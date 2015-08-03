Wild Rice and Roasted Peanut Holiday Dressing

Wild rice combines with bread cubes, for a new twist on dressing. Made with Swanson® Unsalted Chicken Stock, this recipe is moist and deliciously seasoned and crunchy due to the roasted peanuts.

By Candice

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add wild rice; saute until rice browns slightly, 3 to 5 minutes. Slowly pour in 4 cups Swanson® Unsalted Chicken Stock. Add poultry seasoning, salt, pepper, sage, and bay leaf. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. (Not all the water will have been absorbed.) Remove bay leaf and transfer rice to a large mixing bowl.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a baking dish with 2 tablespoons unsalted butter.

  • Melt 4 tablespoons butter in the same non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add celery and onions; saute until just translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to the mixing bowl with cooked wild rice; stir well to combine. Add bread cubes, chopped and whole peanuts, and 2 cups Swanson® Unsalted Chicken Stock. Gently toss to combine. Transfer rice and bread cubes mixture to prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the top just starts to brown, 30 to 40 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
628 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 95.4g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 26.4mg; sodium 1860.8mg. Full Nutrition
