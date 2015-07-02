Instant Chocolate Hard Shell

Two ingredients and less than 5 minutes to a delicious chocolate candy shell for ice cream. After trying recipe after recipe that turned out either rock hard or thick gummy hard shells - I thought to read the ingredient list on a bottle of the store stuff and came up with this! You can use any oil that has NO flavor or has a flavor compatible with chocolate and your ice cream - canola or soybean work ok here, but the coconut oil sends the flavor over the top and makes it a tad crunchier! Drizzle on top of your favorite ice cream!

By Fervent Frugal Foodie

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 min
total:
6 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chocolate chips and coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave in 30-second intervals, mixing well each time, until mixture is smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. It takes about 1 minute of stirring until they fully mix together. Store at room temperature in an air-tight container.

Cook's Note:

Add more oil for thinner, crispier hard shell and add less for a thicker hard shell.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 7.7g; sodium 1.2mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2015
YUM, I tried a peanut butter version of this from Pinterest and misplaced the recipe. I had to try this one when I found it. I made 1/4 of the recipe or about 4 servings. So, the full recipe is about half the servings suggested. That amount was equivalent to 1/2 cup choc chips and 2 Tblsp + 1 1/2 tsp of coconut oil. I used Ghiradelli mini choc chips, from the freezer, and it took 1 minute to melt stirring half way through. I tried it on top of Edys 1/2 the fat vanilla bean ice cream. It set up very quickly. It doesnt crack, but it does solidify. I cant imagine why anyone would buy the stuff in a bottle with the ease and taste of this. Edit Note: I didn't store it at room temperature as suggested. I put it in the fridge. To re-melt it, I put it back in the microwave for 1 minute stirring half way through. As it wasn't as warm as when just made it did actually crack into a few pieces, after it set for a minute or so, if that is desired. Read More
Most helpful critical review

Chris Frank
Rating: 3 stars
05/13/2020
Shell was not very hard, and solidifies too slowly. Still better than buying it from the grocery store though. Read More
Helpful
Brittany Diotte
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2017
Worked awesome!!! I put it in an old ketchup/mustard bottle and it comes out perfectly every time! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Monica Buriello
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2018
You can make your own version by switching up the kind of chips you use. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Bacon
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2019
A dream come true! Thank you so much for submitting this amazing recipe. Magic Shell was a childhood favorite of mine. I had bought some a couple years ago and it was so difficult to get out of the bottle I gave up on ever thinking it could be a possibility again. I quartered the recipe which gave us just enough for 3 servings. 1/2 c. Chocolate Chips, 1/2 of a 1/3 c coconut oil. (Specifically-filled a 1/3 measuring cup halfway). Took under 3 mins of my time and was a perfect shell! Read More
Helpful
(3)
meadow
Rating: 4 stars
03/26/2018
I love this recipe!!! I was making a experiment with cookies and I wanted a chocolate coating. I tried melting chocolate and failed miserably. It tasted really burnt something. So I tried this recipe. added a little sugar because my family has a sweet tooth and it tasted even better. I would DEFINITELY make this again! The only thing I hoped was a little different is that it would harden on warm surfaces too. Read More
Helpful
(2)
kyn
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2015
just made this to go over ice cream and it was great. I don't have a liquid measuring cup but I used 2.6 oz of the oil and it was perfect!! put the rest in a mason jar for next time Read More
Helpful
(2)
terrvu
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2016
really works! we melt the oil and chips over a double broiler. add to ice cream and voila instant hard choco shell. so fun! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Meloda
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2016
The first time I did this it was to top cherry flavoured ocing so I added a some marachino cherry juice. The next time I did it as directed. It was wonderful both ways. Read More
Helpful
(1)
SunShine Gmucs
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2019
So much better than store bought. I'll use it all the time now. Add a splash of vanilla for a change. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Chris Frank
Rating: 3 stars
05/13/2020
Shell was not very hard, and solidifies too slowly. Still better than buying it from the grocery store though. Read More
