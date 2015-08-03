Spicy Roasted Butternut Squash, Pear, and Bacon Soup
Fall spices and a hint of chipotle combined with the sweetness of butternut squash and pears come together with Swanson® Chicken Broth to create a warming puree.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Instead of a food processor or blender, you can puree soup using an immersion blender.
When using a blender or food processor to puree hot liquids, cover the center hole of the lid with a clean towel to prevent spatters.
Allstars are loyal Allrecipes community members, selected to be brand ambassadors based on onsite participation, interest, and commitment. Allstars may be compensated for their participation in the Allrecipes Allstar program.