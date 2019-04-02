Chocolate Chip Shortbread Cookies II
Shortbread cookies with chocolate chips and pecans. If you don't like pecans, you could add toasted coconut instead. Don't be put off by the amount of butter, this recipe makes a very large batch.
OMG! These cookies are incredible! I made these for my husband for our 1st wedding anniversary and put them tucked inside a cookie box with tissue paper and a note since for the first anniversary the theme is paper. I hope he enjoys these. I snuck a couple and they taste like something out of a bakery! I cut the recipe in half and used almond extract instead of coconut. I also used walnuts instead of pecans. For the chips I used dark chocolate then melted the rest to do various decorations that you'll see in my picture. Fabulous recipe that I'll definitely do again at Christmas to give to neighbors and relatives.Read More
These did not turn out at all. Too much flour as it wouldn't bind together well. First batch burned so I lowered to 325 and rest were okay but nothing special like others wrote.Read More
I hate to rate a recipe when I have to make alterations to it, but I didn't have nuts so I used extra choc chips and almond extract instead of coconut - turned out awesome. I did burn my first try, but that could be my tempermental oven, I used parchment paper for the rest of them. This is a very versital easy recipe - you could change the mix-ins and extracts. It's a keeper!
Ohhhhhhh YUM! The cookies are soooo good! My hubby & 3 boys loved them, and I'm having a very hard time restraining myself from eating all of them! I did however, substitute almond extract for the coconut, and the almond subtley comes through. Will have them baking in my house during the holidays!!!
OUTSTANDING!! This is the third Christmas in a row that I have made these; they are wonderful. I can't make them any other time of the year because I can't stop eating them! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe, it is one of my favorites from the allrecipe site.
Deeeelicious! I have to admit I adjusted the recipe quite a bit, but they turned out so perfect, I'll definitely try the recipe again. I didn't have vanilla or coconut extracts, so I used a carob and orange liqueur I had bought while on holiday (3 tsps), cinnamon (1 tsp) and cocoa (1 tbsp). The toasted pecans were so tasty I added a few extra, and I didn't have chocolate chips so I broke up a slab of lindt dark chocolate that had nuts and maybe bits of peel (?) in it as well. I also used brown sugar as I didn't have confectioners sugar. The result was fantastic. Really, really, tasty. My only regret is that I had scaled down the recipe so much as they didn't last long! I think I will make a Christmas version later on with orange essence and spices.
This is one of my very favorite cookie recipes. I always leave out the nuts though - just because I don't care for nuts and my family doesn't either. This is so easy to put together and has wonderful flavor and texture. I was not so sure about the coconut extract, I thought that sounded a bit odd but it's subtle and it's wonderful. Even my husband who does not care for coconut eats these cookies. I definitely recommend this recipe. I might even use the base of this recipe next time and use different flavorings - almond, lemon?
I used the pecans in these cookies, and my family loved them. We have always been big fans of shortbread cookies, and these had the extra flavour of the pecans. If you keep them in a tin, they will last a long time.
I have been using this recipe for years (with the exception of the coconut extract and nuts). We all love this cookie. (4 stars as written, 5 stars my version) My recipe does call for 2 cups of chocolate chips. I like the additional amount of chocolate. Mini chips, regular size semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips all work well. These cookies also good to freeze.
I made these cookies for a work function and they were a huge hit! I subsituted the coconut extract for almond and it turned out wonderful. I only made half the recipe and now I regret it because everyone wants more. Best cookie that I've had in a while!
Wonderful recipe! I love the simple flavor of these cookies. I only had salted butter so I cut out the additional salt. I baked mine for 12 minutes and they got a bit too brown. Also be sure to only let them sit a minute on the sheet before removing. I left mine on too long and they were stuck to the cookie sheet. Thanks for the great recipe! I wish I could give them 4-1/2 stars really because the flavor is awesome, but the cooking time didn't work out for me.
