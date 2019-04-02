Chocolate Chip Shortbread Cookies II

I wish I had read up on shortbread cookies before making this recipe - my frustration level would have been significantly lower. For those of you who don't know, expect an extremely dry and crumbly dough. I had to add an additional 3T of butter to make them even manageable - pressing with a fork was out of the question. I had to knead each *ball* in my hands to get the pieces to come together then gingerly attempt to shape (and be forwarned, your cookies will come out looking exactly as they did before going into the oven). In any event, after cooling, they did taste quite nice with good crunch on the outter portion of the cookies. Watch your sizes - I made mine a bit to large at first - these are really almost too sweet and added surgar is most definately not needed.