Braised Beef with Shallots and Mushrooms

This absolutely delectable, one-skillet dish slowly simmers for a few hours, resulting in fork-tender beef that will just about melt in your mouth.

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
35 mins
additional:
2 hrs 25 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Season the beef with the salt and black pepper.

  • Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the beef and cook until well browned on all sides. Remove the beef from the skillet. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon fat.

  • Add the shallots to the skillet. Cook for 10 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic, mushrooms and flour and cook and stir for 1 minute. Stir in the tomatoes.

  • Stir the stock, vinegar and brown sugar in a small bowl until the mixture is smooth. Stir the stock mixture in the skillet and heat to a boil. Return the beef to the skillet. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 1 1/2 hours.

  • Uncover the skillet and cook for 30 minutes or until the beef is fork-tender and the vegetables are tender.

  • Grate 2 tablespoons zest from the lemon. Stir the lemon zest and parsley in a small bowl. Sprinkle the lemon zest mixture over the beef mixture.

Recipe Tips:

Alternate Preparation: To make this recipe in a slow cooker, omit the oil, increase the stock to 1 1/4 cups and the flour to 1/4 cup. Season the beef with the salt and black pepper. Stir 1 cup stock, vinegar and brown sugar in a small bowl. Place the beef, shallots, garlic, mushrooms and tomatoes into a 4 1/2-quart slow cooker. Add the stock mixture and stir to coat. Cover and cook on HIGH for 4 to 5 hours or on LOW for 7 to 8 hours or until the beef is fork-tender. Stir the remaining stock and flour in a small bowl until smooth. Stir the flour mixture into the cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH for 10 minutes or until the mixture boils and thickens. Top with the lemon zest mixture as directed above.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
486 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 27.8g; cholesterol 103.2mg; sodium 656.4mg. Full Nutrition
