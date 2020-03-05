Pineapple Cucumber Salad

Rating: 4.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a light, refreshing summer salad that works throughout the year.

By Ann Freele

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place pineapple, cucumber, green onions, cilantro, and mint in a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk chili sauce, sesame oil, lime juice, lime zest, and fish sauce together; whisk in brown sugar, 1 teaspoon at a time, until dressing has desired sweetness. Pour chili dressing over pineapple mixture; toss to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 3.5g; sodium 203.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (10)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jaime
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2016
best without the fish sauce. Read More
Helpful
(2)
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jaime
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2016
best without the fish sauce. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lisa
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2018
I substituted lemon zest & juice for lime which was fine. This was a tasty side for turkey burgers. These are great flavors together! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kathleen Rhoades
Rating: 4 stars
11/02/2018
Used mint not cilantro because I don't like cilantro turned out pretty good. Certainly a nice refreshing summer salad. Read More
Advertisement
Jeff Tomlinson
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2019
Loved it super fresh comes together unexpectedly well Read More
Diana Petroff
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2018
i'm making this with dragon fruit as well. Omitting the fish sauce. Going to marinate over night. Serve with greek yogurt Read More
Grandma
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2016
What a refreshing delicious salad. Just loved it yum. Read More
Advertisement
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022