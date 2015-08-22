Roasted Beet, Arugula, and Walnut Salad

Rating: 4.44 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Yummy fresh, sweet, and crunchy salad that is great for spring and summer. I highly suggest wearing an apron when cutting the beets.

By Adelma Lilliston

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Mix beets, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper together on a baking sheet.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until beets are tender, about 40 minutes.

  • Mix roasted beets, arugula, walnuts, balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper together in a bowl until well combined.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 14g; sodium 406.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Big Al
Rating: 4 stars
10/19/2017
Have made this recipe a few times now. First time I tried it as is & it was good. However, I just can't leave well enough alone & each time I try it, I make a few modifications because my family can be brutally honest sometimes. So far the favorite is to add half baby spinach & half arugula, add some feta, and some dried cranberries. Cut down on the salt because the feta adds salt, and add a little more pepper. My family likes lots of pepper. Make sure you roast the beets. If you boil them it changes the flavor for sure. Hey, that's the great thing about these recipes, we all have different tastes but you should at least try the recipe as is & then modify slightly to suit your palette. Read More
Helpful
Casablancaise
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2017
Loved the combination of sweet beets and bitter arugula ! You can cook the beets up to 2 days ahead and keep refrigerated. I roasted my beets whole, as it's easier to peel and cut them when they are cooked. Read More
Helpful
(4)
EBZLADY
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2017
The salad is tasty but my question is this: the picture of the salad shows pecans yet the ingredients list walnuts? Which Did you intend to use for this recipe? Both would work. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2015
Great combination of flavors. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Joanne
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2019
I love this salad. Easy to make and colourful. I also added goat cheese to it for a rich flavour. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Terrih
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2018
I made it several times with boiled beets. We LOVE it every time! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Pkloost
Rating: 4 stars
09/18/2019
I made this as a bruschetta topping to go on sourdough bread. I added caramelized shallots to the recipe, spread the bread with goat cheese and top with the arugula. Read More
Helpful
(1)
carlos parkman
Rating: 4 stars
06/28/2018
I deleted steps 1, 2, and 3 by substituting "Love Beets" (organic cooked beets) and did step 4 by mixing the dressing and pouring it over the beets, arugula and walnuts. This was very easy and fast. The guests said it was delicious Read More
Helpful
(1)
Donna Serafino
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2019
I used glazed peacans instead of walnuts & added crumbled feta. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
