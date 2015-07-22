Savory Vegetable Beef Soup by Swanson®

Yum... you can ladle up this flavorful, homemade beef and vegetable soup in just 30 minutes.

By Campbell's Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the broth and potatoes in a 4-quart saucepan over medium-high heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 5 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.

    Advertisement

  • Stir the beef, vegetable juice, tomatoes, vegetables, thyme and 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper in the saucepan. Cover and cook for 15 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

Recipe Tips:

Serving Suggestion: Serve with a tossed salad with ranch salad dressing. For dessert serve dark chocolate cookies with vanilla creme filling.

Allstars are loyal Allrecipes community members, selected to be brand ambassadors based on onsite participation, interest, and commitment. Allstars may be compensated for their participation in the Allrecipes Allstar program.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 13.5mg; sodium 588.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022