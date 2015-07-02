Super Simple Perfect Chocolate Ganache

Rating: 4.36 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A two-ingredient, microwave chocolate ganache that will taste and feel like luxury truffles. The ganache can also be rolled into balls and coated in cocoa powder, if desired.

By Mishikall

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 min
additional:
25 mins
total:
36 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour cream into a microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave on high until very hot, 1 to 2 minutes. Add chocolate chips to heated cream; whisk until smooth.

  • Place chocolate-cream mixture in the freezer until ganache is cold and starting to thicken, stirring every 5 minutes, about 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Spoon ganache into a resealable plastic bag and refrigerate until completely cooled, 15 to 30 minutes.

  • Cut a corner from the plastic bag and pipe ganache.

Cook's Note:

Do not worry if mixture remains thin until cool. It will thicken. Some freezers will take longer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 3.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

Tammy Wolfe
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2016
it was perfect and super easy!
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Jaye
Rating: 1 stars
03/26/2019
did not set up. Even after adding muchmore chocolate it never got stiffer than cake frosting. I let it freeze and it got stiffer but anything less than frozen and it reverted to a soft frosting level consistency. I was just using it as a glaze for a Bundt cake and it was a bit too thin for it.
Reviews:
Rally Teo
Rating: 4 stars
01/19/2020
I made it with coffee. I''ll make it again.
Helpful
(2)
Tammy Wolfe
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2016
it was perfect and super easy!
Helpful
(2)
NaomiRGR
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2020
I changed by mistake the heavy cream for whipping cream and it still came out great
Helpful
(1)
Lisa MacGray
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2020
It was easy and turned out great. I added a pinch of cinnamon, a pinch of cardomom and a splash of vanilla. Yummy.
Helpful
(1)
Margie
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2019
Good taste and will make a great icing. I would add more milk to use it as a drizzle.
Leanne Burris
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2019
It is perfect every time!
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/14/2015
This was delicious but it just did not set up for me. I'm still giving this 4 stars because I may have (possibly) added too much cream while being distracted by the little ones but I'm not sure if I did or not lol so I am not going to fault the recipe. This seems like a pretty standard recipe for ganache so it should work fine that's why I think I may have messed up. It still worked out for me because I just used it as an ice cream topping for the kids and they LOVED it (it really is tasty)! I promise I will try this again and report back. Thanks for sharing.:)
Jaye
Rating: 1 stars
03/26/2019
did not set up. Even after adding muchmore chocolate it never got stiffer than cake frosting. I let it freeze and it got stiffer but anything less than frozen and it reverted to a soft frosting level consistency. I was just using it as a glaze for a Bundt cake and it was a bit too thin for it.
More Reviews
