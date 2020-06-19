3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

This is a fantastic base recipe. I gave 4 stars because I did make changes. I reduced the sugar by half because I felt 1 cup was going to be way too sweet for my taste. So I did 1/4 cup coconut sugar & 1/4 cup brown sugar. 1 egg. I also added in 1 tsp of vanilla. I used pumpkin spice PB (the pumpkin spice was such a yummy addition, btw). I also used a 1/2 tsp of baking powder. At first, I was a bit nervous because after mixing everything, the ingredients resembled more of a batter look than a dough look. I decided to keep going & the cookies came out just fine. I did flatten them slightly with a fork before putting them in the oven. I baked half the batch for 8 minutes. They were melt in your mouth good. Soft & flavorful. They flew out of the kitchen like crazy. The 2nd half, I baked an extra few mins (maybe 2-3 mins more) because there are a couple of people in my fam who prefer a more well-done cookie. Delicious either way. Again, this is a wonderful base recipe to play around with as there is so much you can do with it! Love!