3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
These 3-ingredient peanut butter cookies are one of my favorite cookies to make. They are the only peanut butter cookies my family will eat! Sprinkle a pinch of sugar on cookies before baking, if desired.
i tweaked the recipe slightly, i cut out the sugar, i used homemade peanut butter, added a tsp of vanilla, 1/2 cup of oats, an egg and 1 banana, they are delicious and very healthy as there is no added sugar...Read More
I made the recipe exactly as written and thought they were fine, but nothing special. They were super easy, crispy (like a shortbread) and had a nice peanut butter taste. But I prefer my cookies to be chewy. Great if you need a gluten-free option though. So my 3-stars is based on the exact recipe. Then I dipped them so one half was covered in melted chocolate, took them to work, and people gobbled them up. I still didn't "love" them though. After reading some other reviews I decided to make them again, but used brown sugar instead of white. I liked this much better, it gave them a softer texture without losing any of the simplicity or flavor. I would give the brown sugar cookie a 4 star rating.Read More
Ladies and gentlemen get your cold glasses of milk ready! Super easy and super delicious. This whips up-even by hand- in no time. I even used 3/4 cup of sugar and they were awesome. I weighed each cookie before baking (25 grams each) and it yielded 18 cookies (using 3/4 cup of sugar). Thank you for this recipe.
They're pretty good as is but if you want to take it to the next level, melt some chocalate (i used chocolate almond bark), dip them and set in fridge to chill until chocolate hardens. It taste exactly like a reese's peanut butter cup. Made these for my fiancee and he absolutely loved them. I don't even like peanut butter and i couldn't stop eating them.
I substituted 1 cup of packed brown sugar for the granulated white sugar and they cooked up perfectly and tasted so good I had to make another batch. So simple and gluten free, too!
I LOVED this recipe!!! Yummy! Made exactly, but doubled and hand mixed. Very flavorful, super easy and my nephew loved rolling the mixture into little balls. I forked them. They don't spread out so you can put a bunch on 1 cookie sheet. I will be making these again very soon!!! Thank you!
I've been making these since my brother came home with the recipe from Home Ec class!! We love them! I've added chocolate chips or topped with Kisses. I've also added cooked (crispy) crumbled bacon (my favorite!!).
I am diabetic so I substituted 1 cup of Splenda baking sweetener and they turned out wonderful. But you must use the baking Splenda. Even my husband liked them, of course I did not tell him they were made with a sugar substitute at first. After tasting them, he didn't care.
The BEST Peanut Butter cookies ever! I went on a search in the area bakeries and grocery stores for the best tasting PB cookies after Giant Foods changed their PB cookie recipe a few years ago. So after not being able to find just the right cookie... I came across the 3-ingredient-peanut-butter-cookie recipe by Heather. If you want to talk about just the right combinations of nutty flavor, bake-time and cost. This is a winner all around! NOTHING, Compares to this! Thanks so much for these Heather they are awesome and I don't mind the extra calories.
I was certainly skeptical at first. I mean...3 ingredients? My husband and I really don't do a lot of desserts, but occasionally I like a bite or something sweet. Made them and added a touch of vanilla. Shaved a bit of 70% dark chocolate on top, and...YUM! It is raining now so I am heading to the kitchen to make some more!
For three simple ingredients I really liked these cookies. I added a dash of vanilla and used natural peanut butter. I split the recipe in half since it was my first time making these and they baked up beautifully. I would make these again in a pinch for a quick late night snack.
