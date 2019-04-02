No-Yeast Pizza Crust

Keeper! Very good! After mixing up the dough, I let it rest wrapped in sprayed plastic wrap. The dough rolled out so nice, I was able to roll it very thin, next time I would roll even thinner. I heated the oven and a pizza stone to 450 for 30 minutes while making up the dough. I placed the rolled out dough on parchment paper, did not pre-bake and topped with sauce, cheese and pepperoni. Baked for 10 minutes at 450. This made one pizza, that was inhaled - next time I will double or triple the recipe. Thanks for this quick and easy recipe.
This is great for making pizza dough on a busy weeknight because it is so effortless. It rolls out easily, and makes a good crust. I doubled the recipe, added a clove of garlic and about a tablespoon of fresh oregano. Without the added flavoring, this would have been a very bland crust.
I have a 2 year old running about so time and ease are necessary. This recipe was very easy and fast. It was also fun for my 2 year old as she got to add the toppings she wanted. While she waited for her pizza I had taken a little dough and rolled it out. I then spread some softened butter and topped with cinnamon and brown sugar. Baked for 10 minutes. It was a hit.
I really like this recipe. I usually double the ingredients and add black pepper, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder. The bowl over the dough for ten minutes is a crucial step (I used to always refrigerate the dough before flattening it onto the pan, which gave me trouble.) Last night I made a pizza using the bowl method and my dough was the perfect consistency and easy to flatten and shape. I was really happy!
I am in the business of trying out recipes to make my pizza from scratch. I tried this for the first time tonight and even though it was easy to make, the texture after baking is more like a thin, soft baking powder biscuit. The flavor was more along that line, also. I'll keep looking for another easy recipe with a chewier crust.
Nothing is as good as a yeast crust pizza, but this was a delicious alternative. I followed the recipe as is, only I added 1/2 tbs (approx) of Italian seasoning to the dough. The dough was pliable and easy to work with. I rolled between 2 sheets of parchment paper, pricked dough and baked for 8 minutes. Then I brushed on olive oil, added toppings and baked 8 minutes more at 400°. I baked directly on the parchment. Will make again when I’m in a time crunch or when I think I have yeast...and I don’t!
The only thing we changed up is the amount of olive oil. We used a dash of olive oil, and mixed it with the remaining amount of melted coconut oil (so it wouldn't turn solid quickly), for healthier fats. We also used stone-ground whole wheat pastry flour. It was delicious! I'm so happy I can finally eat pizza now, since finding out I can't eat yeast!! Yum!
This is a great way to make a quick and easy pizza dough, however without modifications, it's basically a biscuit. I used 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk for milk and added: 1 tsp. Garlic Powder, 1 tsp. Oregno, 1 tsp. Basil, and 1/2 tsp sugar. I blended in my stand mixer and once a ball formed, added another 1/2 tsp. of olive oil and blended for about 20 -30 more seconds, then I let rest for 15 mins. The dough rolled out effortlessly ( rolled to about 1/4 inch thick and pushed in the edges a bit to form a crust) without a floured surface, and I screen baked at 450 for 8 min, added my toppings, and went for another 8 mins, per another users recommendation. The middle of the crust was soft with crispier golden edges.
This is a super easy recipe that creates a nice thin crust pizza in a flash. We regularly make it. I've made it as directed first, and it turned out great. Then, I modified the recipe and it was lovely half whole wheat, half white flour and with almond milk. I also like adding some garlic salt and oregano to the crust to give it an extra yummy taste.
This recipe is great for thin crust as well as flat bread. The only change that I made was adding a little more flour when I rolled out the dough, because the dough is very sticky , even after rising. I also did add seasonings right before I threw it in the oven to bake off the crust , and then let it rest for about 15 minutes before I added the toppings. I made a lovely loaded potato pizza and the girlfriend loved it. I would definitely use this recipe again.
Super easy to make! Followed the recipe exactly, just had to add a splash more milk. I rolled mine nice and thin so it was like a Flatbread pizza. Made some homemade sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil, and it was delish! Easy good recipe when you want something quick!
I used this pizza crust recipe and it was delicious! When I found out that I ran out of yeast which usually is my number one ingredient in pizza dough- I freaked. I didn't quite believe I could find a yeast-free pizza recipe but still looked just in case. To my disbelief I found it and only decided to try it due to the amount of good reviews which is what I always look at. I loved how fast and easy the recipe was. The only thing that I tweaked a bit was that I made a double serving for each pie ( I made two pies altogether). If I wouldn't have done so, one dough would be equal to personal pizza and I was making a family dinner. Overall, the pizza crust was very soft, easy to cut, and easy to chew which I loved. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
I found this recipe because I needed to make pizza crust and didn't have any yeast. I made it into two small pizzas rolled thin.. It was easy to make and tasted great... the family loved it.. thanks for sharing.
