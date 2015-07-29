Acai Papaya Bowl

A thick acai smoothie blended with orange juice, papaya, and bananas, poured into a half a papaya, then topped with granola and sliced bananas. Add any other fresh fruits you wish! An extremely healthy breakfast or treat!

By dani girl

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Halve and seed papaya. Scoop out a little extra meat to create a bowl shape.

  • Blend 1 banana, acai pulp, and orange juice together in a blender until smooth; divide mixture between papaya bowls and top with granola and remaining 1/2 banana.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 55.6g; fat 13.5g; sodium 40.3mg. Full Nutrition
