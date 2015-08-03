Spicy Roasted Butternut Squash, Pear, and Bacon Soup

We like our butternut squash soups thick and rich so I cut back on the chicken broth and added about 1/3 can of evaporated milk for a creamy texture. I used turkey bacon so I didn’t have the bacon drippings; sautéed the onions in olive oil instead. The bacon gave it an interesting taste that grew on me as I simmered and tasted. I added about 2 Tbsp. of hickory smoked BBQ sauce; a great flavor addition which my husband loved. Before adding the BBQ sauce I thought the rosemary and thyme were a little strong, but after adding the BBQ sauce it was less noticeable. I did not have ground dried chipotle pepper so I just used a tsp. of some hot sauce. And I only had one green pear; used about ¾ of it in the soup and that worked fine. Before serving, instead of sour cream, I topped with the cubes of the remaining pear and chopped pecans. If I had not portioned out in serving bowls I believe we would have consumed the entire pot in one sitting. There is such a variety of flavors. Excellent and satisfying on a cold winter day!