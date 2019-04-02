No-Yeast Pizza Crust

I multiplied the recipe by 5 to make a meal for our large family. As I always do, I added a heaping tablespoon of minced garlic, about three teaspoons of dried oregano, a healthy pinch of crushed red pepper, and a bit of extra salt. The dough is easy to make and easy to work with while forming the pizzas. Most of the pizzas we rolled very thin--almost to the point of tearing--and baked for just ten minutes on the second bake. This gave us a very crispy crust. (It was brittle in the thinnest parts.) We liked it, but will probably bake only 5-8 minutes on the second bake next time. We made a couple of pizzas thicker and the result was biscuit-like. I didn't like it as much, but I topped one with a few eggs cracked whole onto the crust (like a breakfast tart w/butter pastry); it was pretty tasty and would probably make a good breakfast pizza. I still prefer a yeast dough, but rolled thin, this is a terrific quick and easy substitute recipe if you cannot eat yeast or don't have it on hand.