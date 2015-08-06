Peanut Butter Magic Bars

Layered bar recipe includes chocolate chunks, toffee bits, coconut and peanut butter with candy-coated chocolate pieces for a festive touch.

prep:
20 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 13x9-inch baking dish with aluminum foil; spray foil with cooking spray.

  • Combine sweetened condensed milk and peanut butter in small bowl; set aside. Combine crumbs and Parkay until blended in second bowl. Press crumb mixture into bottom of dish.

  • Sprinkle crust with chocolate chunks, toffee bits and coconut. Pour peanut butter mixture evenly over coconut. Sprinkle with chocolate pieces.

  • Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown. Cool completely. Lift from dish, remove foil and cut into 30 bars.

Cook's Tips:

Eleven whole graham crackers crushed into fine crumbs will make about 1-1/2 cups crumbs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 6.3mg; sodium 109.1mg. Full Nutrition
