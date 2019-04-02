Super Easy Chocolate Chip Cookies

I have made these for various parties and banquets, and they are always the first to go! No one can believe how easy they are because they are delicious! A must-try!

Recipe by UKSOCCER21

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat cake mix, eggs, and vegetable oil in a bowl using an electric mixer on medium until dough is well combined; stir in chocolate chips. Drop dough by the spoonful onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 99.2mg. Full Nutrition
