Beef Taco Noodle Casserole
Egg noodle casserole recipe with seasoned ground beef, Southwest vegetables, tomatoes and cheese.
I added taco seasoning and used a can of cheese soup instead of the enchilada sauce. It was excellent! Will definitely make again.
I tweaked this recipe slightly as I could tell that there wasn't much flavor going on. Made as written, it would be very family/kid friendly. Here are my changes and suggestions. I added a small chopped onion and 3 minced garlic cloves to the ground beef while browning. I used 10 ounces of ground beef and 6 ounces chorizo. This was really the only spice in this casserole. If made again, I'd add chili powder and cumin in addition to the chorizo. I would also leave the foil OFF the last 10 minutes of cooking as the casserole was a little too soupy for our preference. PAM made clean-up a breeze!
This was very good. I did tweak the recipe based on some of the reviews. I added taco seasoning and I pulled the foil off for the last 10 minutes. My grocery store did not have the bag of frozen southwest veggies so I just used a fresh red pepper, can of corn and a can of black beans. It still turned out amazing.
Added Jalapeno & Onion & Taco seasoning to the meat. Left the rest the same. Great dish I just wanted mine spicy.
I really liked this recipe, and we have enough leftovers for several days! I made a few small changes for more flavor. I used lean ground turkey instead of beef, and I added some chopped onion, chili powder and cumin to the turkey while browning. I will definitely make this again!
We liked it, but will make the ground beef with taco seasoning next time to give it a little more flavor on the beef.
Another success with the seniors here in Lemoore. If it is a casserole or soup we usually have success as they are a comfort loving bunch of seniors!
So far, one of my most favorite dish. It's very easy and is so yummy. I'm single at it easily makes 4 meals for me
Added a packet of taco seasoning as other suggested. It was amazing.
Loved the recipe, but we had to help it evolve a bit in order to have it fit our families food preferences. As a recipe it has a great base and leaves a lot of room to fiddle with it making it perfect for each and every taste desired. It was such a fun and easy recipe even my teenagers had fun, making it into our own go-to flavorite foods for something quick and easy. Anyone can make it work, even if you use the basic recipe you can't lose. Add a little flair to customize the flavor to your liking. Either way it's a win in our cookbook for sure.
Very good! Even the kids liked it. I substituted a can of cheese soup for the enchilada sauce due to my family not liking anything spicy. I also added a side of received beans and it was delicious when you mix them together afterwards!
This was a delicious way to use leftover taco meat! The extra spices from the taco mixture really made this dish special. I also added some jalapeño for extra heat.
This turned out perfect! I found Birds Eye Southwest Vegetable Mix with corn, black beans, mild poblano chilies, red peppers and roasted onions. I also used ground turkey. Should I take away one star for the changes? No, it's that good.
Way better than expected. I followed recipe except I didn’t realize noodles were supposed to be uncooked when added to casserole. So I cooked noodles and left out water in recipe only because noodles were done. I didn’t feel it was flavorless at all. And it tasted just as good leftover today. I will make again and send to friends. It was really good
I added a pack of taco seasoning to the beef, but still felt it could have used more flavor. Next time I will use elbow macaroni instead of egg noodles.
Very good taco dish my family had seconds
Was very easy and very good as a leftover.
DELICOUS, fast and very easy. I did as other suggested and Cooked the beef with taco seasoning. Then cooked the last 10mins uncovered. Boyfriend loved it and I had all the items in my pantry already.
Was really good, husband loved It! for sure will make again!
Loved it and it's going on my regular menu of things to make! Added a package of taco seasoning, and some minced garlic. It was a hit!
This was good! My husband had four helpings! I made it just like the recipe said. There were a few crunchy noodles on the sides but that's the biggest complaint I can come up with. I will make this again.
Satisfying meal and I froze the leftovers. Not my most favorite but great in a pinch!
This is a great, easy to make beef casserole! I think next time fresh tomato and avocado on top to finish it off will bump this dish to 4 stars. I’m excited to try again. 15 min prep. 30 min cook time. Easy as pi.
My husband liked this dish but I didn't. I followed the recipe exactly as written. I don't feel like the noodles complimented the dish but my husband enjoyed it for two nights.
Easy to prepare but it was very bland in flavor.
Yum! So, I did have some adjustments based on what I had on hand. I included a finely diced white onion with the ground meat when browning. Like others, I added a packet of taco seasoning when I added the enchilada sauce, etc. I did not have frozen southwest veggies, so I used one can of sweet corn drained, 1 frozen chopped red pepper, 1 small can mild green chilies, a handful of chopped jalapeños from a jar, along with the diced Rotel tomatoes. Used Colby/Cheddar/Monterey Jack cheese blend. Came out great and will definitely make again!
This was an easy recipe and one that can probably be made partially in advance. I make my own enchilada sauce and, after reading some reviews that indicated there might not be enough flavor, I also made "taco seasoning 1" (from All Recipes) using spices I had on hand and added that to the beef while cooking. I only used half the beef sauce mixture with half the egg noodles and used a smaller casserole dish. The other half of the beef sauce is perfect for a burrito according to my husband. Will definitely add this to the repeat list.
Changed it up added onion and bell peppers and swapped in tomato sauce and Mexicorn. Family loved it. May add a little green hot sauce next time.
I used a lb of gr beef and a lb of pork sausage. Half cooked the noodles before I put them in the casserole, a can of rotel’s, whole corn and a can of black beans. Sautéed veggies and taco seasoning. It came out really good. I’ll be making it again.
it's great and really easy but it definitely needs some extra spices for taste. I used taco seasoning and substituted canned vegetables. I also did not use any water and that seemed to help it not be too liqudy.
We like Mexican food a bit spicy so I added some jalapenos, cumin, oregano and some chili powder and it was very good then. I could tell as written was somewhat bland perfect for kids though.
This was a hit. I didn’t have enchilada sauce so I substituted tomato sauce and extra garlic and chili powder.
It was awesome!! I added cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper because my husband like spicy!!!!
I was great! I would just add a tad less water the next time it is made
I followed the recipe but for part of the burger, I used some breakfast sausage instead. Even with that, this recipe needed more flavor. It is kind of bland. Had to salt & pepper to taste. This would be good with a touch of cumin, I think. The Pam spray worked wonderfully though.
It was good. I did add taco seasoning to the meat. I only used the rotel, no enchilada sauce, ( only because I was cutting the recipe in 1/2 and didn't have any). You could easily add your own can of black beans, corn, or rice to this recipe instead of buying the frozen stuff. This would skip the step of heating everything.
Add taco seasoning to the beef! Do not forget to mix halfway through so the noodles on top get hydrated!
Substituted black beans and Mexican corn for southwest veggies. This was a very good casserole.
This turned out ok for me. I made as per recipe. I liked every part of this. except for the bean corn and pepper mixture. It was just too much starch with the noodles, corn and beans. I would have preferred spinach or something and leave out the beans. It is a very easy dish, cleanup was easy and reheats well
This came out great. Of course I added more ingredients, like a can of black beans (drained), half a jalapeño pepper, three chopped cloves of garlic, a cup of Trader Joe’s fire-roasted corn and sliced black olives to the top after it cooled a bit.