This is a fantastic base recipe. I gave 4 stars because I did make changes. I reduced the sugar by half because I felt 1 cup was going to be way too sweet for my taste. So I did 1/4 cup coconut sugar & 1/4 cup brown sugar. 1 egg. I also added in 1 tsp of vanilla. I used pumpkin spice PB (the pumpkin spice was such a yummy addition, btw). I also used a 1/2 tsp of baking powder. At first, I was a bit nervous because after mixing everything, the ingredients resembled more of a batter look than a dough look. I decided to keep going & the cookies came out just fine. I did flatten them slightly with a fork before putting them in the oven. I baked half the batch for 8 minutes. They were melt in your mouth good. Soft & flavorful. They flew out of the kitchen like crazy. The 2nd half, I baked an extra few mins (maybe 2-3 mins more) because there are a couple of people in my fam who prefer a more well-done cookie. Delicious either way. Again, this is a wonderful base recipe to play around with as there is so much you can do with it! Love!
I added 1tsp of maple flavoring and 2pcs of cooked and crumbled "facon" ( vegetarian bacon) A simple cookie with ingredients we always have on hand. Quick too, from start to finish maybe a half hour! Rolled into 1" balls. Recipe made 3 dozen small cookies. Will definitely make again.
This recipe is one of my favorite cookies and my mother who cannot have wheat can eat these. I made them several times since they are easy and simple and yes different times I tried different things one time I added only half cup sugar this was the perfect amount for me after another time I only did 1/4cup sugar it still was good but not sweet like a cookie ought to be. Another time I used ground up sesame and a banana very good and addicting instead of the egg it was good. One tablespoon to two tablespoons of water is equals to one egg. I'm trying to learn to make things without eggs. Resemble chocolate oatmeal texture to me.
This is my go-to for quick and easy baking. It's perfect for the entire family, including my gluten free mother, who often begs me to make them. Today I made them again but with chocolate chips, and they were even better. I'd give this recipe 6 stars if I could. :)
I made 3 small adjustments. A pinch of salt, 1 dash vanilla extract 1 dash almond extract. These cookies are awesome!
Excellent quick cookies for peanut butter lovers! And a great dairy/ gluten free option. Stuck to the recipes only added a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Made these twice. Once I mixed the batter with an electric mixer as directed in the recipe and the other time by hand. Mixing by hand is a much better option. The batter was a much better consistently and easier to roll into balls. When mixed with the electric mixer, the mixture turned sort of crumbly and the peanut butter released a lot of oil, making the cookies greasy.
Great recipe! Excellent taste! The only change I made is extending the cook time to 12 minutes. I also followed a suggestion made in a review to dip the fork in sugar before making the marks on the cookies. After I made my first batch this way, I asked my sweetheart if I should continue this or leave it out. He voted to keep the sugar. With adding to the baking time my cookies didn't brown or have any dark edges. I have added time to other things I have baked, so I believe it's just my oven.
Awesome recipe... I've used grade B maple syrup instead of sugar (3/4 C) and they are fabulous.
Did brown sugar and a touch of vanilla
I made this recipe and I'm not sure if it was just the recipe or the peanut butter I used (great value) but this recipe just didn't turn out for me. The cookies ended up flat and burnt a bit on the bottom. Ultimately it tasted fine but they looked a little wonky to me. I'd give it two and a half but since I can't, three. It's nothing against the recipe maker, I may have just messed up.
I made these! I cut the recipe down to just 6 cookies. I added 1 Tbsp. of quick oats. I didn’t smash them with a fork, just rolled them into balls and put on the cookie sheet at 350 degrees...I baked them for 13 minutes instead of 10 as listed in the recipe. They turned out soft and chewy. I’ll use this recipe again! There are delicious.
I have made these cookies for....40 years or so, and I don't like them any other way. I use crunchy peanut butter and I only bake for 8-9 min.
Absolutely delicious!! I was skeptical at first, but I was craving peanut butter and sweets like never before. I didn't have a lot of ingredients, but that's the great part-there's only THREE and it's basic things most people have on hand all the time. These cookies are soft (I did decide to underbake mine by two minutes after trying the original time), chewy and have great peanut butter flavor!! My boyfriend LOVES them and SWEARS that they taste just like, even better than, his Mother's! He had his brother try them and he very much agreed. They've asked me to bring them to Christmas to taste them side by side!! I highly recommend this easy, quick, one-bowl cookie recipe! The only suggestion I have is to add a teaspoon of vanilla extract. It adds a warm sweetness that rounds out the peanut butter perfectly!
