No-Yeast Pizza Crust

4.5
483 Ratings
  • 5 331
  • 4 104
  • 3 30
  • 2 9
  • 1 9

A tasty, quick pizza crust that uses no yeast.

Recipe by Missy

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
158 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 12-inch pizza crust
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl; stir in milk and olive oil until a soft dough forms. Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead 10 times. Shape dough into a ball. Cover dough with an inverted bowl and let sit for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on a baking sheet.

Cook's Notes:

For dry dough, add a little more milk.

Bake crust bake in an oven at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 8 minutes. Top crust with your favorite toppings and bake until light golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 215.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/07/2022