Chocolate Chip Shortbread Cookies II

4.7
51 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 11
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Shortbread cookies with chocolate chips and pecans. If you don't like pecans, you could add toasted coconut instead. Don't be put off by the amount of butter, this recipe makes a very large batch.

Recipe by Lindy

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
96
Yield:
8 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

96
Original recipe yields 96 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and 2 cups confectioners' sugar. Beat in the vanilla and coconut extracts and salt. Add flour one cup at a time, mixing well after each. Stir in the chocolate chips and pecans. Roll the dough into 1 inch balls and place them 2 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten with a fork dipped in confectioners' sugar.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until a light golden brown. While cookies are still warm from the oven, dust with the remaining confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 39.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022