Peanut Butter Chocolate Bark

I just recently tried this chocolate and peanut butter bark recipe, and everyone in the family loved it! They call it Reese's peanut butter bark! It's very good!

Recipe by supson7

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 pieces
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
Directions

  • Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray, then line it with parchment paper.

  • Mix white chocolate chips and peanut butter together in a microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave until half-melted, 30 seconds to 1 minutes. Stir.

  • Place semi-sweet chocolate chips in a separate microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave until half-melted, 15 to 30 seconds. Stir in vanilla.

  • Spread peanut butter mixture onto the prepared baking sheet. Evenly distribute melted semi-sweet chocolate over peanut butter mixture. Using the tip of a sharp knife, drag through both layers to make a marble-pattern.

  • Refrigerate until set, 30 minutes to 2 hours. Cut into 36 pieces. Store in an airtight container.

Tips

Make this recipe even better by adding some of your favorite treats such as mini peanut butter cups or chocolate covered candies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 13.1g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 2.6mg; sodium 63.2mg. Full Nutrition
