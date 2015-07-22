Tuscan Risotto

This classic side gets upgraded with the wonderful addition of Tuscan flavor infused broth. It's so easy to prepare and you can have this delicious dish ready in just 35 minutes. This is a fabulous complement to your main dish.

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
15 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a 4-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Stir the rice in the saucepan. Add 1/2 cup broth and cook and stir until it's absorbed. Add the remaining broth, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring until the broth is absorbed before adding more. Stir in the cheese before serving.

Recipe Tips:

Flavor Variation: Stir in 1/3 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes and 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 763.6mg. Full Nutrition
