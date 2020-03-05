Easy Pecan Bars

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe comes from my sister-in-law. These taste like the best pecan pie you could ever eat, except you don't need a plate and fork.

By JonG

prep:
15 mins
cook:
37 mins
total:
52 mins
Servings:
50
Yield:
50 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

50
Original recipe yields 50 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch cake pan.

  • Set aside 1 cup cake mix to be used for filling.

  • Mix remaining cake mix, butter, and 1 lightly beaten egg together in a bowl until crumbly; press into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is lightly browned, about 12 minutes.

  • Combine brown sugar, corn syrup, 3 eggs, and vanilla extract together in a bowl; add the reserved 1 cup cake mix and stir until well blended. Spread mixture evenly over crust and top with pecans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until filling appears to be set when gently shaken, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool completely before cutting into bars.

Cook's Notes:

White cake mix can be used with no discernable change in flavor.

I usually cut into 1x2-inch pieces, but that is up to you.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 17.5mg; sodium 88.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
AMC
Rating: 3 stars
12/28/2019
I will make it again it was tasty and rich. Read More