I sprinkled cinnamon when pulled out of the oven and they were GOOOOOOOOOD!!!
No I didn't make no changes and yes I will make this again.
Often when I want a cookie I want something sweet, so the first time I made these I was a little disappointed that they weren't. But the second time I followed one other person's advice and rolled them in sugar, when I want it to be even sweeter I also sprinkle sugar on top of the cookies after I flatten them with a fork. I love this recipe because I can remember how to make them with out having to look at the instructions and I do make them quite frequently. This recipe is one of my favorites.
After seeing Buckwheat Queen’s review, my curiousity got the better of me and I had to give this a try. While I don’t think these are quite as good as a full ingredient recipe, it does work.
These were fabulous! I love peanut butter cookies, and have never found any as crispy, easy, or yummy as these ones!
It was ok but much prefer the regular 1c peanut butter 1 c shortening 1 c white sugar etc.
I added choc. Chips. Baked them for a little over 15 minutes and they are still raw. I did everything right oven was preheated and to the right temp and everything idk what else to do I'm so sad they smell so good!!
I made these exactly as the recipe stated and they were horrible! Harder than actual peanut brittle and fell apart very easily. I made three batches so all my ingredients went to waste. Do yourself a favor and go with either a box recipe or one with all the standard ingredients. These were very disappointing.
I made these except that I added a few crushed pecans and half brown sugar and half white sugar instead of all white sugar. Forgot to take a pic, but they were DELICIOUS! Barely made it to the ?? jar before they were gone. My friends LOVED them as well.
Very easy and you probably have the ingredients in your house already! I made these cookies, mixing them by hand, using this recipe but added 1 tsp of vanilla. I made balls then rolled them in sugar. A few of them I pressed out with a fork but the rest I pressed Hershey Kisses into when they came out of the oven. Outstanding Peanut Butter Blossoms!
This is quick, easy, and delicious. I make it a four ingredient recipe and add 1 tsp. of vanilla. Also I sneak a little raw sugar on top before baking. So technically does that bring it to 5 ingredients? Still good with the originally 3.
Cookies had poor texture and very dry.
I've heard people rave of this 3 ingredient pb cookie recipe and just decided to try it. So easy and good! Love that these are gluten free. I added 1/2 tsp vanilla and did bake them 5 minutes longer because it didn't seem like 10 minutes was enough so they were more crunchy but still very good. Next time will bake 10 minutes so they will be more soft n' chewy. I got 20 cookies out of it.
I didn't make any changes and the cookies were delicious. The only reason I docked one star is because they crumbled really easily and kind of made a mess. I would give four and a half stars if that was an option though.
I know you’re not supposed to bake with natural peanut butter, but that’s what I had. I used brown sugar in place of white sugar. The resulting dough was as crumbly as graham cracker crust, so I improvised and packed it into the bottom of an ungreased glass 8x8. I sprinkled a few dairy free chocolate chips on top and then baked at 350 for about 18-20 minutes. I let them cool completely and when the bars came out they were perfect!
This is so easy and very good. I made the mistake of over cooking them. My oven is old and is too hot. I will turn it down next time. I only had enough dough left for about 6 cookies after I filled my large baking sheet so I put them in the toaster oven. The were almost perfect. This is a keeper.
4 stars...an excellent rating for a 3-ingredient recipe that is ready to eat 10 minutes after you decide to make the cookie! Hubby approves too. I will definitely make these again.
