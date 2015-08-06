World's Easiest and Most Amazing Two-Ingredient Dip

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This creamy dip is great for all things potato (fries and chips especially) and also makes a great steak dip. It's even good spread on a roast beef sandwich! Everyone loves it, and no one can guess what's in it. The combination of the two ingredients is surprisingly different than either alone. I strongly encourage using Kikkoman® soy sauce, as other brands I have tried tasted very different and not nearly as good.

By FXTROTLIMA

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix sour cream and soy sauce together in a bowl until evenly combined.

Cook's Notes:

You can add more or less soy sauce to taste - it's hard to mess up.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 25.3mg; sodium 481.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Christina
Rating: 4 stars
08/13/2015
For as simple this was, it was REALLY good! The kids dipped potato chips in it earlier in the day and LOVED it. We used the rest as a dipping sauce for our steaks at dinner and that was yummy too! I will definitely be making this again! Thanks for sharing. :) Read More
