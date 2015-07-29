Acai Papaya Bowl
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 367.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.4g 13 %
carbohydrates: 55.6g 18 %
dietary fiber: 10.3g 41 %
sugars: 26.7g
fat: 13.5g 21 %
saturated fat: 3.1g 16 %
vitamin a iu: 1249.4IU 25 %
niacin equivalents: 3mg 23 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 28 %
vitamin c: 93.1mg 155 %
folate: 94.7mcg 24 %
calcium: 57.3mg 6 %
iron: 1.7mg 10 %
magnesium: 92.4mg 33 %
potassium: 831.5mg 23 %
sodium: 40.3mg 2 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 33 %
calories from fat: 121.8
