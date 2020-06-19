World's Best Funnel Cakes

Whether it's in the morning, lunch, or afternoon, this recipe makes a good snack. Top with confectioners' sugar!

Recipe by kdogisthebest

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour enough oil into a skillet to completely coat the bottom and heat over medium-high heat.

  • Blend flour, sugar, water, milk, egg, baking powder, vanilla extract, and salt together in a blender until smooth. Add more flour if batter is too watery. Put your finger over the hole of a funnel and fill funnel with batter.

  • Hover filled funnel over the skillet, release finger, and swirl batter into the hot oil; cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 57.1g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 48.9mg; sodium 574.2mg. Full Nutrition
