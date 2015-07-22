Chilapachole (Spicy Tomato Crab Soup)

5 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Light and spicy, chilapachole is a seafood soup enjoyed along the Gulf of Mexico. The sweet crabmeat in a piquant tomato broth makes an elegant dinner party starter, or can be served with a few simple quesadillas for an easy dinner at home. Each coastal chef has a distinct interpretation of this dish, but the secret ingredient they all agree on is pan-roasted vegetables. Some time in a hot skillet makes all the difference- adding a deeper vegetable flavor to your chilapachole.

By Swanson®

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the onion, tomato, red pepper and chili peppers into a large bowl. Add the oil and toss to coat.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the vegetables and cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes or until the vegetables are well browned, stirring occasionally. Remove and reserve the chili peppers from the skillet.

  • Remove the remaining vegetables to a blender. Add the broth and parsley. Cover and blend for 2 minutes or until the mixture is smooth. Pour the vegetable mixture into a 2-quart saucepan and cook over medium heat until the mixture is hot and bubbling. Stir in the crabmeat and cook for 2 minutes or until the mixture is hot. Season with kosher salt and ground black pepper.

  • Mince the reserved chili peppers. Sprinkle the soup with the chili peppers and serve with the lime wedges.

Tips

Allstars are loyal Allrecipes community members, selected to be brand ambassadors based on onsite participation, interest, and commitment. Allstars may be compensated for their participation in the Allrecipes Allstar program.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 28.8mg; sodium 421.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022