These were very good cookies...I did have trouble with the dough being crumbly, but I was still able to roll them into balls and they tasted great. I didn't add the pecans (my kids don't like nuts) and substituted almond extract for the coconut extract.
These were sooooo good and super easy! I followed the recipe exactly and they came out perfect...even at high altitude (8500 ft). I have to make a second batch to pass out to friends because my family and I ate the ALL of them already (there were 10 of us though!) Thanks so much!
Love! I've made it twice now, both times with just chocolate chips, no nuts, and swapping almond extract for the coconut. The second time I made 1/4 of the recipe and instead of making cookies I just pressed the dough into an extra small sheet pan and after cooking it for 10 min I cut it into squares - WAY easier than making the cookies I think. This is my favorite shortbread recipe that I've tried.
I love this recipe. It's a nice base shortbread recipe that I've altered to make a variety of shortbread cookies. My current favorite is to substitute lemon extract for the coconut extract and add in the zest of two lemons instead of the chocolate chips. My family LOVES them!
Yummy! They were crispy and buttery, even though I only used 1 stick plus 3 tbsp. of butter. I also splurged on the coconut extract. Yum!! I don't think it's neccesary to dust them with powdered sugar after baking - it doesn't make them look prettier, and they're already sweet enough. Good recipe! *Later notes* They are MUCH better when they're warm and fresh! By the way, I would decrease the sugar a little next time. :)
These are wonderful!
The very best! Shortbread cookies with the crunch of pecans. Our family loved these.
Pretty good. I subsituted the toasted coconut for the pecans and thought it was a good option. I might leave out the additional coconut extract next time though.
This is a nice twist on shortbread. I'm pretty traditional myself when it comes to shortbread, but thought that I would give something new a shot. My bf really likes them. The pecans are a nice touch. Will make them again soon :)
These turned out very good, certainly very buttery. I made them with 1.5 cups chocolate chips instead of pecans. Make sure you have a bit of time because, as noted, this recipe makes a lot of cookies.
DELICIOUS! I used heath bar bits instead of pecans, and to say these were a hit would be a HUGE understatement!
These were good cookies. I made them for a cookie exchange, and the chocolate chip aspect made them a little different. I've had shortbread cookies that were a little more buttery, and that crumbled better, so while this one is a good cookie, I'll keep looking for the "Perfect" shortbread cookie.
Fantastic cookies! The only thing I did differently was use almond extract instead of coconut and droped tsp instead of Tbsp so they were bite size. They melt in your mouth and you just can't stop at one!
This is my new favorite cookie recipe! I left out the chocolate chips and coconut extract, and didn't toast the pecans, but they came out GREAT. Perfect texture and flavor, super easy, and no fancy ingredients necessary!
I replaced the chocolate chips and pecans with chopped toblerone. Mm.
This recipe is a keeper! I love the light, crispy texture.
These are delicious!!!!! The coconut extract adds so much flavor! Loved 'em!! Thanks!
These were great!! Although I love shortbread...add chococlate chips...all the better. I made these to take into work since I am trying to raise money for the breast cancer walk I'm participating in later this month. I found if I take baked goods into work and put a collection bowl next to them I can make a good donation for the cause. I have friends with nut allergies so I left out the pecans and added a few extra mini chips. I also didn't have the coconut extract so just added a bit extra vanilla. MmmmmMmmmm good. Thanks for sharing.
I wish I had read up on shortbread cookies before making this recipe - my frustration level would have been significantly lower. For those of you who don't know, expect an extremely dry and crumbly dough. I had to add an additional 3T of butter to make them even manageable - pressing with a fork was out of the question. I had to knead each *ball* in my hands to get the pieces to come together then gingerly attempt to shape (and be forwarned, your cookies will come out looking exactly as they did before going into the oven). In any event, after cooling, they did taste quite nice with good crunch on the outter portion of the cookies. Watch your sizes - I made mine a bit to large at first - these are really almost too sweet and added surgar is most definately not needed.
