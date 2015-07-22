Spicy Mexican Minestrone Stew
Here's a casual, comforting dish that's great for friends or family. Picante sauce adds a zesty burst of flavor that makes this minestrone-style stew especially tasty.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Tips
Allstars are loyal Allrecipes community members, selected to be brand ambassadors based on onsite participation, interest, and commitment. Allstars may be compensated for their participation in the Allrecipes Allstar program.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 20.4mg; sodium 1357.4mg. Full Nutrition