I was surprised how good this came out, expecting a flat biscuit, but it was not. It is not a yeast copycat, but it is a good thin and crispy! Was not dry at all. For those who did get a dry crust, that could easily be fixed by not over measuring flour or adding a small bit more milk- just to be able to roll easily. Also, can be caused by over-baking. I rolled between parchment paper with a bit of EVOO and it peeled right off into my pan. (Just the way I always do, not sure whether it needed it, but it makes things easy.) For it to taste good, you must have GOOD flour, and a good EVOO. I didn't add flavor though that would be even better. This was a test, but plan on making it for a meal soon.
I multiplied the recipe by 5 to make a meal for our large family. As I always do, I added a heaping tablespoon of minced garlic, about three teaspoons of dried oregano, a healthy pinch of crushed red pepper, and a bit of extra salt. The dough is easy to make and easy to work with while forming the pizzas. Most of the pizzas we rolled very thin--almost to the point of tearing--and baked for just ten minutes on the second bake. This gave us a very crispy crust. (It was brittle in the thinnest parts.) We liked it, but will probably bake only 5-8 minutes on the second bake next time. We made a couple of pizzas thicker and the result was biscuit-like. I didn't like it as much, but I topped one with a few eggs cracked whole onto the crust (like a breakfast tart w/butter pastry); it was pretty tasty and would probably make a good breakfast pizza. I still prefer a yeast dough, but rolled thin, this is a terrific quick and easy substitute recipe if you cannot eat yeast or don't have it on hand.
I was really surprised by how wonderfully this turned out and it was so easy and quick! The base is easily rolled out thin but holds up well under lots of topping and the crust was lovely and crumbly. I'll be using this again!
sorry but this is friggin disgusting !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i am an awesome cook n followed the directions...... it was hard as a dang rock !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ruined dinner !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This was one of the best pizzas I made. I made four small pizza from the dough. It was easy. I made a veggie pizza...green peppers, black olives, onion, spinach, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. I grill the dough then added my veggies then cheese and put it in the oven for 16 minutes. I is sooo good. After eating this fresh pizza you will never buy one of those store frozen card board pizza any more.
This really worked. I will definitely roll it out a bit thinner next time. I did half whole wheat flour and half all purpose and put sesame seeds under the dough to keep it from sticking to my pan. also almond milk was a great sub for the fat free milk. great recipe!
If I had used a rolling pin and rolled out the crust thinner and precooked a little longer, this would have been perfect. I like a crispy crust and this will be my go-to recipe for homemade pizza from now on even if I have yeast and time on my hands!
Based on reviews, I added Italian Seasoning and oregano to the crust. It was still a bit flavourless, but with the pizza ingredients, it was ok. The crust itself seemed more like a cracker or pastry crust. But hey, it was good enough to eat so I'm grateful for the quick and easy recipe
I made this because we were out of yeast and my kids enjoy cold pizza in their lunch. The only changes I made, were that I used half whole wheat/ half all purpose flour, I also added oregano, crushed garlic, dried basil, and black pepper (the crust would have been very bland without adding the herbs). Other than that, I followed the directions on baking. It made a very thin and crispy crust. If I make it a next time, I will defently double the recipe.
Followed the recipe exactly. It turned out great! I baked the dough on a pizza stone. Then I topped with marinara sauce, garlic powder, parmesan cheese, mozzarella and pepperoni and baked it for 17 minutes. Definitely will be my go to recipe!
This crust was delicious, soft and easy to make. I recommend melting 2tbsp of butter and mixing it with fresh minced garlic and Italian seasoning and putting it on the crust before baking. Adds tons of flavor and is delicious!!!
I used store bought pizza dough in an attempt to make a heart shaped pizza for Valentine's Day and it was a failure (very difficult to roll out and knead into a shape). I desperately needed a recipe to make pizza dough from scratch after this, without yeast. I was extremely pleased at not only the short amount of time this took, but also how well it came out. This was so easy to shape, and tasted amazing!
Turned out as expected for a no yeast dough. Fast. Rolled out very nicely. Expected it to be bland so added chilli flakes, pepper and an Italian blend to the flour. Brushed with garlic butter before I added my toppings. Was ok. Will make again in a pinch.
It is decent, although it does not serve 8, more like 4 or 5. It is a little chewy, not bad just not 100% desired. If you do not have yeast, this is the dough to make. Most likely one of the best no yeast doughs I've ever eaten
I too made some changes. More salt and light seasoning (garlic powder, italian seasoning) and a litter water to make the dough slightly more wet. I also let the dough sit before rolling it out and baking it. This might not do anything but I feel like a real chef letting the dough "chill" in the fridge for a little while.
I used gluten free flour to make this. I had to add a bit more milk to it and I should have added even more. It was a tad dry. Also, I found it did not make enough. Double the recipe. It is good though. It just needed a bit of adjustment for me. It could be due to the type of flour or that we live in FL. We used the dough to make a simple stromboli. I adjusted the cooking directions to just 1 time in the oven (with stuffing) at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. It could have gone a few more minutes but was good.
Perfect for a no yeast, quick crust. It's not very flavorful on its own, so I will probably add spices next time. As a college student looking for a cheap , easy, and quick way to make pizza, this recipe was exactly what I needed.
