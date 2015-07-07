Indonesian Pork Noodle Bowl

47 Ratings
  • 5 34
  • 4 11
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Marinated strips of pork loin are stir fried with cabbage, celery, garlic, and vermicelli pasta.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Break pasta into thirds. Cook in boiling water according to package directions; drain.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in large skillet. Stir-fry pork, garlic and pepper flakes until pork is browned. Remove from skillet and reserve.

  • Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in skillet. Stir-fry cabbage, celery and green onions until tender-crisp.

  • Add pasta, stir-fried pork and soy sauce to skillet; heat through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 21.2g; carbohydrates 35.3g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 38mg; sodium 843.3mg. Full Nutrition
