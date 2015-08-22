Roasted Beet, Arugula, and Walnut Salad

Have made this recipe a few times now. First time I tried it as is & it was good. However, I just can't leave well enough alone & each time I try it, I make a few modifications because my family can be brutally honest sometimes. So far the favorite is to add half baby spinach & half arugula, add some feta, and some dried cranberries. Cut down on the salt because the feta adds salt, and add a little more pepper. My family likes lots of pepper. Make sure you roast the beets. If you boil them it changes the flavor for sure. Hey, that's the great thing about these recipes, we all have different tastes but you should at least try the recipe as is & then modify slightly to suit your palette.
Loved the combination of sweet beets and bitter arugula ! You can cook the beets up to 2 days ahead and keep refrigerated. I roasted my beets whole, as it's easier to peel and cut them when they are cooked.
The salad is tasty but my question is this: the picture of the salad shows pecans yet the ingredients list walnuts? Which Did you intend to use for this recipe? Both would work.
Great combination of flavors. Thanks for the recipe.
I love this salad. Easy to make and colourful. I also added goat cheese to it for a rich flavour.
I made it several times with boiled beets. We LOVE it every time!
I made this as a bruschetta topping to go on sourdough bread. I added caramelized shallots to the recipe, spread the bread with goat cheese and top with the arugula.
I deleted steps 1, 2, and 3 by substituting "Love Beets" (organic cooked beets) and did step 4 by mixing the dressing and pouring it over the beets, arugula and walnuts. This was very easy and fast. The guests said it was delicious
I used glazed peacans instead of walnuts & added crumbled feta. Delicious!