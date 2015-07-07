Indonesian Pork Noodle Bowl
Marinated strips of pork loin are stir fried with cabbage, celery, garlic, and vermicelli pasta.
Great mix. Don’t know what makes it “Indonesian”. Soy sauce and red pepper flakes are pretty much every Asian spice pallet. But stupid easy and so tasty.Read More
I made this dish just as written, although I used red cabbage because that's just what my husband picked up at the store. I thought it was lacking something. If I were to make it again, I'd make a few changes. If use sesame oil rather than olive oil, I'd use rice noodles rather than angel hair and I'd be sure to use Napa cabbage rather than red. I'd also probably throw in some other veggies like bean sprouts or baby corn. I don't think I'll be making it again as is. However, the Smithfield marinated pork loin was delicious! I also loved how quick this recipe is! It only took me about 20 minutes from start to finish and I love that aspect!Read More
I was hesitant about making this, fearing it wouldn't be good (see my comment on the Dixie Pork stir fry). I decided to go ahead an make it with one simple difference. I used sesame oil instead of olive oil. Sesame Oil to me, allows for a more intense taste more reminiscent of an Asian inspired noodle dish. This is a quick to make recipe, and is a repeat for me!
I've made this a few times as written, it's tasty and easy to make. This last time I used chicken breast instead of pork and it was really good as well. Great recipe!
Absolutly fantastic, the flavours blend so well. I added broccoli, carrots, peas just because I had them available. Definately will make again and again
Great recipe! To save money I just used a regular pork loin and seasoned it myself.
This was a big hit at our house tonight. We took someone's advice and used wide rice noodles to make it more of a lo mein (because that is a favorite). Next time I will try vermicelli as noted in the recipe. This was outstanding!
This recipe was great. Only recipe change I made was to add more soy sauce for more flavor, once on my plate. Oh, & also, I don't add my garlic at the start of cooking the pork, for fear of burning garlic. Yuck! So, after I cooked the pork, just short of browning, I added the garlic. Wonderful! Never really thought of using pork tenderloin in this way. I also only used half of the pork tenderloin.
Simple and easy. I added to the stir fried -1/2 a white onion and I used hot sauce instead of red pepper flakes.
I bake the meat in the oven. Stir fry any vegetable we want, then add the pork later. It makes for easier clean up and still tastes delicious!
Made this tonight with scallions, onions, sesame oil, ginger and chopped cabbage with fish sauce and the pork was marinaded in orange juice with garlic before cooking. Added some Thai dried noodles and chopped celery with added garlic seasoning at the end - very tasty!
I did. It was excellent. Plan to keep it and use often Easy and delicious
I did use rice noddles instead of pasta. The flavor was great!
Good recipe that works well as a template for a variety of stir-fry dishes. By the varying veggies, peppers, seasoning, and carbs, a multitude of different recipes can be derived with the same basic cooking method. Fun to cook and even more fun to eat.
Made this tonight & the family loved it... I followed the recipe exactly how it is, only thing I adjusted was I added shredded carrots, broccoli, & a generous amount of sirracha.
YUM! YUM! I made half a recipe but used Annie Chun's Pad Thai Rice Noodles with the stir fry instructions; otherwise I followed the recipe with the addition of yellow bell pepper that I had on hand. I also added the garlic when I put the meat back in with the other ingredients. This is so very good! This will definitely be added to my repertoire of easy-to-fix dinners! I am looking forward to munching on this tomorrow! Since there are just the two of us, I do have leftovers---thank heavens! Thank you so much, Smithfield Pork!
The pork part of the dish was phenomenal, super tender even after it got a great amount of browning, so bravo to Smithfield on that one. But the sauce was pretty insipid and needed both a sweet and an acidic element to bring it together. I added these, but not in sufficient quantities I guess. I would definitely try this recipe again (keeping in mind I found it to be extremely unwieldy in a 12-inch skillet though so I would switch up my veg probably to something that could be steamed and added in at the end rather than cooked in the same dish). Thanks for sharing!
Looking at the recipe I was enthused to make this. After making it I was quite disappointed in the lack of flavor it had. All I really tasted was soy sauce. The recipe itself was very easy to make and the instructions were easy to follow. I actually made this twice. The first time I made it exactly as directed. The second time I tweaked it and loved the outcome. Here are the changes I made .... I replaced the olive oil with sesame oil, added fresh ginger, doubled the red pepper flakes, doubled the amount of celery, green onions, and cabbage, and I also added 1/4 c of hoisin sauce. The outcome was amazing and delicious. I feel that the recipe as posted is a great starting point but needs some work.
AMAZINGLY simple and flavorful dish! I was concerned about this dish being bland or salty at best. Not to worry, this has amazing flavor and texture. Will be a regular go to dish for our family!
This is a really delicious and easy meal.
