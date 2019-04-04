Peanut Butter Cookies VIII
Simple cookies made with cake mix.
After the first ingredients were mixing I realized I did not have the Yellow cake mix I thought I had. I substituted a Chocolate Fudge mix and they turned out GREAT!!!! I will do them next time with the Yellow mix but I will probably keep the chocolate kind in the box as well.
Ugh, was there something missing from the ingredients list here?? These had absolutely NO taste! I am known as the "baker" and didn't want to bring down my reputation with these bland cookies.
After the first ingredients were mixing I realized I did not have the Yellow cake mix I thought I had. I substituted a Chocolate Fudge mix and they turned out GREAT!!!! I will do them next time with the Yellow mix but I will probably keep the chocolate kind in the box as well.
These are great cookies and you can make them very quickly. I would highly recomend them!
Ugh, was there something missing from the ingredients list here?? These had absolutely NO taste! I am known as the "baker" and didn't want to bring down my reputation with these bland cookies.
Looking at the photo, it appears the ingredients should use chocolate cake mix instead of yellow.
I was a bit wary of this recipe, but holy cake mix, it's good. I unfortunately found out a bit late that I was out of cocoa for another cookie recipe I had planned to make. A quick ingredient search yielded this recipe and it was absolutely fantastic. I used a chocolate cake mix (all I had) and I came home with absolutely no leftovers. I'll be keeping a cake mix on hand now solely for the purpose of being able to make these easy and tasty cookies! I baked mine for 8-9 minutes, and they were fluffy, but moist. Really tasty!
I made these for a co-worker's birthday, in place of Chocolate Lovers Favorite Cake (try it if you haven't!), when I found out someone else brought a store-bought carrot cake! Everyone raved over the cookies, left the cake nearly untouched. :) I used chocolate cake, put in a tad extra peanut butter (everyone loves the stuff), and added chocolate/peanut butter swirled chips. I rolled them into small balls and just let them bake up fluffy - they were pretty, and tasty!
I found this recipe really easy and quick. I needed to whip up something to bring to a kids birthday party. I am not the best in the kitchen and this was perfect and did not require lots of ingredients. I used chocolate fudge cake mix instead of yellow and followed the advice of another review and used 3 eggs and probably 1 cup and a half of smooth Jif peanut butter. You really need a big glass of milk when made this way.
I tried this recipe because I accidentally bought a jar of crunchy PB. I followed another reviewer's suggestion to use 3 eggs - the batter seemed to need that little extra moisture. Overall I think these are pretty good. If you're looking for a traditional chewy PB cookie, then make a traditional recipe. If you're up for trying something different, this is a good/easy recipe. The cookies definitely have a cake-like consistency to them. I think I might try using them as the cookie portion of a whoppie pie.
They worked for a quick treat for my 2 year old using a few things that I had in the house. She liked them. I would not ever make them for myself. The texture and taste were just not right.
Absolutely quick, easy and delicious. My husband has tried several different recipes but this is the best so far......
I added chocolate chips and a tablespoon or two extra of peanut butter. Then I cooked it for ten minutes and took it oout of the oven to cool for an additional five minutes. After, I sprinkled powdered sugar over the cookies. They were delicious!!!!
This recipe is great for kids learning about baking. My 7 yr old niece and I had a great time making cookies on a rainy with this and she is now convinced I can't bake without her help and is very confident and helpful in the kitchen as a result of learning how easy it is to measure and mix and help in the kitchen. as a result her math grades have improved having to add and figure fractions. Thanks for a great recipe and help in homework and atttide in general. This has started a whole new kitchen learning center in my home for her. You are fantastic.
Cookies are very good but they were a little dry. I am going to use 3 eggs in the future
This recipe is very easy and the cookies come out looking nice, but I agree with others that there is something missing. The flavor and texture are slightly off. Don't think I'll make this again.
How awful! These would only be acceptable to a 5 yr old who doesn't have a refind palate or someone who is short on time & values ease over taste. These lacked flavor & the texture was very cakey not like a cookie. If you love peanut butter cookies, as we do, run from this recipe!!!
Delicious, soft and chewy! We all loved them.
Very fast and the best peunut buttter cookie. I will be add this to my ricipe box .
These cookies were a little bland but if you add an extra egg and a full cup of peanut butter they are great!!
I used a butter cake, 3 eggs, water and peanut butter. It turned out to be a cake consistency so I made it as a cake. I also added peanut butter extract, hocolate chips and iced with a butter cream icing. Not too bad but was looking for a simple, easy cookie recipe that I could make at a moments notice. I will try it again, with 2 eggs and more peanut butter and less water.
Great, used vanialla cake mix instead(thats what i had)
Unbelieveable! Quick, easy and delicious! I added the extra egg but forgot to add vanilla. Who cares...they are so yummy!!! Next time I am gonna add a little more peanut butter just for fun!! I have already spoke to 3 of my friends and emailed the recipe to them and they are going to try it.
This recipe is so easy. Perfect for my 6yr. old niece because it is not too sweet. I had tried another reviewer experiment using a chocolate cake mix instead of yellow cake mix.
The cookies came out great. They are very easy to make, my 10 year old daughter made them herself. She's going to make them for a bake sale.
These were okay, but tasted too much like a cake mix.
Excellent recipe!
Great after modifications! I used chocolate cake mix, 3 eggs, water and creamy peanut butter. Baking only took about 10 min. I frosted the cookies with store bought butter cream frosting mixed with peanut butter because they're sort of plain unfrosted
