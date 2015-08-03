Spicy Roasted Butternut Squash, Pear, and Bacon Soup

30 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Fall spices and a hint of chipotle combined with the sweetness of butternut squash and pears come together with Swanson® Chicken Broth to create a warming puree.

By Campbell's Kitchen

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
40 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil.

    Advertisement

  • Place squash in a large bowl; drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. Spread the squash in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Roast squash in prepared oven for 20 minutes; turn. Continue roasting until softened, 10 to 20 minutes more.

  • Place the chopped bacon into a heavy pot and cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until brown and crisp, about 8 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Reserve the bacon drippings.

  • Place the pot over medium heat; add the onion, pears, garlic, rosemary, and thyme and cook in the bacon drippings until onions and pears are soft, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the roasted squash and cook another 5 minutes. Add Swanson® Chicken Broth, nutmeg, cinnamon, and chipotle pepper; simmer on medium-low until ingredients are very soft and flavors have combined, about 10 minutes.

  • Puree the soup in a blender or food processor in small batches.

  • Ladle soup into serving bowls and garnish with crumbled bacon and a generous dollop of sour cream. Enjoy!

Cook's Notes:

Instead of a food processor or blender, you can puree soup using an immersion blender.

When using a blender or food processor to puree hot liquids, cover the center hole of the lid with a clean towel to prevent spatters.

Allstars are loyal Allrecipes community members, selected to be brand ambassadors based on onsite participation, interest, and commitment. Allstars may be compensated for their participation in the Allrecipes Allstar program.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 12.3mg; sodium 601.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022