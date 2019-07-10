Sauteed Patty Pan Squash

4.7
44 Ratings
  • 5 34
  • 4 8
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Rarely can you find patty pan (aka scalloped) squash in the grocery store. However, many farmers markets have them. In Texas, it seems that every farmers market is overflowing with squash come June. However, if you can't find them, any summer squash will do. I also have made this recipe using yellow squash and zucchini and it was quite delicious. The freshness of the ingredients scream "summer".

Recipe by Tastyeatsathome

Gallery

Credit: Connie Carlsen
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil and butter in a skillet over medium-high heat until foaming, 1 to 2 minutes. Saute onion in the olive oil-butter until tender and translucent, about 3 minutes. Add squash and garlic; season with lemon pepper. Saute mixture until squash is easily pierced with a fork, 5 to 6 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Mix spinach, parsley, and basil into squash mixture; saute until spinach wilts, about 1 minute. Squeeze lemon juice over mixture and sprinkle in Parmesan cheese; stir well. Season mixture with salt and black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 8.3mg; sodium 141.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022