I did what the recipe says, and I am 14 years old who is trying to learn how to bake/cook. However, I made these cookies and it took me like 30 minutes to make it and 15 minites to bake it but the cookies I MADE are a bit chewy, a little sweet. I can say that it was a fail for me but it's a progress! I liked the cookies I made, so I'd make it again!
the only thing i add is a half teaspoon of vanilla
All sorts of epic fail! I'll stick to the traditional way. Gluten and all
I've made this cookies twice. The first time, I made them according to the recipe (to a T). They were far too sugary. I made them again tonight, I only used 3/4 cups of sugar. I also added chocolate chips this time. They were still a bit sugary for my liking, but much better than the first time. I cooked them for 12 minutes. They were nice and crispy/brown around the bottom. When I make them again (as I rarely get a crazy for cookies, but when I do they are peanut butter), I think I'll use even less sugar or possibly brown sugar, if it can be substituted for the white sugar. I would even try sugar alternatives but not sure i they would work or not.
These were so simple and yummy! I used honey roasted peanut butter because that is all I had at the moment and they were wonderful!
I will make this again! And I used brown sugar insted and it makes the biggest difference in taste and texture
Yum
Always a favorite! Keep an eye on them though, they go from underdone to burnt in 2 minutes.
Will definitely make again! Easy enough for my nine year old neice to help!!
I like to use crunchy peanut butter but its great with creamy too!
Delish!! I changed the cooking directions to 375 degrees for 8 minutes. Kept them chewy and not dried out!! Plus, added 1/2 tsp of vanilla and some mini chocolate chips. Way good!
I am pinning this one. It is so simple and no worries about gluten. I used natural peanut butter to reduce the sugar for my husband that is diabetic.
Used exactly as written, however, I added pecans for a special twist. Great in taste but a little crumbly.
VERY easy to make. I used stevia instead of sugar and yes I checked the equivalent / ratio. The only problem was, you know the saying that's the way the cookie crumbles well that's what happened. Other than that they were delicious.
I followed the recipe exactly and they are so gross. The oil had to be mopped up with paper towels before I rolled the balls, after I rolled the balls and after I baked them. And that might have been ok if they had tasted good. Nope. Nope. Nope. Will stick with the traditional recipe with 12 ingredients.
I love these but I decided to try two eggs instead of one everything else I left the same I liked them more they spread out a little better and still taste delicious
So easy, so good! I work with kids of all ages and abilities and all can participate. The dough will be soft but don’t worry. But just make the balls and get them in the oven. I have done them without rolling them in sugar and they were good too. Genius recipe.
I love the simplicity of this and it's exactly the type of thing I need to make a quick treat. My son really liked them so I'll have to test them on my daughters. I also appreciate the fact that you can modify these all kinds of ways. Quick, simple & tasty. Glad I found this and I'll definitely make again.
Great cookie super easy!! Although I use brown sugar and only a 1/2 cup, and I add 1/2 cup oats and chocolate chips!!!
I use all brown sugar and inadd crasins.
It's a flour free option but meh. I followed the recipe but they turned out chalky and brittle.
These are delicious, my husband loves them and I usually have the ingredients on hand. I have also used this as a base recipe, wrapping the dough around 1/2 of a fun size snickers bar before baking for a peanut butter caramel nougat cookie.
Super easy, and so nice that I could find the ingredients because I forgot my own recipe ????
This recipe was super easy and so delicious; I did add a little vanilla extract and 1/2 cup oats. But still it was so tasty and I'm definitely going to be making these as treats for family and friends. Thanks.
So easy to make. Have to make it again really soon.
Surprisingly delicious! Was so pleasantly surprised. After just being diagnosed with diabetes, I will try 1/2 c sugar and 1/2 c Splenda. We'll see!
I doubled this recipe as my family loves them. I then dipped 1/2 the cookie in melted chocolate and sprinkled with chopped peanuts. SO GOOD!
Best cookies ever. Simple and easy to make.
Delicious!
GREAT
Super easy for my kids to make on their own and they taste great. I don’t buy cookies only enough ingredients to make them if I am craving something sweet and these do the trick!
Awesome, this is my go to peanut butter cookie!!! 5 star
The cookies came out awesome. My daughter loved them. Thank you so much.
