Claudio's Easy Rotini Puttanesca

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Rotini pasta in a zesty marinara sauce with black olives and capers is a quick and delicious choice for a busy weeknight dinner.

By Barilla Canada

Recipe Summary test

cook:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour whole box of pasta into a large skillet (approximately 12 inches in diameter). Pour 3 cups of cold water into the pan, ensuring that the water covers the pasta. Turn the burner to high, then set your timer for 10 minutes (optional: add a bit of salt to taste).

  • Cook on high, stirring occasionally, until 1/2 of the liquid has evaporated.

  • Add garlic and chili flakes, stir to combine. Continue to cook on high.

  • With about 1 minute left add the sauce, olives and capers, season with salt and pepper.

  • Remove the skillet from heat and top with parsley. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 50.3g; fat 5.3g; sodium 531.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Jennifer Lauren Varner
Rating: 4 stars
11/27/2019
We followed the recipe exactly except for adding a BIT more sauce towards the end. We re sauce people. We like to have a lot of it. My teens thought it was a bit spicy but my husband and I thought it was perfect! Everyone enjoyed it and we will make it again. Read More
Reviews:
Bibi
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/14/2015
Really fast really easy really tasty! Except for the fresh parsley which I keep growing by the back door everything is a pantry item. Dinner was ready in a flash. Read More
