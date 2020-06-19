3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

4.4
528 Ratings
  • 5 354
  • 4 107
  • 3 33
  • 2 12
  • 1 22

These 3-ingredient peanut butter cookies are one of my favorite cookies to make. They are the only peanut butter cookies my family will eat! Sprinkle a pinch of sugar on cookies before baking, if desired.

Recipe by heather

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen cookies
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix peanut butter, sugar, and egg together in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Roll mixture into small balls and arrange on a baking sheet; flatten each with a fork, making a criss-cross pattern.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Cool cookies on the baking sheet for 2 minutes before moving to a plate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 52.3mg. Full Nutrition
