Miracle Chocolate-Coffee Icing

1 of 24

Rating: 5 stars Really? You would rate a recipe one star just because you have never seen coffee flavored yogurt? Go to any town with a population of more than 50 people and you will find it in any grocery store in several brands. Do you not realize that you are putting down the submitter of the recipe just because you live in BF and can't find all the ingredients? Amazing. And now someone else has rated it one star, just to comment on ingredients. Google coffee yogurt. It listed Dannon, Chobani, Brown Cow, Oikos, Norman's, Liberte, Mountain Yogurt, Morrison's, Tillamonk, Yoplait, among others. Half of them are available in our local groceries, and I live in a small town. Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars Anyone else as annoyed (more like outraged) as I am by the review of the man who downgraded this recipe to a 3, saying he hadn’t tried it yet but wondered if it could be used as a “toping” for ice cream??Talk about sabotaging the ratings system, which is what we all use to determine whether we want to try a recipe. This was a perfect, simple recipe for my young grandkids to make by themselves to top the cupcakes we just made together. We all thought it was delicious; not gourmet, but how many of us cook gourmet every day? Thank you for sharing it with us. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Quick and easy and nobody saw me wolfing down that brownie covered in frosting while the kids weren't looking, right?! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I posted this recipe several years ago and since that time our stores stopped offering coffee flavored yogurt, which was a favorite of mine. Other flavors of yogurt work about the same, or you could add instant coffee crystals to plain yogurt, but you'd probably want to also add some sugar or sweetener according to preference. The coffee yogurt had a lot of sugar in it. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars We certainly don't have coffee flavored yougurt here in Brazil, although we are avid coffee consumers...but i bought a container of plain whole yogurt and flavored it with a teaspoon of instant coffee...worked really well......and i might add this recipe is lighter than the ones with chocolate/heavy cream....and tastes great !!!!!!!!!! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars A number of companies make coffee yogurt. Dannon has been making it for at least 45 years. Some brands call it mocha. Dannon is the best. You can make your own with vanilla yogurt and instant coffee powder or plain yogurt and instant coffee powder and sweetener. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars First time I make a new recipe, I follow instructions exactly. I will make this again but I’ll use 1/2 cup of the dark chocolate chips instead of 3/4 because mine was a little to thick. I wanted more of a glaze than heavy frosting. The taste was exceptionally delicious. Much healthier than frosting with powder sugar Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Sounds amazing but I have never ever seen coffee yogurt? I live in a suburb of LA and have never come across it anywhere... Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and yummy! And yes there are only 2 ingredients...coffee yogurt and chocolate chips. There is nothing misleading about it. Helpful (1)