This dish was truly love at first bite. For me that bite came when I was stir-frying the pork slices. My initial thought was that I have never tasted pork this tender, ever. The seasoning on Smithfield’s Garlic & Herb Seasoned Pork Loin filet is perfect. This is a large batch recipe and I think the yield is closer to 8 rather than the 6 stated. For a small family I would recommend making a half batch. The next time I make this I will thinly slice the cabbage rather than shred it. Shreds tend to disappear amongst the rest of the ingredients.
Made this with Asian vermicelli and it was very good. Everyone enjoyed it by eating several servings. We each put some Sriracha on ours. Thank you and will be making again soon.
The Indonesian Pork Noodle Bowl is a keeper for us! I made a few changes - used a peanut oil and sesame oil blend, added a splash of apple cider vinegar when I threw the cabbage in the pan, and added about a tablespoon of hoisin to the soy sauce. We also used lo mein noodles instead of the angel hair.
This is a keeper and really fast too. I used Chinese Egg Noodles that I use for lo mein. The flavors of marinated pork loin was perfect in this recipe. Next time I will add some fresh ginger with the garlic along with some red or orange peppers for color.
This was such a easy dish and had tons of flavor. This recipe is very easy to change around if you don't want the crunch of the veggies cook it just a little bit longer and make sure to cut celery in thinner slices. For more crunch do just the opposite cook less. He wanted more crunch to his veggies and I wanted mine more done so I took his out as directed and cooked mine about another 2-3 mins. Both was wonderful and was a big hit.
This will be a repeat in our house--so yummy and easy to make! I added some fresh ginger, which went well with the flavors. Also, we sprinkled a lot more red pepper flakes on top. DH kept complimenting me on the meal.
This was absolutely delicious...I made it as written. It reminded me of pork lo mien. My entire family loved this, so that means I can make it often!
I was put of noodles so I decided to make it a stir fry and add other ingredients, including peanut butter and used brown rice, almost like a Pad Thai. :)
Smithfield has won me over with the flavors of their marinated pork loins. This recipe is no exception. The pork cooks up tender and juicy. Don't be fooled by the simple ingredients, this has great flavor. Next time I may add some bean sprouts or replace the pasta with zoodles.
I tried this at the suggestion of a friend even though I am not too fond of pork. I am so glad I did. This is quite enjoyable and very quick to fix up. I used rice vermicelli and tamari sauce to keep it gluten free. I added fresh hot peppers, sweet red peppers, and bean sprouts.
My family loved it and was super easy to make!!
This recipe is a keeper. I did cut down on the celery and green onion because my family does not care for it. The pork added a great flavor to it.
This is a great recipe! Easy to make and very tasty! My husband asked me to make this often. He loved the flavor of the Smithfield pork!
Delicious and easy to make! My husband is not a fan of pork, fried cabbage or soy sauce and he has requested this dish multiple times now. This will be a go to dish in our home.
swapped out a couple of ingredients for what I had on hand but it got raves from my picky eaters
I've been trying out new recipes for healthy dishes and decided to gamble on this one. The whole family is glad I did! It was flavorful, a little spicy and filling with plenty of left overs. I added carrots for more color and my daughter has suggested adding broccoli next time.
Delicious! Family devoured it! I made a change or two, one is that I omitted celery as I am not a huge fan, but added fresh mushrooms instead, since that made sense to me. I also omitted pepper flakes as I am not into spicy food. But wow, was this good. It was easy to make too. It's a great idea for that pork tenderloin, as I have never used that product in any manner other than grilling it or baking it. Will make again for sure! Family requested it again the next day. Husband said he would like more cabbage in it next time. YUM!
This was really good. I make pork tenderloin a lot and this recipe is a keeper! It turned out juicy and tender and the flavor was wonderful. The only change I made was using low sodium soy sauce and a little less than the recipe called for.
This recipe is a winner because it's easy to put together, quick to get on the table, and tastes fantastic. Even my two year old ate two helpings! If a toddler eats it, you know it's good. I did add a bit of red bell pepper for color and I used sesame oil instead of olive oil. Also, because I don't like cooked celery I omitted it and just added extra cabbage. I don't often prepare pork, except ribs or pulled pork sandwiches, but that is about to change. The Smithfield pork tenderloin was so easy to work with and cooked up flavorful, tender, and juicy. This is a wonderful recipe that we will enjoy again.
I loved the flavor of the pork along side the other ingredients to make a quick and tasty meal. I used oriental noodles. We all thought it was delicious.
This dish is as good as it looks! Smithfield pork tenderloin is so tender and juicy! I made this recipe exactly as it is written. It was so easy to put together and is definitely a meal that you can throw together in a few minutes even after working all day. I used low sodium soy sauce, but felt it was a little too salty. I'm not sure what I could have done differently except to have purchased the regular, unseasoned, pork tenderloin. I love the flavor of this dish though, so will probably not change anything when I make it again. Thanks for the recipe!