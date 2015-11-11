Poached Halibut with Chunky Pineapple Salsa

Poaching halibut is a quick and easy way to ensure good results...and when you serve the halibut with our sweet and savory salsa, the dish goes from really good to absolutely delicious!

prep:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Drain the pineapple and reserve 2/3 cup juice.

  • Stir the pineapple chunks, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, vinegar and hot pepper sauce, if desired, in a medium bowl.

  • Heat the broth, wine and reserved pineapple juice in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat to a boil. Add the fish to the skillet. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 10 minutes or until the fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve the fish with the pineapple salsa.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 36.9g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 55.9mg; sodium 544.9mg. Full Nutrition
Crash co
Rating: 3 stars
02/07/2018
Easy t o make and healthy. As described the recipe doesn t pack a flavor punch. But I really liked the pineapple cucumber and pepper garnish. I ll try this again and mess about to amp up the flavor. Maybe salmon? Read More
Katrina Katula
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2015
This was super delicious! I would have never thought to poach Halibut. I have always bbq'd or baked. Poaching the Halibut in Swanson Broth added wonderful flavor. The pineapple salsa was amazing it added a wonderful freshness to the dish. I served two sides the Garlic seasoned vegetables also prepared with Swanson and Uncle Bens Garden rice. My family loved it and I was very proud of my meal. Thank you Swanson!! #AllstarsSwanson & #WhyICook Read More
Diana Mc
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2015
Absolutely delicious! Read More