I only had a stick of butter so I cut this recipe by 1/4 (24 servings) which gave me a dozen using my Pampered Chef medium scoop. I melted the butter and mixed well after each addition. I did not add coconut extract or pecans...they came out perfectly and delicious!!
These were excellent! I was out of eggs, but craving chocolate chip cookies, and this did the trick for sure. Yes, they're shortbread-type cookies - not traditional chewy CC cookies - but still very good. I scaled the recipe down to 24 servings (1/2 c butter, 1/2 c powdered sugar, etc.) and left out the coconut extract and pecans, so they were just plain ol' chocolate chip cookies, which is what I wanted. Yum! Thanks so much.
I loved this cookies except I ommitted the chocolate and kept it as an original shortbread.
I always make cookies that will travel well for the holidays. I made these for the first time and my granddaughters just loved them. My husband thought they were the best I've ever made. It is definitely going into my recipe file for the holidays. Delicious cookies; I wouldn't change a thing.
Really delicious. I remember these as Angel cookies. Made as written, no coconut, though. Make next time as small walnut size. And time was 9 minutes. So please adjust time or they will be overdone. They will firm up when cool. A keeper.
Omitted the nuts, used toasted coconut flakes instead. Used 2 1/2 tsp of Vanilla instead of any coconut extract. Made them on the small side. They are perfect, and are going fast!
good!
These cookies are delicious. My family loves them.
I made this recipe for my hubby and myself so I cut it down from 96 servings to 24 servings. It actually made 20 cookies so I may have rolled them a tad bit bigger than one inch. I couldn't get coconut extract except for artificial at the store which had loads of chemical ingredients in it so I used my almond extract with the vanilla extract instead. Otherwise, I followed the recipe to a T. The cookies are simply delicious and I do recommend this recipe for adults. They are not super sweet so kids might not enjoy them as much with the toasted pecans and less sweetness but we love love love them! Awesome flavors for adults!!!
I love this basic recipe for shortbread cookies. I don’t care for chocolate chips, so I used toasted coconut. Just can’t eat just one!
If you like shortbread cookies, you'll want to keep this recipe. I replaced the coconut extract with almond extract and reduced the confectioners sugar to 1 1/2 cup . I made half the recipe without nuts and half with pecans. Next time I,'ll try using walnuts instead of pecans. The plain cookies with no nuts were the best, just a personal preference.. I had no trouble forming and flattening the balls. My baking time was 13 minutes. Melt in your mouth goodness for adults . I don't think children would go for them. . I should add that I used no coconut. Will try some next time. Thanks for the recipe.
These are wonderful shortbread cookies. Like all cookies of this type they aren't too sweet but they're very rich and they don't spread much when baked. Great with tea!
I used toasted macadamia’s instead of pecans, white chocolate chips instead of chocolate chips, added a dash of orange extract and a tablespoon of Hershey’s Cocoa to give it the light Chocolate color. They ended up light and flaky. A really good, different white chocolate macadamia nut shortbread.
They were ok, quite bland, not sure if I would make them again.
These came out great, a bit soft to roll but manageable. I went with a traditional shortbread. Not adding chocolate chips or pecans and I traded the 1/2 tsp of coconut extract for lemon extract. I lowered the cook temperature because my oven runs high and only baked them for 6 1/2 minutes. They are crisp and chewy shortbread cookies with just a hint of lemon. Made them for Valentine's day for hubby, he hasn't had them yet, but my boys really like them! Thanks for the recipe, definitely a keeper!!!
I didn't add any coconut. I halved the recipe yet kept the same amount of vanila since I didn't have cocunut extract. Very nice cookie... be very careful not to overcook as they are not tasty when they are too cooked (even just a darker shade of light brown is too much)
Perfect as is! I did leave out the nuts but it was the only change - maybe next time I cut the flour by a 1/4 cup? But taste great! Everyone was asking about them! Will make these again definitely
