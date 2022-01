Super Simple Perfect Chocolate Ganache

Rating: 4 stars

This was delicious but it just did not set up for me. I'm still giving this 4 stars because I may have (possibly) added too much cream while being distracted by the little ones but I'm not sure if I did or not lol so I am not going to fault the recipe. This seems like a pretty standard recipe for ganache so it should work fine that's why I think I may have messed up. It still worked out for me because I just used it as an ice cream topping for the kids and they LOVED it (it really is tasty)! I promise I will try this again and report back. Thanks for sharing.:)