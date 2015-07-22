Spicy Mexican Minestrone Stew

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Here's a casual, comforting dish that's great for friends or family. Picante sauce adds a zesty burst of flavor that makes this minestrone-style stew especially tasty.

By Swanson®

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Shape the sausage firmly into 1/2-inch meatballs.

  • Heat the oil in a 4-quart saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs and cook until well browned on all sides. Remove the meatballs from the saucepan. Pour off any fat.

  • Stir the broth, tomatoes, picante sauce and garlic powder in the saucepan and heat to a boil. Stir in the shells. Return the meatballs to the saucepan. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 10 minutes, stirring often.

  • Stir in the green beans and kidney beans. Cook for 10 minutes or until the meatballs are cooked through and the shells are tender, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with the cheese before serving, if desired.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 20.4mg; sodium 1357.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Tami
Rating: 4 stars
11/14/2017
Omit the pasta. It absorbs too much of the liquid. Read More
pelicangal
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2015
Loved this recipe. We had a cooler and more overcast day today and this really hit the spot. Will definitely be making this again. Read More
