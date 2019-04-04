Peanut Butter Cookies VIII

Simple cookies made with cake mix.

Recipe by Judy Metcalf

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 48 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, stir together the peanut butter, water and eggs until smooth and well blended. Stir in the cake mix. Use your hands if necessary to blend thoroughly. Roll into walnut sized balls or drop by spoonfuls 3 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Press each cookie down using a floured fork.

  • Bake for 8 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden brown. Remove from baking sheets to cool on wire racks.

Per Serving:
81 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 98.4mg. Full Nutrition
