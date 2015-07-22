Tuscan Risotto

I absolutely love this risotto. I was apprehensive at first, as I've never made a risotto before, but this was very simple and easy to make!! It takes a little while, but it's well worth it. It tasted wonderful, it wasn't too heavy, but had plenty of flavor. A new favorite of mine. I do recommend using the 1/2 cup at a time method for adding the broth, it helped the risotto to cook very nicely and evenly. However, I would say that how much broth you use is more "season to taste". Using the entire carton of Swanson ended up being unnecessary, and I was left with about a fifth of the container. It turned out wonderfully, absolutely perfect in my opinion, so just be aware you don't necessarily have to use all of it!!