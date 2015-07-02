Miracle Chocolate-Coffee Icing

This two-ingredient icing goes together in almost no time, and dresses up plain brownies or a sheet cake. Use less yogurt if you want it to be thicker. This is ready to spread on a cool flat cake or brownies or can be used on a Bundt® cake, where it will run down a bit. It will harden in the refrigerator, so it's best to serve immediately or let your dessert reach room temperature before serving, but store any leftover in the refrigerator.

By ROSEP47

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 min
total:
6 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chocolate chips in a microwave-safe glass measuring cup; heat in microwave, stirring every 10 seconds, until melted and smooth, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Stir yogurt into melted chocolate until icing is smooth.

Cook's Notes:

This was inspired by the wonderful sour cream ganache recipe by KatieMac on this site.

I might try some other flavors of yogurt sometime, but this one worked for me. For example, you could use cherry yogurt and garnish the cake with fresh Bing cherries and whipped cream.

Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 3g; cholesterol 1.3mg; sodium 9.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews:
Rose
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2019
Really? You would rate a recipe one star just because you have never seen coffee flavored yogurt? Go to any town with a population of more than 50 people and you will find it in any grocery store in several brands. Do you not realize that you are putting down the submitter of the recipe just because you live in BF and can't find all the ingredients? Amazing. And now someone else has rated it one star, just to comment on ingredients. Google coffee yogurt. It listed Dannon, Chobani, Brown Cow, Oikos, Norman's, Liberte, Mountain Yogurt, Morrison's, Tillamonk, Yoplait, among others. Half of them are available in our local groceries, and I live in a small town. Read More
Helpful
(48)
livingmydreaminmexico
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2018
Anyone else as annoyed (more like outraged) as I am by the review of the man who downgraded this recipe to a 3, saying he hadn’t tried it yet but wondered if it could be used as a “toping” for ice cream??Talk about sabotaging the ratings system, which is what we all use to determine whether we want to try a recipe. This was a perfect, simple recipe for my young grandkids to make by themselves to top the cupcakes we just made together. We all thought it was delicious; not gourmet, but how many of us cook gourmet every day? Thank you for sharing it with us. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Becca Vandekemp McLellan
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2016
Quick and easy and nobody saw me wolfing down that brownie covered in frosting while the kids weren't looking, right?! Read More
Helpful
(19)
ROSEP47
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2019
I posted this recipe several years ago and since that time our stores stopped offering coffee flavored yogurt, which was a favorite of mine. Other flavors of yogurt work about the same, or you could add instant coffee crystals to plain yogurt, but you'd probably want to also add some sugar or sweetener according to preference. The coffee yogurt had a lot of sugar in it. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Helenita Galera
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2019
We certainly don't have coffee flavored yougurt here in Brazil, although we are avid coffee consumers...but i bought a container of plain whole yogurt and flavored it with a teaspoon of instant coffee...worked really well......and i might add this recipe is lighter than the ones with chocolate/heavy cream....and tastes great !!!!!!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
peggysue
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2019
A number of companies make coffee yogurt. Dannon has been making it for at least 45 years. Some brands call it mocha. Dannon is the best. You can make your own with vanilla yogurt and instant coffee powder or plain yogurt and instant coffee powder and sweetener. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Patricia
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2019
First time I make a new recipe, I follow instructions exactly. I will make this again but I’ll use 1/2 cup of the dark chocolate chips instead of 3/4 because mine was a little to thick. I wanted more of a glaze than heavy frosting. The taste was exceptionally delicious. Much healthier than frosting with powder sugar Read More
Helpful
(2)
Naomie Moore
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2019
Sounds amazing but I have never ever seen coffee yogurt? I live in a suburb of LA and have never come across it anywhere... Read More
Helpful
(2)
Sally Carroll
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2019
Easy and yummy! And yes there are only 2 ingredients...coffee yogurt and chocolate chips. There is nothing misleading about it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Julie Petersen
Rating: 2 stars
06/14/2020
This makes a tangy frosting - OK, but I like mine much sweeter. I taste the "tang" more than the chocolate. Also, the brand of yogurt I used came in 5.3 oz. cups. I don't know if the slightly smaller size makes a difference, but once set on my brownies, it came right off when I tried to cut them. Read More
