Lime Pickles

5
5 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

They go really will with ham. Can't keep them on the shelf. They are worth the wait.

Recipe by ED

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 day 11 hrs
total:
1 day 11 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
100
Yield:
5 1/2 quarts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

100
Original recipe yields 100 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix 2 gallons water and pickling lime together in a large bowl; add cucumbers and soak, stirring often, for 24 hours. Drain and thoroughly rinse cucumbers under cold water.

    Advertisement

  • Fill a large bowl with ice water and soak cucumbers for 3 hours; drain.

  • Pour cold vinegar into a large pot. Mix sugar, pickling spice, salt, celery seed, cloves, and food coloring into vinegar until dissolved. Add cucumbers; let sit, 8 hours to overnight.

  • Bring cucumber mixture to a boil; remove pot from heat.

  • Sterilize the jars and lids in boiling water for at least 5 minutes. Pack cucumber mixture into hot, sterilized jars, filling to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a clean knife or thin spatula around the insides of the jars after they have been filled to remove any air bubbles. Wipe the rims of the jars with a moist paper towel to remove any food residue. Top with lids and screw on rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars into the boiling water using a holder. Leave a 2-inch space between the jars. Pour in more boiling water if necessary to bring the water level to at least 1 inch above the tops of the jars. Bring the water to a rolling boil, cover the pot, and process for 15 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and place onto a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart, until cool. Press the top of each lid with a finger, ensuring that the seal is tight (lid does not move up or down at all). Store in a cool, dark area.

Cook's Notes:

Pickling lime is also known as slaked lime.

Make vinegar mixture recipe 1 1/2 times so you will have plenty.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 17.2g; sodium 26.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/27/2022