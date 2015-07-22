Braised Beef with Shallots and Mushrooms

This was tasty. I liked how it was basically from scratch. My main change was a complete reduction in cook time. I am not a fan of stove-top sauteed stewing beef, which was what I had. I cut the beef into 1-1 1/2" pieces. I lined a large sided sheet pan, with heavy duty foil, and broiled the beef until lightly browned. I sprayed the foil and beef with olive oil, before broiling, and when done broiling seasoned lightly with black pepper and garlic salt instead of the 1/2 tsp of salt and 1/4 tsp of pepper before cooking. For the shallots I just did 1/2 cup minced. I didn't want to get out my scale to weigh out 8oz. I cooked them for about 6-7 minutes. I have never added both balsalmic vinegar and brown sugar to a dish. Unsure how that would taste I did 1 Tblsp of balsalmic vinegar and 1/2 Tblsp of sugar. For the stock I used 100% natural Swanson Beef Broth in a can. It was what my local store had. I probably also added a little more mushrooms and used them sliced, as they came, instead of quartering. After I added the meat back, I turned the heat to about 3, and simmered 15-20 more minutes and then served. I may try it a little longer, next time, to see the difference. I just did not want this to turn into completely shredded meat or too mushy in texture for today. ty