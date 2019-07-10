Sauteed Patty Pan Squash

Rarely can you find patty pan (aka scalloped) squash in the grocery store. However, many farmers markets have them. In Texas, it seems that every farmers market is overflowing with squash come June. However, if you can't find them, any summer squash will do. I also have made this recipe using yellow squash and zucchini and it was quite delicious. The freshness of the ingredients scream "summer".
This was a tasty little side dish. Very fresh, easy to prepare, and beautifully colourful. The parmesan was a nice touch! My only complaint is that my husband & I found the flavours a wee-bit bland. The first time making it, I really wanted to stick exactly to the recipe... Going forward I will probably jazz it up with a bit more seasonings. Over all though, yummy!
This recipe was a total hit for us. My husband's first bite brought a "ummmm" delight! I used 1 HUGE homegrown patty pan squash from our daughter's garden and found that I needed to cover the pan for about 6 to 7 minutes to get the cooking process going, then lid off to continue sautéing. I also used 2 cups of packed spinach. We have plenty leftover for an other meal. Try this recipe. It's a winner!
I was in a hurry getting dinner ready and was looking for a Squash side dish . I Misread the directions and found myself short of lemon juice and spinach. The parsley and basil were from the spice rack, not fresh. I was making lasagna that day, so I had some "fancy shredded " parmesan on hand. It turned out very good. My wife and kids loved it. It would have probably been better if I had had all the ingredients as the recipe suggested. But still, I was more than satisfied with it.
Nice easy recipe for a quick summer side dish. I added zucchini because I had some on hand, and omitted the cheese because I was out. But it was still flavorful and delicious. This was my first time trying patty pan squash and I was thankful to find an easy recipe.
Delicious! I followed the recipe as stated except I dumped in the whole package of spinach (5 oz plastic tub). I will be making again and adding ground turkey for a complete meal. Also great for breakfast with sunny side eggs on top!
I really liked it but I didn’t notice that it called for four patty pans, I only used one but it was a large one. I didn’t have fresh spinach or fresh basil but I used dried basil and made it with the ingredients called for and it came out great. I loved the lemony flavor mixed with the garlic and onion.
First time growing Patty Pan squash and decided to make this recipe. The whole family loved it, especially my husband. I like that it is a complete side with starch and greens and the flavors mix well. Would recommend adding more lemon pepper seasoning than called for and I think the addition of pine nuts would be incredible and make it suitable for a vegetarian main dish.
I didn’t have Parmesan but I had pecorino romano, and I only had parsley flakes as I don’t have any growing fresh right now. Delicious recipe and probably even better with fresh parsley and Parmesan! I did wait until toward the end of cooking the squash to add the garlic, as I didn’t want it to burn. That worked great and the garlic flavor comes through nicely. Beautiful way to use the squash from my garden!
It was very good. I generally don't like squash, but this was very tasty. Also you can just use dried crushed basil and dried parsley flakes and it comes out just as good. I also like to use a bit more parmesan than the recipe calls for.
This was my first experience with patty pan squash and I was impressed. The only change I had to make was to use frozen spinach as I didn't have fresh. It came out great and this is definitely a keeeper recipe for me.
This was very good. Very flavorful. I added more than a dash of lemon pepper, gave it a few good shakes. I used dried basil and parsley, and added a little summer savory. I also added some cherry tomatoes because I had them. But think it would have been just fine without them.
Wish my prep time wasn’t two or three times the amount posted, but it was worth it- very delicious! Only addition was 1 teaspoon of Bacon Smoked Sea Salt. The lemon really freshened the dish. It has a definite Italian flavor. Thanks for the fresh basil, sis-a must for this dish.
I always try to make recipe as described before any changes. i did omit onions & garlic due to allergies to both. but recipe as described even with out onions was very tasty and would definitely make again
I used this recipe to cook the adorable baby patty pan squash and baby zucchini that I had. To make it into a meal, I added left over chicken fajitas and served it over plain fettucine pasta. It was very good. I omitted the optional spinach simply because I did not have any. While this is good as is, next time, I may add lemon zest and a little bit of dry red pepper flakes.
I wish I’d had some spinach as that would have made this even better! This was very simple, easy, and delicious. Don’t overcrowd your skillet, which leads to poor results. Use your large wok or deep frying pan for this one.
We love squash so I am alway looking for another way to fix it and this did not disappoint. It was easy, delicious and was a really pretty presentation too. I did not have much spinach to add so I cut what I had along with the parsley with my five blade herb sizzors and that gave a great taste cooked fast and a gourmet look! Thank you so much for this delicious recipe. We will be making it again and again. CO Karen
I chose not to use spinach, as it is irretrievably bitter to me no matter how it's prepared. That said, it turned out extremely well. I paired it with pan-fried pork chops and white cheddar mac-n-cheese for a light-to-medium Sunday dinner.
