hit at our house this Christmas. I am going to experment and see if I can try it for Easter--would love to be able to try it in eggs--but the bark tastes so rich in Peanut Butter--anytime is great.
