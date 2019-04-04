These fun and unique pickled grapes are delicious! They're a stunning side to grilled meats, sandwiches, cheese boards, or great even just straight out of the jar. Store grapes in the refrigerator for one week.
These grapes are really good! I don't like star anise, so I left it out. And I didn't have cinnamon sticks or whole allspice. I substituted 1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice. It turned out great! These would be a great addition to the cheese plate during the holidays. They taste like the holidays! Thanks CJ, for something so different and good.
These grapes are really good! I don't like star anise, so I left it out. And I didn't have cinnamon sticks or whole allspice. I substituted 1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice. It turned out great! These would be a great addition to the cheese plate during the holidays. They taste like the holidays! Thanks CJ, for something so different and good.
Interesting flavor; I think it will be better after more time. After one day they didn't seem "pickled through". Also, I had too much liquid by about a cup. Next time, I will use more onions: they are my favorite part!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.