These fun and unique pickled grapes are delicious! They're a stunning side to grilled meats, sandwiches, cheese boards, or great even just straight out of the jar. Store grapes in the refrigerator for one week.

Recipe by CJ

  • Remove stems and discard any grapes that aren't firm and unblemished. Place grapes in a quart-size mason jar and set aside.

  • Combine vinegar, water, sugar, red onion, mustard seeds, peppercorns, cinnamon stick, bay leaf, star anise, and allspice in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until onion is softened, about 10 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and cool for 15 minutes.

  • Carefully pour cooled liquid over grapes and gently swirl the jar to incorporate spices. Cover the jar and refrigerate 1 day before eating.

Once cooled, grapes are ready to eat but best the next day.

120 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 0.5g; sodium 11.4mg. Full Nutrition
