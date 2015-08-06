Beef Taco Noodle Casserole

Egg noodle casserole recipe with seasoned ground beef, Southwest vegetables, tomatoes and cheese.

By Pam Cooking Spray

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray 13x9-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray. Place uncooked noodles in baking dish.

  • Heat large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until crumbled and no longer pink. Drain. Add vegetables, undrained tomatoes, enchilada sauce and water to skillet; stir. Bring to a boil. Pour mixture over noodles.

  • Cover dish tightly with foil; bake 15 minutes. Stir; sprinkle with cheese and cover with foil. Bake 10 minutes more or until noodles are tender. Sprinkle with green onions. Serve with sour cream, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 25.1g; cholesterol 101.5mg; sodium 519.7mg. Full Nutrition