I made this crust, I added garlic powder and Italian seasoning. Also used buttermilk. The crust was great I had no trouble rolling it out. For the toppings I followed the recipe for hummus pizza on this site instead of using red sauce spread hummus on the crust. It tasted fantastic Baked at 475 degrees for 10 minutes. This a wonderful crust. I like that this recipe only calls for 1/12 cups of flour compared to others that are 3 or 4 cups. Who needs those extra calories. Trixy
I used baking soda and cream of tartar instead of baking powder because I need to lower my phosphorus intake. I also substituted the milk with rice milk as I have dairy sensitivity. Followed directions otherwise. Turned out beautifully. Will definitely make again.
Great base recipe for an easy, soft and sturdy crust that doesn't crumble or grow soggy under a generous helping of sauce. I'm thinking a little sugar might help it brown up better and some recipe-appropriate seasonings would be good, but quite usable as is. I avoid doing homemade pizza because of the time it takes to raise pizza dough, and this is easily a good enough substitute for yeast dough to allow me to do it more often.
I made this as is. Perfect. Any errors, I made by overworking it and making it to thin. Even though I like crispy thin my errors made it to tough. Perfect size for 2 people with a minimum of leftovers. I never have yeast so this is something I have been looking for. It's versatile. Meat pockets are my favorite. I've also made flatbread and dessert with cinnamon, sugar, fruit. Nothing beats a yeast dough, but it's not supposed to be...there's no yeast.! Definitely a keeper.
chrissy2709
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2020
my family gobbled it up! its quick, its easy, tastes so good! would deffinitely recommend
My picky picky picky kids love this dough, I actually made mine with cheap canola oil and it comes out great. They like this pizza dough topped with white pizza sauce and cheese. (Less stains too than red sauce)
This is great when you don't have yeast and don't want to wait a long time for pizza dough to rise. Just made this and I'm not disappointed. I didn't pre-bake it because it rolled out thin (12" pizza pan) but I will next time. I had it loaded with fresh toppings so had to bake it longer than I planned. Will make again!
Thank you so much for this!! I rolled the dough out really thin, and it was absolutely delicious. I had tried 3 other no yeast recipes and they did not come out how i wanted it. This was perfect and I will never order out again for pizza.
the dough was easy to make and rolled out nicely, but it was pretty bland. I highly recommend adding some herbs or something to it. I used olive oil infused with garlic and it was still pretty bland. I mean, come on, its just flour basically...so yeah, it needs flavor!! I rolled the dough to maybe 1/4" thickness and after baked, it was roughly 1/2-3/4" thick. So if you're looking for a thin crust...roll VERY thin! I will make this again, I'll just make sure to add herbs and more sauce, this dough can handle it!
Great and easy. I doubled the recipe. I did What another review did.....spray some clear wrap With non stick spray and wrap the dough in it and let rest for 10 minutes. I let the dough bake for 10-15 min (depending how strong your oven is) before I put sauce and cheese. I loved it and my kids devoured. So win win. Thanks!
This was an excellent basic recipe! It can easily be spiced up along your preferences - I added garlic, basil, and thyme right into the dough - it was sooo good, and I look forward to experimenting with different flavour combinations. One issue I had was that the dough was a little dry, had to add some water. Aside from that, this recipe really makes making pizza a cinch. Thank you Missy!
Absolutely fab! I made this on a whim to use up leftover chicken and it made the nicest pizza base. I didn’t even do the pre-cooking step. My advice is to make the dough just before you want to use it and give it the full 10 minutes resting time under the bowl. So easy!
Wow! I was sceptical about this, because I've tried others and it failed me.. But this was AMAZING! I use water instead, because i was out of milk, added a pinch of sugar as well. And it came out so GOOD still. Everyone in the fam, loved IT Definitely will be making more in my future.
This is by far the easiest and best no yeast pizza crust I have ever used!! Follow the recipe for a no fail, light and soft/crisp crust. I add Italian seasoning, garlic powder and greated parmesan cheese right into the flour mix. If you do this you will want to add a Tbsp extra of milk.
Already wrote my review, however I left out that I used unsweetened vanilla almond milk ( didn't have regular), it came out good. I saw that it was too salty for others but I didn't even taste the salt in the crust, Looking forward to having fun with this recipe another time, though I will cook it for less time because the crust came out hard.
This recipe was incredible !! The crust came together so easily, didn't need to roll in flour at all !! I only had to use 1 cup of flour for it to form the dough. Personally, I added cheese, alfredo sauce, basil, green onions and crushed red pepper. It was amazing, tasted and looked like something from a restaurant. I definitely recommend this recipe and this is the only pizza dough I will be using.
Very quick and easy. I really wanted to do a traditional NY pizza crust but realized we had no yeast so I was really happy to find this recipe. Definitely needs extra seasoning though! I followed the advice of another commenter and added salt (1/4 tsp because of the dietary requirements of family members) and 1 tsp of dried oregano. I recommend a full 1/2 tsp of salt for others if you want better taste. Overall, really good recipe!
