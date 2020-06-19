I just wish in recipes like this, one would state cup measure of veggies since cukes and peppers vary in size. It would help with accuracy. 8 cukes well that is how much exactly? I'll guess but I wish I wouldn't have too.
My husband gave this a big thumbs up! Have now made this three times (great cucumber crop this season). So appreciate the details on jar processing since this is my first year canning. Thank you for the recipe.
This is a great recipe, but I'm also disappointed that the amount of cucumbers isn't designated by weight rather than amount. For a relish similar to store-bought, send all of the ingredients through a food processor; it's fast and you wont have huge chunks. I also did some research, and it's recommended to let the relish sit for a week before eating to let the vinegar taste settle.
So I had pickles, not cucumbers. Only edit I made to accommodate this discrepancy is exclude the cucumbers and add them with the boiling drained vegetables in vinegar. Came out AMAZING. Sweet, tangy, crunchy. Perfect for my tuna salad.
This is the second time I've made it. I used 4 1/2 pounds of cucumbers that made 8 cups shredded. 2 cups onions and 1 cup of peppers. Made 5 1/2 pints jars. Hope this helps for next time. I also cut the sugar two 2 1/2 cups and switched dill weed for celery. Will wait 4 weeks and update this review. The first time it was to sweet for my family.
I've made this twice! Delicious! I used the food processor. Eight medium cucumbers made 4 pints the first time and the second time made 12 half pints.
07/16/2019
I have been using this recipe for the last 3 years. I love it and everyone I share it with does also and always wants more. Using my food processors makes it extremely easy. i cut back on the salt because I have to rinse it too many times to remove the salty taste. Thank so much.
Sweet pickle relish Love it but this time added 1/2 t turmeric, 1/2 shredded carrot and stalk of shredded celery. Used 1 1/2 cider vinegar plus 1/2 saved sour pickle juice instead of full two cups cider vinegar. We shall see
Wonderful flavor! I did add 3 got peppers ground up and flavor was even better for us. Will definitely make again.
07/10/2022
easy to make and very good my whole family enjoyed it just as the recipe is. made a few batches adding jalapenos and also came out great.
07/26/2022
I doubled the recipe as I had a surplus of pickling cucumber turned out good
08/12/2022
Made 10- 1/2 pints I used a cheese grater to shred the cucumbers and onions. 8 cups of cucumbers and the rest was peppers and onions for a total of 12 cups. I tasted it before canning and it was delicious. We will see in a week or so when they've sat for a bit.