Super quick, easy, and tasty. Always good.
I will surely make this recipe again! It is truly amazing, And the cookies are so soft! These Cookies are good for the Fall and Winter Season. (I think I might make this on thanksgiving too!)
Simple to make. I added 1 tsp Camilla and a few chocolate chips. Did not bake! Directions say 10 minutes. I baked for 30 and they were still supper soft, mushy and sticky. Won’t try these again.
I loved the cookies! But I substituted the white sugar with coconut sugar. Made for a unique flavor that is simply delicious! I will definitely make these again!
Made these and i added half white sugar and light brown sugar. Tasty indeed. Tripling the recipe and only using 1 cup of brown sugar this time. they were chewy but not super sweet.
Tastes way better than expected
Simple to make, and look like the 'real' traditional PB cookies. Taste is a bit heavy -- like eating a chunk of solid peanut butter.
These are so awesome we don't make any other peanutbutter cookies anymore. There great with chocolate chips too.
These are AMAZING, moist and chewy and delicious.
No but my family said I'm gonna have to make a change,to go much faster or get another oven going so i can have 8 cookie sheets coming out at the same time as I'm to slow or they all are just way to fast!!
Proceed with caution! Using the recipe as is will give you cookies that are more like a super sweet peanut butter fudge disguised as a cookie.
I used crunchy peanut butter and the hubby prefers the recipe that way. These were a hit!
I LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE RECIPE!!!! AND SO DO MY HUSBAND AND 2 BOYS!(14)&(6) I HAVE HAD TO MAKE THEM 3 TIMES ALREADY IN THE LAST 2 WEEKS! ARE MY OLDEST IS CURRENTLY ROLLUNG THE DOUBLE BATCH I JUST MADE! ONLY THING I'VE FOUND IS THAT ONE BATCH IS NEVER ENOUGH AND THEY ONLY LAST AN HOUR AT MOST IN MY HOUSE!! LOL
The cookies are yummy and chewy, but I would modify the amount of sugar to 1/2 cup instead of 1 cup. 1 cup makes them too sweet and overpowers the peanut butter flavor.
Haven't tasted them yet but i used coconut sugar instead of white sugar. the coconut sugar is a darker so that's why the cookies look darker. i had to cook them for about 17 mins because the batter was very moist. But over all go for it's awesome .
I wish they were softer but they turned out amazing . Although I did add 2 tablespoons of flour due to them being super sticky.
Love them
It’s easy to make, super delicious!! So good with hot tea or milk. Crunchy outside and chewy inside, but I don’t expect it to be this flat
These are just so bad! They took forever in the oven and they fell apart terribly when I took them out. Not worth it!
I've been using this recipe for 30+ years. It's my favorite! We added jelly to the top today for PB & Jelly cookies. Yum!
These were just ok for us. They were definitely easy to make and the taste was alright, but they just aren't as good as a 'usual' peanut butter cookie, IMO. These were fairly 'wet', so I just used a cookie scoop to portion them right out onto the cookie sheet. I did use crunchy peanut butter , but I don't think that would affect anything in that regard. Again, these were fine, we just like our regular recipe better. Thanks for sharing. :)
Now that's a peanut butter cookie. I'm going to make another batch using Laura Scudder's peanut butter because there isn't any sugar in it and use monk fruit sweetener for a diabetic friend, to see if that makes a good cookie...
I like the original but ones never enough. I double recipe but i use 1 cup of white sugar the other os dark brown sugar. U could do this with the. Single recipe to but trust me make a double. They stay softer in the center this way and omg sooo good.
They came out great! I actually learned this recipe in county jail! I hadn't made them in a long time, so I had to look up the specific cooking temperature and time, but they are just as great as I remember! My kids love the cookies that mom learned on to make on "vacation". Shout out to the MCCF kitchen workers and to you as well, Heather! ??
I ended up cooking the for 8 minutes instead
