Instant Chocolate Hard Shell

Rating: 5 stars YUM, I tried a peanut butter version of this from Pinterest and misplaced the recipe. I had to try this one when I found it. I made 1/4 of the recipe or about 4 servings. So, the full recipe is about half the servings suggested. That amount was equivalent to 1/2 cup choc chips and 2 Tblsp + 1 1/2 tsp of coconut oil. I used Ghiradelli mini choc chips, from the freezer, and it took 1 minute to melt stirring half way through. I tried it on top of Edys 1/2 the fat vanilla bean ice cream. It set up very quickly. It doesnt crack, but it does solidify. I cant imagine why anyone would buy the stuff in a bottle with the ease and taste of this. Edit Note: I didn't store it at room temperature as suggested. I put it in the fridge. To re-melt it, I put it back in the microwave for 1 minute stirring half way through. As it wasn't as warm as when just made it did actually crack into a few pieces, after it set for a minute or so, if that is desired.

Rating: 5 stars Worked awesome!!! I put it in an old ketchup/mustard bottle and it comes out perfectly every time!

Rating: 5 stars You can make your own version by switching up the kind of chips you use.

Rating: 5 stars A dream come true! Thank you so much for submitting this amazing recipe. Magic Shell was a childhood favorite of mine. I had bought some a couple years ago and it was so difficult to get out of the bottle I gave up on ever thinking it could be a possibility again. I quartered the recipe which gave us just enough for 3 servings. 1/2 c. Chocolate Chips, 1/2 of a 1/3 c coconut oil. (Specifically-filled a 1/3 measuring cup halfway). Took under 3 mins of my time and was a perfect shell!

Rating: 4 stars I love this recipe!!! I was making a experiment with cookies and I wanted a chocolate coating. I tried melting chocolate and failed miserably. It tasted really burnt something. So I tried this recipe. added a little sugar because my family has a sweet tooth and it tasted even better. I would DEFINITELY make this again! The only thing I hoped was a little different is that it would harden on warm surfaces too.

Rating: 5 stars just made this to go over ice cream and it was great. I don't have a liquid measuring cup but I used 2.6 oz of the oil and it was perfect!! put the rest in a mason jar for next time

Rating: 5 stars really works! we melt the oil and chips over a double broiler. add to ice cream and voila instant hard choco shell. so fun!

Rating: 5 stars The first time I did this it was to top cherry flavoured ocing so I added a some marachino cherry juice. The next time I did it as directed. It was wonderful both ways.

Rating: 5 stars So much better than store bought. I'll use it all the time now. Add a splash of vanilla for a change.